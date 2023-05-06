20 Mushroom Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

The earthy, meaty flavor of mushrooms star in these recipes. From creamy soups and pasta to comforting casseroles, you'll make the most of your mushrooms with these highly-rated dishes. Recipes like Ania's Zupa Grzybowa (Ania's Mushroom Soup) and our Mushroom Ravioli are delicious additions to your meal rotation.

01 of 20 Ania's Zupa Grzybowa (Ania's Mushroom Soup) View Recipe Ali Redmond In Poland, foraged mushrooms, notably boletus, are prized for their flavor. Many families in Poland serve this vegetarian mushroom soup on Christmas Eve, but in Natalie Jesionka's family, it's served all winter long. There are many different recipes for this soup, depending on the ingredients that are accessible where the cook lives. The addition of white wine is a nod to Jesionka's great-grandmother, who made her own wine from grapes and added it to her soup. In Poland, this soup is served with square handmade noodles called lazanki, but you can serve it with small pasta like orzo, or with barley.

02 of 20 Mushroom Sandwich with Pickled Onion View Recipe Eric Wolfinger This sandwich is a specialty at Dad's Luncheonette in Half Moon Bay, California, where chef-owner Scott Clark makes it with local maitake mushrooms. Using ghee to cook the sandwich components imparts a nutty flavor you wouldn't get by using butter.

03 of 20 Mushroom Ravioli View Recipe William Dickey This mushroom ravioli builds on plenty of rich flavors from mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and a brothy sauce that coats everything. Garlic and shallot complement the mushrooms well, while spinach adds color and a fresh flavor.

04 of 20 Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry View Recipe This comforting and creamy slow-cooker soup is loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce. Garnish with additional black pepper and chopped fresh thyme, if desired.

05 of 20 Spinach & Mushroom Quiche View Recipe This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.

06 of 20 Mushroom-Quinoa Veggie Burgers with Special Sauce View Recipe These hearty mushroom, black bean and quinoa veggie burgers are a healthy and satisfying homemade alternative to store-bought veggie burgers. And they take just 25 minutes of active time to prep, so while they're special enough for entertaining, they're quick enough for weeknight dinners.

07 of 20 Creamy Shrimp & Mushroom Pasta View Recipe Ali Redmond Cashews are the base of this delicious shrimp pasta dish. Blending the nuts helps thicken the sauce and provides creaminess—no actual cream required! Straining the cashew mixture removes any unwanted large pieces. Chopped rosemary adds freshness to break through the creaminess of the dish.

08 of 20 Wild Mushroom Soup View Recipe Photographer / Victor Protasio, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke This creamless—but creamy—mushroom soup recipe showcases the savory flavor of fresh morel mushrooms. If you can't find fresh or dried morels, try other dried mushrooms, such as dried shitakes or creminis, but be sure to use at least one ounce dried mushrooms to keep the luscious flavor in this healthy soup. Serve with crusty garlic bread.

09 of 20 Chicken with Mushroom Sauce View Recipe Kelsey Grace Harrison Make an easy chicken dish topped with a savory mushroom sauce for a tasty meal that's ready in minutes.

10 of 20 Mushroom, Gruyère & Spinach Quiche View Recipe Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower Mushroom lovers, meet your new favorite quiche. This spinach mushroom quiche is loaded with savory flavors thanks to a brilliant combination of veggies, thyme, bacon, and gruyere. The texture is rich, but a serving only clocks in at 317 calories. Serve with a salad, or just make it the star of your springtime brunch repertoire.

11 of 20 Creamy Broccoli & Mushroom Casserole View Recipe Will Dickey This creamy broccoli and mushroom casserole is as comforting as it gets. A cheesy sauce filled with mushrooms coats tender-crisp broccoli, and a panko breadcrumb topping adds a crispy finish. Serve this crowd-pleasing side with roasted chicken, pork or steak.

12 of 20 Green Beans with Creamy Mushroom Sauce View Recipe A much healthier take on the old-fashioned green bean casserole, this version thankfully skips the canned soup and fried onions! Fresh green beans are cooked until crisp-tender and topped with a garlicky-thyme mushroom sauce, shallots and crumbled chèvre.

13 of 20 Cream of Mushroom & Barley Soup View Recipe This sophisticated take on creamy mushroom soup is rich with earthy porcini mushrooms and has the added goodness of whole-grain barley.

14 of 20 Chicken & Mushroom Risotto View Recipe Photographer: Greg Dupree, Food Stylist: Ana Kelley, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman This chicken and mushroom risotto is incredibly creamy and savory. Using both dried shiitakes and fresh creminis adds dimension and complexity to the risotto. Lemon zest and juice provide a brightness to cut through the richness.

15 of 20 Mushroom Jerky View Recipe This vegan version of beef jerky has the same level of smoky spice you'd expect from the real thing. It can be enjoyed as a snack or on top of a salad for a jolt of meaty, umami goodness. It's also a great snack to take camping! The mushrooms stay pretty chewy (no crunch except for some of the crispy ends); this method is a great option if you don't have a dehydrator.

16 of 20 Black Bean & Mushroom Enchilada Casserole View Recipe Ali Redmond Mushrooms and creamy black beans spiced with cumin and oregano create the filling for this vegetarian enchilada casserole. Pepper Jack adds nice flavor, but you can substitute regular Monterey Jack cheese if you don't want the heat.

17 of 20 Copycat Starbucks Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites View Recipe Jamie Vespa Skip the pricy Starbucks breakfast in favor of our oven-baked egg bites, which are packed with spinach and mushrooms. Baking the egg bites in a hot-water bath creates a similar cooking environment to that of the sous vide method. The added moisture helps gently steam the eggs, creating an almost soufflé-like consistency. Enjoy these meal-prep-friendly egg bites as is, or serve with a dollop of salsa or hot sauce, or sliced avocado.

18 of 20 Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff View Recipe The rich mushroom sauce in this vegan version of classic beef stroganoff gets thick and creamy thanks to vegan sour cream.

19 of 20 Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms View Recipe This crab-stuffed mushroom recipe is perfect for Christmas, New Year's Eve and other holiday parties or any other time you need a quick and easy appetizer. The filling is light and fresh thanks to hearts of palm, a tender vegetable with a mild flavor (similar to artichokes) that doesn't mask the rich, sweet flavor of fresh crabmeat.