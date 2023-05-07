30-Day Gut-Healthy Breakfast Plan

Keep your gut health in check with this 30-day breakfast plan. Featuring gut-healthy breakfast foods like bananas, kefir, oats and yogurt, these morning meals can help support your gut, healthy digestion and more. Recipes like our Pecan-Cherry Toasted Muesli Yogurt Cups and Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies are delicious and nutritious options to start your day off right.

01 of 30 Pecan-Cherry Toasted Muesli Yogurt Cups View Recipe Victor Protasio Full of healthy whole grains, nuts, seeds and dried fruit, granola seems healthy. But its coating of oil and sweeteners can equal a wallop of calories and added sugar. Enter muesli: it has the hearty goodness of granola, but without those other extras. Keep some on hand to pair with yogurt or make these cute parfaits for a morning buffet.

02 of 30 Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies View Recipe Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.

03 of 30 Banana Overnight Oats View Recipe Victor Protasio The banana flavor comes through perfectly in these banana overnight oats. Pecan butter has a delicate flavor that complements the flavors nicely, but you can also easily swap it out for any nut butter.

04 of 30 Berry Chia Pudding View Recipe Chia seeds are a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, plus they have fiber, iron and calcium. Here they're mixed with a fruity base and refrigerated until the chia seeds expand to form a thick, creamy texture similar to tapioca. Pudding for breakfast? We're in.

05 of 30 Mini Crustless Caramelized Onion & Cheese Quiches View Recipe Ali Redmond These crustless mini quiches are packed with savory caramelized onions and flavorful cheese. This technique for making caramelized onions uses way less fat, and by using sweet onions (like Vidalia, if you can find them), you don't need to add the sugar some recipes call for.

06 of 30 Banana Protein Muffins View Recipe These healthy banana muffins are packed with protein thanks to ingredients like peanut butter and Greek yogurt, while white whole-wheat flour gives them a fiber boost. Serve them for breakfast or for a grab-and-go snack.

07 of 30 Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie View Recipe Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.

08 of 30 Lemon-Blueberry Yogurt Toast View Recipe Photographer / Frederick Hardy II, Food Stylist / Marianne Williams, Prop Stylist / Christina Daley Here's the latest and greatest addition to your morning breakfast ritual. (Thank you, TikTok!) The yogurt mixed with the egg becomes custard-y—almost like a cheese Danish—when baked, and the protein from both will give you an energy boost to tackle your day.

09 of 30 Banana Oatmeal View Recipe Caitlin Bensel This banana oatmeal will fuel you up for the day. Mashed bananas add sweetness, and the warm spices and maple syrup complete this quick and comforting breakfast.

10 of 30 Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl View Recipe For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

11 of 30 Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie View Recipe This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients: yogurt, fruit juice and frozen fruit. Mix up your fruit combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack that never gets boring.

12 of 30 Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet View Recipe The key to this healthy smoked salmon omelet recipe is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the salmon omelet from turning rubbery.

13 of 30 Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts View Recipe This simple snack with protein and healthy fat will get you through the afternoon slump.

14 of 30 Classic Breakfast Banana Split View Recipe Carson Downing Pretend you are having dessert for breakfast—complete with whipped cream and a chocolate "sauce." We chose strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) over regular for two reasons—it has more protein for staying power and its thicker consistency holds its shape for ice-cream-scoop vibes. Vanilla, strawberry and chocolate are a classic combo here.

15 of 30 Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches View Recipe Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.

16 of 30 Berry-Kefir Smoothie View Recipe Ana Cadena Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

17 of 30 Fig & Honey Yogurt View Recipe In this Mediterranean-inspired snack, dried figs and honey top plain yogurt. Substitute fresh figs if you can find them.

18 of 30 Vegan Chickpea Omelet View Recipe Victor Protasio Enjoy this vegan chickpea omelet for a quick breakfast. The omelet uses chickpea flour, which results in a creamy, custardy interior and fluffy exterior. Add in your favorite toppings like bell peppers, mushrooms or vegan cheese to take this chickpea omelet to the next level.

19 of 30 Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey View Recipe A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.

20 of 30 Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl View Recipe This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

21 of 30 Oatmeal Waffles View Recipe Jen Causey These oatmeal waffles have a hint of cinnamon and a nice crispy outer layer. Brown sugar in the batter helps to mimic the flavors of a classic bowl of oatmeal.

22 of 30 Chocolate-Raspberry Breakfast Banana Split View Recipe Carson Downing This fun, breakfast-friendly twist on a banana split swaps in yogurt for ice cream. Using strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) provides more protein for staying power. Plus, its thicker consistency holds its shape better to resemble a scoop of ice cream. Raspberries and peanuts give this PB&J vibes.

23 of 30 Greens-&-Gruyère Mini Quiches View Recipe This mini quiche recipe uses classic Provençal flavors--garlic, oil-cured olives, anchovies, caramelized onions--to season these very-green egg cups. They keep well, perfect for breakfast on the fly, but the flavors are sophisticated enough to serve for brunch. If you frequently make mini quiches, consider investing in silicone mini muffin tins; they make popping these out a dream!

24 of 30 Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake View Recipe This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.

25 of 30 Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait View Recipe Alexandra Shytsman This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.

26 of 30 Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin View Recipe Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

27 of 30 Greek Yogurt Breakfast View Recipe Looking for a quick breakfast solution? Greek yogurt and toast is a quick and balanced breakfast. Transform your Greek yogurt into a bowl of flavor by stirring in 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract and topping with blueberries.

28 of 30 Gluten-Free Almond-Flour Banana Pancakes View Recipe Will Dickey These gluten-free almond-flour banana pancakes have a lovely nutty flavor that complements the sweet bananas. Vanilla and nutmeg tie everything together.

29 of 30 3-Ingredient Tropical Tangerine & Kefir Smoothie View Recipe Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN Refreshing and fruity, this simple smoothie calls for just three ingredients—frozen tropical fruit, plain kefir and tangerine juice. Kefir is a perfect swap for milk in smoothies. It adds creaminess and a boost of probiotics. If you can't find tangerine juice, swap in orange juice.