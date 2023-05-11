26 Cabbage Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

By
Eleanor Chalstrom
Eleanor Chalstrom
Eleanor Chalstrom

Eleanor is EatingWell's editorial apprentice.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023
roasted garlic parmesan cabbage
Photo: Ali Redmond

Cabbage is one of the best vegetables to cook with. From crunchy slaws to cozy soups and cabbage rolls, the healthy vegetable can be used in a variety of dishes. Plus, it packs some impressive health benefits. Recipes like our One-Pot Chicken & Cabbage Soup and Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Cabbage have four- and five-star ratings for a reason, and we know you'll love them, too.

01 of 26

Egg Roll-Inspired Cabbage Rolls

8156497.jpg

Skip takeout and try these egg roll-inspired cabbage rolls! Savoy cabbage leaves are stuffed with egg roll filling and baked in a flavorful soy-hoisin tomato sauce.

02 of 26

Roasted Savoy Cabbage with Orange Vinaigrette

7126143.jpg

Easy Savoy cabbage recipes can be far and few between, especially ones that are as delicious as this whole roasted cabbage. The outer cabbage leaves blacken during the long cooking time, but when removed they reveal a meltingly tender center. Orange blossom water adds delicate aroma to the vinaigrette that's drizzled on top. Serve alongside roast beef or pork, or over mashed potatoes as a main course.

03 of 26

One-Pot Chicken & Cabbage Soup

One-Pot Chicken & Cabbage Soup
Antonis Achilleos

This simple, yet flavorful, chicken-cabbage soup is perfect for enjoying on a cold day. Sherry vinegar adds a touch of brightness and pairs well with the medley of vegetables. Serve with crusty bread.

04 of 26

Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup

6211920.jpg

Loaded with cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, tomato and plenty of seasoning, this healthy cabbage soup recipe packs in lots of flavor and is ultra-satisfying. This easy recipe makes a big batch for lunches or veggie-packed snacks all week. If you want to bump up the satisfaction factor even more, top with a little cheese or avocado.

05 of 26

Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Cabbage

roasted garlic parmesan cabbage
Ali Redmond

Cabbage gets transformed in the oven with garlic, Parmesan and olive oil in this simple vegetable side. This irresistible side dish would make a welcome addition to any meal—try serving it alongside chicken or steak.

06 of 26

Creamy Cabbage Casserole

Creamy Cabbage Casserole
Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ruth BlackBurn / Julia Bayless

This creamy cabbage casserole is subtly spicy and has the perfect balance of sweet, tender cabbage to classic, creamy béchamel sauce. The cracker and cheese topping adds a nice bit of crunch in every bite. Serve alongside roasted chicken or pork.

07 of 26

Melting Cabbage

Melting Cabbage

This velvety cabbage in this easy cabbage recipe melts in your mouth and picks up the flavors of caraway, cumin and garlic as it simmers in broth in the oven. Serve it alongside roasted pork or chicken.

08 of 26

Roasted Garlic-Butter Cabbage Wedges

Garlic-Butter Cabbage Wedges on a sheet pan
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

Garlic butter seeps into the folds of tender-crisp green cabbage wedges for a savory side that pairs well with everything from seafood to steak. Drizzle on an extra splash of vinegar after roasting if you prefer a little more tang.

09 of 26

Slow-Cooker Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

a recipe photo of the Slow-Cooker Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Lauren McAnelly

Using the slow cooker allows the flavors in these cabbage rolls to develop and meld together beautifully. The filling features ground beef and brown rice, so you'll feel full and satisfied. If you're looking for a sweeter sauce, you can add the optional sugar, but we think it works just as well without it.

10 of 26

Simple Cabbage Salad

Simple Cabbage Salad
Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ruth BlackBurn / Julia Bayless

Cabbage maintains a nice crunch when it's tossed with an easy dressing in this simple cabbage salad recipe. This easy salad is perfect for fall when cabbage is at its sweetest.

11 of 26

Skillet Cabbage with Bacon & Mushrooms

Skillet Cabbage with Bacon & Mushrooms
Photographer / Jen Causey, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

Savoy cabbage, shiitake mushrooms and leeks are braised together in this earthy Italian side dish.

12 of 26

Slow-Cooker Cabbage Roll Soup

Slow-Cooker Cabbage Roll Soup
Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Ali Ramee / Audrey Davis

This slow-cooker cabbage roll soup has all the essential flavors of a classic cabbage roll and simmers away to create bold, warming flavors. This savory soup has just a hint of sweetness plus heat from hot sauce. The tomatoes and caraway seeds help create depth but don't overshadow the rest of the flavors. The brown rice garnish rounds out the dish.

13 of 26

Mushroom & Carolina Gold Rice Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

Mushroom & Carolina Gold Rice Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
Greg DuPree

At Fork and Plough in Greenville, South Carolina, chef Shawn Kelly creates dishes packed with herbs and veggies from his partner, Greenbrier Farms. The restaurant also sources from local makers, like Dark Spore Mushrooms in nearby Piedmont and the Dutch transplants at Forx Farm, who make buttery Gouda for these cabbage rolls.

14 of 26

Braised Green Cabbage

a recipe photo of the Braised Green Cabbage served in a bowl
Photographer: Stacy K. Allen. Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman

If you're looking for a delicious, healthy vegetable side, it doesn't get better than this braised cabbage recipe. Caraway seeds add a nutty flavor and play well with the shallots, thyme and parsley. Serve alongside roasted chicken, bratwurst or pork chops.

15 of 26

One-Pot Vegetable Soup with Cabbage

One-Pot Vegetable Soup with Cabbage
Photography / Antonis Achilleos, Styling / Christine Keely, Ali Ramee

This comforting vegetable soup with cabbage can easily be made on a busy weeknight. Toasting the paprika adds depth of flavor quickly, while prechopped frozen vegetables cut down on prep time. Serve with crusty bread or crackers.

16 of 26

Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw

a recipe photo of the Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Fresh salsa verde, green cabbage and avocado all contribute to the vibrant green color of this light and bright fish taco bowl. We love the mild flavor and firm, meaty texture of halibut but any firm white fish like mahi mahi or tilapia will work well in its place. We garnish this flavorful taco bowl with cilantro, but if you want to take it a step further, try toppings like sprouts or watermelon radishes for even more bright green color.

17 of 26

Spicy Cabbage Slaw

5633999.jpg

Sliced radishes add a peppery kick to this 10-minute slaw, which can serve as both a side and a topping for sandwiches.

18 of 26

Braised Cabbage & Lima Beans over Toast

Braised Cabbage & Lima Beans over Toast
Dera Burreson

This simple homey dish is exactly what you need after a day of playing in the snow. Enjoy in front of a fire, with a hearty black lager alongside.

19 of 26

Cabbage Steaks

Cabbage Steaks
Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ruth BlackBurn / Julia Bayless

These cabbage steaks are super tender and slightly caramelized with a crispy panko breadcrumb mixture on top. These are easy enough to make for a weeknight dinner, yet special enough for a weekend dinner party.

20 of 26

Spicy Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup

4291857.jpg

Based on a popular weight-loss plan, this healthy cabbage soup recipe gets tons of flavor and a metabolism-boosting kick from spicy chiles.

21 of 26

Comforting Cabbage Soup with Ginger

Healing Cabbage Soup
Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Greg Luna

Cabbage turns tender and flavorful in this comforting soup. The aromatic broth is full of spices, including ginger and turmeric, making it perfect for enjoying on a cold day or keeping you hydrated if you're sick.

22 of 26

Hearty Breakfast Salad with Roasted Cabbage & Baked Feta

Hearty Breakfast Salad with Roasted Cabbage & Baked Feta

A breakfast salad is a fresh, delicious way to start your day with ample veggies. This recipe gets a hearty twist with additions like cabbage and feta. For brunch guests, put the components out buffet-style so they can build their own bowls.

23 of 26

Lebanese Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Beef

Lebanese Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
Jacob Fox

These cabbage rolls are stuffed with a mixture of ground beef, rice and warm spices and cooked in a savory tomato sauce seasoned with garlic and mint. Topping the rolls with lemon juice just before serving gives the dish a bright flavor. They would make a wonderful centerpiece for a Sunday supper. Read more about this recipe in the accompanying article Making My Grandmother's Cabbage Rolls Connects Me to My Lebanese Heritage.

24 of 26

Peanut-Tofu Cabbage Wraps

3759292.jpg

Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy, gluten-free lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.

25 of 26

BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw

6343940.jpg

This zippy, creamy slaw is so good you might find yourself making it for other sandwiches. Still, it pairs beautifully with the tangy pulled chicken for an incredibly quick dinner you can make even on your busiest nights. To save even more time, use a preshredded coleslaw blend.

26 of 26

Quick "Corned" Beef & Cabbage

oval shaped plate with beef, carrots, potatoes and cabbage

Traditional corned beef & cabbage sure is tasty, but it's typically loaded with preservatives and sodium. In this healthy recipe makeover, we slash more than 2,300 mg of sodium with our quicker twist on the St. Patrick's Day classic. To get great flavor without the additives found in store-bought corned beef, we rub ground pickling spice onto steak instead.

