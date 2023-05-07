I'm a Dietitian on a Budget & These Are My Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Lunch Recipes

As a registered dietitian on a budget, I've learned how to make the money I spend on food go as far as possible. One of the most effective ways I save money is by making my lunch rather than buying it to enjoy at home or take to the office. And many lunch favorites like salads, sandwiches and rice bowls are not only packable, but they are also nutritious and customizable.

Eating in a way that helps reduce inflammation doesn't have to be expensive—in fact, many ingredients like canned fish, beans, frozen berries and rice pack an anti-inflammatory punch without breaking the bank. To help me save time as well as money, I prep ahead the components of my lunches in a big batches so I can have it at-the-ready when I head into work or have a break between meetings at home. This might include making a big batch of brown rice or lentils, roasted vegetables or tuna salad to use throughout the week. Or when I'm really strapped for time, recipes like our Chickpea Salad Sandwich and Salmon-Stuffed Avocados take less than 15 minutes to pull together. It's possible to eat in a way that aligns with your nutritional goals no matter your budget, and for more beginner- and budget-friendly recipes and dietitian tips, check out Thrifty.