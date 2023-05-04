 30 Days of Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts

a recipe photo of the Beans on Toast
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

You might have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and while there's debate on that, these delicious breakfast ideas will help you start off your day fully energized. Each recipe is full of flavor, from savory to sweet. Plus, they're packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients that can help reduce the pesky symptoms of chronic inflammation, such as brain fog, stiff joints and digestive issues. With ingredients like fresh fruits, healthy proteins from eggs and leafy greens, these breakfast recipes could help fight inflammation. Recipes like our Beans on Toast and Berry-Orange Chia Pudding will help you fight inflammation symptoms all day long.

01 of 30

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

7881879.jpg

For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.

02 of 30

Beans on Toast

a recipe photo of the Beans on Toast
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

This beans on toast recipe is inspired by the traditional breakfast in the U.K., where toast is slathered in saucy baked beans. Here we add mushrooms, which add texture and enhance the savory flavor of the dish. Mushrooms are packed with selenium, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients, like the fiber in multigrain bread and the capsaicin in chili powder, add even more anti-inflammatory power. Use the multigrain bread to sop up the sauce. Serve with a scrambled or fried egg on the side.

03 of 30

Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette

Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette

Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.

04 of 30

Feta, Egg & Olive Pita

Feta, Egg & Olive Pita
Ted and Chelsea Cavanaugh

This flavorful sandwich comes together in a whole-grain pita to give you a quick protein- and fiber-packed breakfast that's easy to take on the go.

05 of 30

Chickpea & Kale Toast

Chickpea & Kale Toast
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

This healthy toast recipe combines chickpeas, kale and feta for a savory bite.

06 of 30

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie
Ali Redmond

Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

07 of 30

Berry-Orange Chia Pudding

a recipe photo of the Berry Orange Chia Pudding served in a bowl
Jason Donnelly

Before you head off to bed, throw together this berry-orange chia pudding for a tasty shake-up in your morning routine. Chia seeds, a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, are combined with creamy coconut milk, berries and orange juice that adds subtle sweetness and tang. The chia seeds transform overnight to create a thick, creamy pudding for a healthy grab-and-go breakfast.

08 of 30

Egg Sandwiches with Rosemary, Tomato & Feta

Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches
Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

These hearty breakfast sandwiches are packed with ingredients popular in the Mediterranean diet, including feta, tomato and spinach.

09 of 30

"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa

5969602.jpg

Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.

10 of 30

Bircher Muesli

a recipe photo of the Bircher Muesli served in bowls with berries
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Named after a Swiss physician, Bircher muesli features fresh apple, lemon juice and nuts. We added to this refreshing combo by including chia seeds for a boost of omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, and we finish our version with a mix of fresh berries for color and flavor.

11 of 30

Skillet Eggs with Tomatillos & Spinach

5327237.jpg

This healthy skillet recipe features eggs cooked in a mixture of spinach, herbs and tomatillos. Garnish with a touch of harissa—a fiery chile paste—and dip some toasted whole-grain country bread into the jammy yolks.

12 of 30

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.

13 of 30

Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash

4525966.jpg

Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.

14 of 30

Pistachio & Peach Toast

5633992.jpg

This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.

15 of 30

Spinach & Feta Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust

Slice of Spinach and Feta Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust on a white plate
Hector Manuel Sanchez

The simple, scalloped shell made from thinly sliced rounds of sweet potatoes make this version of a popular brunch (or supper) dish gluten-free. Choose potatoes with comparable diameters to create uniform slices for the easy-to-make crust. A mandoline makes slicing quick and precise, but a sharp chef's knife will work too. You can also slice the potatoes in the food processor by using the slicing blade.

16 of 30

Spring Green Frittata

5604311.jpg

Frittatas are a versatile dish that can be served at breakfast, lunch or dinner. This easy frittata, featuring green spring vegetables accented by chopped tomatoes and parmesan cheese, can be on your plate in just 25 minutes.

17 of 30

Breakfast Naan Pizza

breakfast naan pizza
Ted Cavanaugh

Give your morning eggs a tasty spin by building an easy individual pizza on a prepared naan.

18 of 30

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

3759411.jpg

This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

19 of 30

West Coast Avocado Toast

4473424.jpg

Hummus, sprouts and avocado top sprouted whole-wheat bread in this healthy vegan lunch idea. Look for sprouted bread in the freezer section of your grocery store.

20 of 30

Pineapple Spinach Smoothie

Pineapple Spinach Smoothie
Eva Kolenko

Use juice rather than added sugar, such as honey or maple syrup, to balance the bitter taste of greens and suddenly you have a serving of vegetables that tastes like dessert. Of course, you can use any juice without added sugar, including apple or orange, for example. But the relaxing-poolside flavor of pineapple combined with the ready-to-go convenience of the small, shelf-stable cans makes this our fave.

21 of 30

Spinach & Feta Strata

Spinach & Feta Strata
Victor Protasio

This breakfast casserole is a natural make-ahead choice, as the egg mixture needs plenty of time to soak into the bread before baking. Plus, it's equally delicious hot, room temperature or cold, so guests can help themselves as they wake up.

22 of 30

Overnight Matcha Oats with Berries

Overnight Matcha Oats with Berries
Greg DuPree

Blueberries and raspberries top these matcha overnight oats for a quick, meal-prep-friendly breakfast.

23 of 30

Spinach & Egg Sweet Potato Toast

4784241.jpg

Skip the gluten and get some vitamin C with this healthy sweet potato toast recipe. Topped with spinach, egg and a dash of hot sauce, it's a delicious alternative to eggs Benedict.

24 of 30

Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie

6768424.jpg

This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.

25 of 30

Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

5891454.jpg

These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.

26 of 30

Avocado Toast with Burrata

Avocado Toast with Burrata

Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.

27 of 30

Spinach & Cheese Breakfast Skillet

3759042.jpg

Eating a big healthy breakfast' like this 700-calorie hash-and-egg recipe' may help lower your levels of ghrelin, a hormone that signals hunger, and reduce snack cravings later in the day. Plus, research shows eating the bulk of your daily calories earlier in the day could help you lose weight. If you're looking for a lighter breakfast, this recipe can serve two.

28 of 30

Pineapple Morning Glory Muffins

Pineapple Morning Glory Muffins
The Voorhes

These a.m. favorites are gloriously fruit-packed. Grating some of the pineapple incorporates it into the batter, helping to sweeten these muffins with less than half the sugar of similar recipes.

29 of 30

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries

3759358.jpg

Fruit, whole grains and greens for breakfast? Yes! Start your day off right with this breakfast salad recipe and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.

30 of 30

Acai Bowl

a recipe photo of the acai bowls
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

This homemade acai bowl recipe makes for a delicious breakfast any day of the week. Acai can be very tart, so blending it with banana, coconut water and mixed berries adds sweetness to help balance the flavors. Feel free to switch up the toppings depending on your preferences.

