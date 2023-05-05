30-Day High-Protein, Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Plan

This month, start each morning off right with these nutritious breakfast recipes. With complex carbs like whole grains, vegetables and beans, low counts of saturated fat and sodium-conscious preparation, these morning meals fit well into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern . Plus, with at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these breakfasts are filling choices that will keep you energized throughout the day. Recipes like our Egg, Spinach & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich and Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie are delicious dishes that will keep you satisfied all month long.

01 of 30 Egg, Spinach & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Holly Dreesman Fill yourself up with this ultra-quick egg, spinach and Cheddar breakfast sandwich. It's not only fast, but there's a good chance you already have the ingredients on hand that you'll need to pull it together, so you can skip a trip to the store before your busy workweek.

02 of 30 Breakfast Tostada View Recipe Ali Redmond This easy and satisfying Mexican-inspired breakfast recipe brings lots of flavor to your plate. Using a mix of fresh and store-bought ingredients, breakfast is on the table in 20 minutes.

03 of 30 Spinach-Mushroom Frittata with Avocado Salad View Recipe Frittatas are like omelets, only easier--and they taste great hot, warm or cold. This vegetable-packed version is spiked with flavor and paired with a cool salad of lemony cucumbers and tomatoes with creamy avocado. This easy recipe is perfect for brunch, lunch or dinner!

04 of 30 Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie View Recipe Clara Gonzalez Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.

05 of 30 "Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa View Recipe Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.

06 of 30 Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles View Recipe These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.

07 of 30 Oatmeal with Fruit & Nuts View Recipe Alexander Shytsman This protein-packed healthy breakfast recipe gets a touch of sweetness from apple and crunch from walnuts. Feel free to pick your favorite fruit (try berries or pears) and nuts (maybe almonds or pistachios) to personalize your healthy oatmeal.

08 of 30 Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries View Recipe Jen Causey This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

09 of 30 Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole View Recipe Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.

10 of 30 Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey View Recipe A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.

11 of 30 Southwest Breakfast Skillet View Recipe Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN One skillet is all you need to create this satisfying, veggie-loaded breakfast (or dinner) dish. This skillet is packed with mushrooms, bell pepper and chard to help up your veggie count for the day and is topped with bacon, eggs, cheese, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro.

12 of 30 Callaloo Frittata View Recipe Clara Gonzalez Eggs, potatoes, feta and greens come together in this sustaining breakfast that can be prepped in advance and enjoyed throughout the week. A beloved Caribbean vegetable, callaloo adds bright color to this frittata. Alternatively, you can use any dark leafy green as a substitute.

13 of 30 Cauliflower Hash with Sausage & Eggs View Recipe This easy and nutritious version of breakfast hash uses cauliflower rice instead of potatoes, and turkey sausage instead of breakfast sausage, for a healthier, low-carb breakfast. Top it off with fried eggs for a satisfying morning meal.

14 of 30 Vanilla-Cranberry Overnight Oatmeal View Recipe Overnight oats can simplify your morning routine while still providing a hearty, nutritious breakfast. You can prepare this in a 2-cup mason jar or other to-go container if you usually transport your breakfast.

15 of 30 Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage View Recipe Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes and herbs.

16 of 30 Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach View Recipe Ali Redmond Mornings just got easier with these satisfying breakfast burritos made with eggs, spinach, serrano peppers and cheese. These burritos can last for months in the freezer and reheat within minutes in the microwave, so keep a stash on hand for when you need a quick, healthy breakfast.

17 of 30 Whole Wheat Bagel with Peanut Butter View Recipe Swap out a typical bagel with a mini whole wheat bagel for a lower calorie and higher fiber breakfast. Pair with peanut butter to keep you fuller longer.

18 of 30 Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette View Recipe Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.

19 of 30 Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl View Recipe For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.

20 of 30 Southwestern Breakfast Tostadas View Recipe Mashed black beans, crumbled queso freso, fresh cilantro and chopped tomato give this easy breakast tostada a Soutwestern flair.

21 of 30 Tomato-Parmesan Mini Quiches View Recipe These individual mini quiches are a fun take on a traditional quiche. Leftovers can be refrigerated or frozen for an easy breakfast later in the week.

22 of 30 Ham, Egg & Sprouts Breakfast Sandwich View Recipe Sara Haas This open-faced sandwich feels like something you would get at a fancy breakfast spot, but you can make it at home in just five minutes! Don't skip the step of tossing your sprouts in the mustard-lemon juice mixture; it ensures each bite is full of peppy, bright flavor!

23 of 30 Greek Yogurt Breakfast View Recipe Looking for a quick breakfast solution? Greek yogurt and toast is a quick and balanced breakfast. Transform your Greek yogurt into a bowl of flavor by stirring in 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract and topping with blueberries.

24 of 30 Black Bean & Chipotle Tostadas with Creme Fraiche View Recipe If you love breakfast burritos or huevos rancheros, you'll love this tostada with seasoned black beans on crispy tortillas with scrambled eggs on top. Pass salsa or hot sauce to go with it.

25 of 30 Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla View Recipe Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying.

26 of 30 Breakfast Beans with Microwave-Poached Egg View Recipe In Costa Rica, this popular breakfast bean dish is called gallo pinto, which means spotted rooster, referring to the dark beans amid the pale rice. We call for cooked barley here, but you can use whatever leftover cooked grain you may have on hand.

27 of 30 Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait View Recipe Alexandra Shytsman This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.

28 of 30 Scrambled Eggs with Sausage View Recipe Start your day off right with these scrambled eggs. This recipe includes eggs, turkey sausage, and cheese; packing 14 grams of protein per serving. Quick and easy to make, this is the perfect breakfast solution.

29 of 30 Stovetop Veggie Frittata View Recipe Brie Passano Eggs are one of the cheapest sources of protein. And they offer a delicious and easy avenue for getting veggies, like in this frittata. Using frozen vegetables saves prep time, too.