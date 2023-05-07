Healthy Eating 101 Budget Cooking Guide Thrifty I'm a Dietitian on a Budget & These Are My Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Lunch Recipes By Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Instagram Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Real Simple, Parents, Better Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 7, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Website Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. As a registered dietitian on a budget, I've learned how to make the money I spend on food go as far as possible. One of the most effective ways I save money is by making my lunch rather than buying it to enjoy at home or take to the office. And many lunch favorites like salads, sandwiches and rice bowls are not only packable, but they are also nutritious and customizable. Eating in a way that helps reduce inflammation doesn't have to be expensive—in fact, many ingredients like canned fish, beans, frozen berries and rice pack an anti-inflammatory punch without breaking the bank. To help me save time as well as money, I prep ahead the components of my lunches in a big batches so I can have it at-the-ready when I head into work or have a break between meetings at home. This might include making a big batch of brown rice or lentils, roasted vegetables or tuna salad to use throughout the week. Or when I'm really strapped for time, recipes like our Chickpea Salad Sandwich and Salmon-Stuffed Avocados take less than 15 minutes to pull together. It's possible to eat in a way that aligns with your nutritional goals no matter your budget, and for more beginner- and budget-friendly recipes and dietitian tips, check out Thrifty. 01 of 12 Chickpea Tuna Salad View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn This chickpea tuna salad with capers, feta and cucumber makes for the perfect lunch to pack for work or school. You can prep the salad the night before (just be sure to keep the spinach separate and dress the salad right before serving). 02 of 12 Bean & Veggie Taco Bowl View Recipe Simple brown rice and black beans serve as the backdrop for sautéed veggies and taco toppings! 03 of 12 Salmon-Stuffed Avocados View Recipe Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy, omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal. 04 of 12 Veggie & Hummus Sandwich View Recipe This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood. 05 of 12 Chopped Power Salad with Chicken View Recipe Jason Donnelly Enjoy this filling and colorful salad for lunch or dinner. The dressing gets made in the same bowl that the salad is tossed in, so the greens absorb every bit of flavor. 06 of 12 Lemony Lentil Salad with Feta View Recipe Jason Donnelly This delicious and healthy lentil salad comes together in just 30 minutes and makes a wonderful hot-weather meal. Serve with whole-wheat pitas, if desired. 07 of 12 Salmon Rice Bowl View Recipe Ali Redmond Inspired by the viral TikTok trend, this salmon rice bowl makes for a tasty lunch or dinner. With healthy ingredients like instant brown rice, salmon and veggies, you'll have a flavorful meal in just 25 minutes. 08 of 12 Loaded Cucumber & Avocado Sandwich View Recipe Jacob Fox This loaded cucumber-and-avocado sandwich is filled with creamy avocado and crispy cucumbers. Ricotta cheese mixed with extra-sharp Cheddar adds flavor while sliced red peppers offer a splash of color. 09 of 12 Cucumber, Tomato & Arugula Salad with Hummus View Recipe Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and feta top arugula in this quick Greek-inspired salad. Served with whole-wheat pita and prepared hummus, it makes a filling, yet healthy lunch. 10 of 12 Chickpea Salad Sandwich View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn This vegan chickpea salad sandwich is lemony, bright and surprisingly delicious. It's got all the flavors of a classic tuna salad sandwich—dill, lemon and a bit of garlic—but with chickpeas instead to add a vegan source of protein and a healthy boost of fiber. Celery brings a nice crunch. 11 of 12 Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta View Recipe Kelsey Hansen This quick and easy chopped salad is inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean, including chickpeas, cucumber and feta. A garlicky oil and vinegar dressing brings everything together. 12 of 12 Roasted Veggie & Tofu Brown Rice Bowl View Recipe A healthy and satisfying vegan lunch for one, featuring roasted butternut squash, broccoli, peppers and onions with simple brown rice, lime-marinated tofu and creamy cashew tahini sauce.