30 Days of Healthy, 5-Ingredient Lunches

This month, make lunch easy with these recipes. With five ingredients or less, these lunches are simple to make and are flavorful, healthy choices for a midday meal. Recipes like our Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich and Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna are satisfying options you'll look forward to all month long.

01 of 30 Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich View Recipe In this healthy chicken sandwich recipe, the avocado is mashed to create a healthy creamy spread.

02 of 30 Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna View Recipe This power salad will keep you fueled for hours, thanks to 26 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Tossing the dressing and kale, and then letting it stand in the jar, softens it enough so you don't need to massage or cook it to make it tender.

03 of 30 Strawberry & Cream Cheese Sandwich View Recipe Sliced strawberries and reduced-fat cream cheese come together in a sandwich for this quick and healthy lunchbox treat.

04 of 30 Egg Drop Soup with Instant Noodles, Spinach & Scallions View Recipe Whisking a beaten egg into simmering broth is a quick and easy way to add creaminess and protein to noodle soup mix. Add freshness with a handful of baby spinach at the end. This recipe can easily be doubled to serve 2 and use the whole package of noodles. To cut back on sodium, look for noodle varieties with less than 600 mg sodium per serving or use less of the seasoning packet.

05 of 30 Sun-Dried Tomato-Tuna Panini View Recipe Diana Chistruga Sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella give this easy tuna sandwich recipe Italian flair. Serve with a green salad with a red-wine vinaigrette for a light lunch or dinner.

06 of 30 White Bean & Avocado Toast View Recipe Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.

07 of 30 Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin View Recipe Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

08 of 30 Build-Your-Own Grilled Cheese View Recipe It's called a grilled cheese, so why not make it on the grill? Multiply this recipe by the number of people you're serving, then set out all the toppings and let everyone make their own creations.

09 of 30 3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad View Recipe Carolyn Hodges We put a flavor twist on the classic chicken salad by using a lemon-herb mayonnaise. Try other mayo varieties, like roasted garlic or chipotle lime, in this fast, no-cook lunch recipe. Serve this rotisserie chicken salad recipe with whole-grain crackers.

10 of 30 Quick Creamy Tomato Cup-of-Soup View Recipe This 3-ingredient easy soup recipe is perfect for a satisfying and healthy afternoon snack or a quick lunch.

11 of 30 Turkey Apple Cheddar Sandwich View Recipe It only takes 5 minutes to make this healthy sandwich with whole-wheat bread and the classic combination of Cheddar cheese and apples that your kids will love.

12 of 30 Egg Salad View Recipe Try this easy egg salad on your favorite multigrain bread or on top of lightly dressed salad greens.

13 of 30 Cucumber Sandwich View Recipe The English cucumber sandwich gets a healthy fiber bump with sprouted whole-grain bread. This easy open-face sandwich recipe is a great healthy snack or packable lunch idea.

14 of 30 Everything Bagel Avocado Toast View Recipe Get all the flavor of an everything bagel married with the creaminess of avocado toast in one healthy breakfast. Just toast, top, sprinkle and go for this quick morning meal when you need to get out the door fast. Want to take it up a notch? Top with a poached or fried egg.

15 of 30 Jalapeno Popper-Chicken Panini View Recipe In this delicious grilled cheese recipe, jalapeño popper flavors are stuffed into a toasty chicken sandwich. Serve with a mixed green salad. P.S. Don't toss the jalapeño pickling liquid: use the flavorful brine in place of vinegar in dressings.

16 of 30 Chopped Veggie Grain Bowls with Turmeric Dressing View Recipe In about 10 minutes, you can prep a week's worth of lunches using 4 simple ingredients from your local specialty grocery store. To minimize prep, we're taking advantage of prechopped fresh veggie mix and frozen quinoa (which heats in the microwave in under 5 minutes). These crunchy chopped salad bowls are high in fiber but lower in calories, making them perfect for those following a reduced-calorie diet.

17 of 30 Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette View Recipe Inspired by the classic warm party dip, this simple salad can be served up right away or divided into small lidded containers for a week of delicious lunches. To keep the hard-boiled eggs tasting fresh, we suggest adding them to your salad just before serving or in the morning before packing your lunch to go.

18 of 30 Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice View Recipe Beets and kale, speckled with chewy wild rice and crunchy sunflower seeds, make a satisfying, colorful dinner salad. The beets are nicest when they are sliced paper thin. Use a mandoline or vegetable slicer, if you have one.

19 of 30 Green Goddess Quinoa Bowls with Arugula & Shrimp View Recipe We're taking advantage of all the healthy items you can find at your local specialty grocery store to create these healthy meal-prep lunches. To add extra protein (while minimizing prep time), we're using fully cooked quinoa and cooked shrimp, both of which you can find in the freezer section. With a few more simple items, including bottled salad dressing, you'll have all the ingredients you need to make these high-protein green goddess salad bowls in under 20 minutes.

20 of 30 3-Ingredient Chickpeas with Kale & Sun-Dried Tomatoes View Recipe Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D. Oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes pull double duty in this chickpeas and kale recipe. Use the oil from the jar to cook the kale, then stir in the sun-dried tomatoes to add flavor and texture to the dish.

21 of 30 Avocado-Egg Toast View Recipe Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.

22 of 30 Sesame Instant Ramen Noodles with Broccoli & Soft-Boiled Egg View Recipe Jazz up basic ramen noodles with toasted sesame oil, quick-cooked broccoli and a jammy soft-boiled egg. To cut back on sodium, look for ramen varieties with less than 600 mg sodium per serving or use less of the seasoning packet.

23 of 30 Falafel Tabbouleh Bowls with Tzatziki View Recipe Meal-prepping a week's worth of lunches doesn't need to take hours in the kitchen. These Greek-inspired meal-prep bowls can be prepared in just 10 minutes and only require 4 ingredients--greens, falafel, tabbouleh and tzatziki. We love going to our local specialty grocery store for fast shortcut ingredients like these. The high-fiber falafel and tabbouleh will help to keep you feeling satisfied all afternoon.

24 of 30 Butternut Squash & Cauliflower Soup with Chickpea Croutons View Recipe Bulk up boxed butternut squash soup with frozen cauliflower florets, then top off your bowl with crispy chickpea snacks for major crunch (look for them near the dried fruit and nuts at your grocery store). This impressively easy dinner comes together with just those three ingredients, not including salt, pepper and oil. Because prepared soups are typically higher in sodium, look for light or reduced-sodium versions of your favorites.

25 of 30 Strawberry Poppy Seed Salad with Chicken View Recipe In this healthy copycat of a takeout salad favorite we combine precooked (or leftover) chicken and poppy seed dressing with fresh greens, strawberries and goat cheese for an easy throw-together meal that's ready in 10 minutes.

26 of 30 Hearty Tomato Soup with Beans & Greens View Recipe Garlicky kale and creamy white beans elevate simple canned tomato soup into a 10-minute lunch or dinner that really satisfies. Use a soup with tomato pieces for a heartier texture. Look for a brand that's low- or reduced-sodium, with no more than 450 mg sodium per serving.

27 of 30 Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries View Recipe Jen Causey This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

28 of 30 Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake View Recipe This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.

29 of 30 Migas with Spinach View Recipe Johnny Autry This take on migas, a dish originating in Spain, includes spinach for a boost of color and nutrition while diced avocado provides a creamy textural finish.