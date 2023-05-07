30-Day Gut-Healthy Breakfast Plan

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 7, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD
Headshot of Annie Nguyen
Reviewed by Dietitian Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD

Annie Nguyen is a Registered Dietitian who manages EatingWell's Pinterest page. Before EatingWell, she worked with other dietitians to write nutrition blog posts, develop recipes and create social media content. Annie went to the University of Oklahoma to complete her B.S. in Health and Exercise Science. She went on to get her M.A. in Dietetics and finish her dietetic internship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
banana overnight oats
Photo: Victor Protasio

Keep your gut health in check with this 30-day breakfast plan. Featuring gut-healthy breakfast foods like bananas, kefir, oats and yogurt, these morning meals can help support your gut, healthy digestion and more. Recipes like our Pecan-Cherry Toasted Muesli Yogurt Cups and Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies are delicious and nutritious options to start your day off right.

01 of 30

Pecan-Cherry Toasted Muesli Yogurt Cups

Pecan-Cherry Toasted Muesli Yogurt Cups
Victor Protasio

Full of healthy whole grains, nuts, seeds and dried fruit, granola seems healthy. But its coating of oil and sweeteners can equal a wallop of calories and added sugar. Enter muesli: it has the hearty goodness of granola, but without those other extras. Keep some on hand to pair with yogurt or make these cute parfaits for a morning buffet.

02 of 30

Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies

pink smoothie made with mint and kefir in glass on black background

Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.

03 of 30

Banana Overnight Oats

banana overnight oats
Victor Protasio

The banana flavor comes through perfectly in these banana overnight oats. Pecan butter has a delicate flavor that complements the flavors nicely, but you can also easily swap it out for any nut butter.

04 of 30

Berry Chia Pudding

5872993.jpg

Chia seeds are a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, plus they have fiber, iron and calcium. Here they're mixed with a fruity base and refrigerated until the chia seeds expand to form a thick, creamy texture similar to tapioca. Pudding for breakfast? We're in.

05 of 30

Mini Crustless Caramelized Onion & Cheese Quiches

a recipe photo of the Mini Crustless Caramelized Onion Quiches served on a plate
Ali Redmond

These crustless mini quiches are packed with savory caramelized onions and flavorful cheese. This technique for making caramelized onions uses way less fat, and by using sweet onions (like Vidalia, if you can find them), you don't need to add the sugar some recipes call for.

06 of 30

Banana Protein Muffins

Banana Protein Muffins

These healthy banana muffins are packed with protein thanks to ingredients like peanut butter and Greek yogurt, while white whole-wheat flour gives them a fiber boost. Serve them for breakfast or for a grab-and-go snack.

07 of 30

Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

4784570.jpg

Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.

08 of 30

Lemon-Blueberry Yogurt Toast

Blueberry-Lemon Yogurt Toast
Photographer / Frederick Hardy II, Food Stylist / Marianne Williams, Prop Stylist / Christina Daley

Here's the latest and greatest addition to your morning breakfast ritual. (Thank you, TikTok!) The yogurt mixed with the egg becomes custard-y—almost like a cheese Danish—when baked, and the protein from both will give you an energy boost to tackle your day.

09 of 30

Banana Oatmeal

Banana Oatmeal
Caitlin Bensel

This banana oatmeal will fuel you up for the day. Mashed bananas add sweetness, and the warm spices and maple syrup complete this quick and comforting breakfast.

10 of 30

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

11 of 30

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

3756353.jpg

This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients: yogurt, fruit juice and frozen fruit. Mix up your fruit combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack that never gets boring.

12 of 30

Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet

3759317.jpg

The key to this healthy smoked salmon omelet recipe is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the salmon omelet from turning rubbery.

13 of 30

Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts

4582993.jpg

This simple snack with protein and healthy fat will get you through the afternoon slump.

14 of 30

Classic Breakfast Banana Split

classic breakfast banana split
Carson Downing

Pretend you are having dessert for breakfast—complete with whipped cream and a chocolate "sauce." We chose strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) over regular for two reasons—it has more protein for staying power and its thicker consistency holds its shape for ice-cream-scoop vibes. Vanilla, strawberry and chocolate are a classic combo here.

15 of 30

Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches

7761813.jpg

Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.

16 of 30

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

a recipe photo of the Berry Kefir Smoothie
Ana Cadena

Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

17 of 30

Fig & Honey Yogurt

4526599.jpg

In this Mediterranean-inspired snack, dried figs and honey top plain yogurt. Substitute fresh figs if you can find them.

18 of 30

Vegan Chickpea Omelet

Vegan Chickpea Omelet
Victor Protasio

Enjoy this vegan chickpea omelet for a quick breakfast. The omelet uses chickpea flour, which results in a creamy, custardy interior and fluffy exterior. Add in your favorite toppings like bell peppers, mushrooms or vegan cheese to take this chickpea omelet to the next level.

19 of 30

Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey

4582987.jpg

A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.

20 of 30

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

3759411.jpg

This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

21 of 30

Oatmeal Waffles

oatmeal waffles
Jen Causey

These oatmeal waffles have a hint of cinnamon and a nice crispy outer layer. Brown sugar in the batter helps to mimic the flavors of a classic bowl of oatmeal.

22 of 30

Chocolate-Raspberry Breakfast Banana Split

breakfast chocolate raspberry banana split
Carson Downing

This fun, breakfast-friendly twist on a banana split swaps in yogurt for ice cream. Using strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) provides more protein for staying power. Plus, its thicker consistency holds its shape better to resemble a scoop of ice cream. Raspberries and peanuts give this PB&J vibes.

23 of 30

Greens-&-Gruyère Mini Quiches

Greens-&-Gruyère Mini Quiches

This mini quiche recipe uses classic Provençal flavors--garlic, oil-cured olives, anchovies, caramelized onions--to season these very-green egg cups. They keep well, perfect for breakfast on the fly, but the flavors are sophisticated enough to serve for brunch. If you frequently make mini quiches, consider investing in silicone mini muffin tins; they make popping these out a dream!

24 of 30

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

77581.jpg

This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.

25 of 30

Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait

a recipe photo of the Strawberry Yogurt Parfait
Alexandra Shytsman

This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.

26 of 30

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

27 of 30

Greek Yogurt Breakfast

5488125.jpg

Looking for a quick breakfast solution? Greek yogurt and toast is a quick and balanced breakfast. Transform your Greek yogurt into a bowl of flavor by stirring in 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract and topping with blueberries.

28 of 30

Gluten-Free Almond-Flour Banana Pancakes

gluten free pancakes
Will Dickey

These gluten-free almond-flour banana pancakes have a lovely nutty flavor that complements the sweet bananas. Vanilla and nutmeg tie everything together.

29 of 30

3-Ingredient Tropical Tangerine & Kefir Smoothie

3-Ingredient Tropical Tangerine Smoothie
Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Refreshing and fruity, this simple smoothie calls for just three ingredients—frozen tropical fruit, plain kefir and tangerine juice. Kefir is a perfect swap for milk in smoothies. It adds creaminess and a boost of probiotics. If you can't find tangerine juice, swap in orange juice.

30 of 30

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Berry Kefir Smoothie
30-Day Smoothie Plan for Gut Health
4027929.jpg
16 Gut-Healthy, High-Protein Breakfasts in 10 Minutes or Less
breakfast chocolate coconut banana split
22 High-Protein Breakfasts That Aren't Eggs
a recipe photo of the Egg, Spinach & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich
30-Day High-Protein, Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Plan
Greens-&-Gruyère Mini Quiches
18 Easy Gut-Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Make for Busy Mornings
Chocolate Banana Oatmeal
20 Gut-Healthy Breakfasts in 10 Minutes or Less
muesli with raspberries
16 5-Ingredient Breakfasts Ready in 10 Minutes
Banana Bread French Toast
16 Healthy Banana Breakfast Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less
a recipe photo of the Overnight Steel-Cut Oats served in jars
30-Day Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Plan
Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie
15 5-Ingredient Smoothies to Make for Busy Mornings
Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl
17 Easy High-Protein Breakfasts That Aren't Eggs
Strawberry Peach Smoothie
25 5-Ingredient Breakfast Recipes to Make for Busy Mornings
California-Style Breakfast Sandwich 
16 Spring Breakfasts That Are Ready in 15 Minutes or Less
cinnamono roll pancake
15 New Breakfast Recipes with Three Steps or Less
Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies
30-Day Smoothie Plan to Help You Poop
Blackberry Smoothie
30-Day Smoothie Plan for Weight Loss