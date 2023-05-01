16 High-Protein, Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes

From cheesy frittatas to hearty breakfast burritos, these recipes can help you start your morning off right. With complex carbs like beans, oats and vegetables, low counts of saturated fat and sodium-conscious preparation, these flavorful breakfasts can fit well into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern . And with at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these morning meals are satisfying choices to keep you fueled for the day ahead. Recipes like our Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage and Breakfast Tostada are delicious dishes you'll look forward to making and eating each morning.

01 of 16 Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage View Recipe Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes and herbs.

02 of 16 Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach View Recipe Ali Redmond Mornings just got easier with these satisfying breakfast burritos made with eggs, spinach, serrano peppers and cheese. These burritos can last for months in the freezer and reheat within minutes in the microwave, so keep a stash on hand for when you need a quick, healthy breakfast.

03 of 16 Breakfast Tostada View Recipe Ali Redmond This easy and satisfying Mexican-inspired breakfast recipe brings lots of flavor to your plate. Using a mix of fresh and store-bought ingredients, breakfast is on the table in 20 minutes.

04 of 16 Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole View Recipe Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.

05 of 16 Tomato-Parmesan Mini Quiches View Recipe These individual mini quiches are a fun take on a traditional quiche. Leftovers can be refrigerated or frozen for an easy breakfast later in the week.

06 of 16 Callaloo Frittata View Recipe Clara Gonzalez Eggs, potatoes, feta and greens come together in this sustaining breakfast that can be prepped in advance and enjoyed throughout the week. A beloved Caribbean vegetable, callaloo adds bright color to this frittata. Alternatively, you can use any dark leafy green as a substitute.

07 of 16 Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries View Recipe Jen Causey This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

08 of 16 Southwest Breakfast Skillet View Recipe Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN One skillet is all you need to create this satisfying, veggie-loaded breakfast (or dinner) dish. This skillet is packed with mushrooms, bell pepper and chard to help up your veggie count for the day and is topped with bacon, eggs, cheese, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro.

09 of 16 Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette View Recipe Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.

10 of 16 Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles View Recipe These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.

11 of 16 "Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa View Recipe Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.

12 of 16 Cauliflower Hash with Sausage & Eggs View Recipe This easy and nutritious version of breakfast hash uses cauliflower rice instead of potatoes, and turkey sausage instead of breakfast sausage, for a healthier, low-carb breakfast. Top it off with fried eggs for a satisfying morning meal.

13 of 16 Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla View Recipe Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying.

14 of 16 Spinach-Mushroom Frittata with Avocado Salad View Recipe Frittatas are like omelets, only easier--and they taste great hot, warm or cold. This vegetable-packed version is spiked with flavor and paired with a cool salad of lemony cucumbers and tomatoes with creamy avocado. This easy recipe is perfect for brunch, lunch or dinner!

15 of 16 Breakfast Beans with Microwave-Poached Egg View Recipe In Costa Rica, this popular breakfast bean dish is called gallo pinto, which means spotted rooster, referring to the dark beans amid the pale rice. We call for cooked barley here, but you can use whatever leftover cooked grain you may have on hand.