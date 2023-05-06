18 High-Protein Skillet Dinners in Three Steps or Less

These skillet dinners are especially easy to make. With only three steps or less to prepare, these one-pot meals are simple to prepare and clean up later. And with 15 grams of protein per serving, these delicious dishes will keep you full and satisfied. Recipes like our Skillet Sour Cream & Onion Chicken and Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce are healthy and tasty options for any night of the week.

01 of 18 Skillet Sour Cream & Onion Chicken View Recipe Rachel Marek This one-skillet dinner combines quick-cooking chicken cutlets with a creamy sauce of sliced onion and sour cream flavored with sherry. Fresh basil brightens up the dish.

02 of 18 20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet View Recipe Jamie Vespa Salmon fillets cook quickly and are coated with a delicious creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This easy salmon dinner is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. The best news: you can get this meal on the table in 20 minutes flat.

03 of 18 Low-Carb Cauliflower Fried Rice with Shrimp View Recipe Jacob Fox This fried rice variation uses riced cauliflower instead of traditional rice to lower the calories and carbs. You can adjust the amount of chile-garlic sauce according to taste.

04 of 18 Creamy Parmesan Garlic Mushroom Chicken View Recipe A rich and creamy sauce coats chicken breasts in this quick and comforting dinner. If you don't have chicken cutlets (thin-sliced boneless chicken breast) on hand, you can make your own by slicing two 8-ounce chicken breasts in half horizontally.

05 of 18 One-Pot Shrimp with Tomatoes & Feta View Recipe Jason Donnelly Thanks to quick-cooking shrimp, this one-pot meal comes together in record time. Tomatoes add a burst of color and acidity, while chopped basil brings freshness. Serve over pasta or whole grains.

06 of 18 One-Skillet Cheesy Ground Chicken Pasta View Recipe Victor Protasio Make this cheesy ground chicken pasta recipe for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve with a simple side salad and a glass of red wine.

07 of 18 Pork Chops with Balsamic Sweet Onions View Recipe Balsamic onions and raisins add a burst of sweet and savory flavor to pan-seared pork chops. Round out this healthy dinner recipe with sweet potatoes and green beans.

08 of 18 Creamy Chicken-Tomato Skillet View Recipe Caitlin Bensel Yes! You can make chicken and rice in 20 minutes. When a craving for comfort food hits and you need it in a hurry, this fast take on chicken and rice hits the spot. Stirring chopped baby spinach into warm brown rice is a smart way to get more vegetables and jazz up an otherwise plain starchy side. Our pro tips for speedy cooking: Cut chicken into bite-size pieces so it cooks in just a few minutes, use precooked rice and heat it in the microwave, then use the hot rice to wilt the spinach for you while you finish the chicken. Fresh thyme, chopped basil, or parsley are all good stand-ins for the rosemary. Round out the meal with a glass of sauvignon blanc.

09 of 18 One-Skillet Chicken Paprikash with Mushrooms & Onions View Recipe Try this quick and easy one-skillet version of the Hungarian classic chicken paprikash. Serve the chicken cutlets, mushrooms and creamy sauce over egg noodles with a green salad on the side.

10 of 18 Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce View Recipe This steak, broccolini and pea dinner is a one-skillet meal that will be on your table in just 25 minutes! The pan drippings combine with mushrooms, broth and grainy mustard to make a thick and delicious sauce.

11 of 18 20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Garlic Tomato Sauce View Recipe Jason Donnelly This quick-cooking, high-protein chicken dish is perfect for any weeknight. Here, we cook down cherry tomatoes with a little wine until they burst and become jammy—making a luscious sauce to pair with chicken. A pinch of sugar at the end balances the sauce's acidity.

12 of 18 Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole View Recipe Jason Donnelly Ground beef and cauliflower combine to create a hearty weeknight casserole that both kids and adults will love. Serve with tortilla chips and sour cream.

13 of 18 Creamy Skillet Chicken with Everything Bagel Spice & Spinach View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly, Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis This cozy skillet dinner combines two favorites: chicken cutlets and everything bagel spice—and it's ready in less than 30 minutes. This meal includes a healthy portion of spinach, and a creamy sauce makes it perfect for serving over pasta or grains.

14 of 18 Skillet Lemon-Pepper Salmon View Recipe Ali Redmond Simple ingredients like lemon, cracked black pepper and paprika completely awaken this fall-apart-tender salmon with a crispy exterior. Use this salmon to add protein to a grain bowl or salad, or enjoy alongside roasted veggies.

15 of 18 Fast Skillet Chicken Cacciatore View Recipe Jennifer Causey; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford Lean chicken breasts cook quickly--in just 15 minutes compared to the hour-long braise in most cacciatore recipes. If you'd like more heat in the sauce, kick up the crushed red pepper to 1/2 teaspoon.

16 of 18 Cabbage & Kielbasa Skillet View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Smoky sausage, tender cabbage and sweet apples, along with mustard and cider vinegar, create a perfect balance of flavor in this hearty skillet dinner.

17 of 18 Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms View Recipe Whether you scored wild mushrooms at the farmers' market, found cultivated maitake or shiitake at the supermarket or just have some baby bellas on hand, this healthy creamy chicken recipe is delicious with any of them. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles or mashed potatoes.