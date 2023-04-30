30-Day Mediterranean Diet Weight-Loss Breakfast Plan

The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest eating patterns around, and these breakfast recipes can help you follow it. From sweet chia pudding and overnight oats to savory breakfast sandwiches and tacos, these morning meals will have you looking forward to getting out of bed. Plus, each dish has no more than 575 calories and has at least 6 grams of fiber per serving, so they're light and filling options that can help support weight loss efforts. Recipes like our Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie and Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash are satisfying choices you'll enjoy all month long.

01 of 30 Sheet-Pan Egg Sandwiches for a Crowd View Recipe Hosting a crowd for the holidays or another occasion? Forget cooking individual servings of eggs and make these easy sheet-pan egg sandwiches instead. One batch makes enough bacon, egg, cheese and vegetable sandwiches to serve 12 people in the time you'd normally spend prepping breakfast for one or two people.

02 of 30 Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats View Recipe If you love avocado toast, give this savory overnight oats recipe a try. The oats soak overnight for easy "cooking." In the morning, just top with a fried egg, avocado and Sriracha for a satisfying healthy breakfast.

03 of 30 Berry-Orange Chia Pudding View Recipe Jason Donnelly Before you head off to bed, throw together this berry-orange chia pudding for a tasty shake-up in your morning routine. Chia seeds, a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, are combined with creamy coconut milk, berries and orange juice that adds subtle sweetness and tang. The chia seeds transform overnight to create a thick, creamy pudding for a healthy grab-and-go breakfast.

04 of 30 Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash View Recipe Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.

05 of 30 Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie View Recipe Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.

06 of 30 Huevos Rancheros Tacos View Recipe When you combine these two Tex-Mex-inspired favorites, the delicious question becomes whether to enjoy them at breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner! Tacos Rancheros will become your favorite way to combine eggs and the classic flavors of tacos.

07 of 30 Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin View Recipe The addition of chia seeds in the quick "jam" topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.

08 of 30 Spinach-Avocado Smoothie View Recipe This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.

09 of 30 Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding View Recipe Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats--combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with juicy blueberries and crunchy almonds and dig in!

10 of 30 Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats View Recipe It takes just a few minutes in the evening to mix rolled oats and almond milk and you have a head start on a healthy breakfast the following morning. In the morning, top the oatmeal with fresh fruit and toasted nuts. Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.

11 of 30 Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie View Recipe A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.

12 of 30 Loaded Vegetable Quiche View Recipe Will Dickey This tender vegetable quiche is packed with produce, including onions, spinach and mushrooms. The Parmesan does double duty, providing cheesiness as well as saltiness. Sliced tomatoes make a lovely topping.

13 of 30 Chocolate Banana Oatmeal View Recipe Have your fruit and a little luxury too with this kid-friendly healthy chocolate and banana oatmeal recipe. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.

14 of 30 Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl View Recipe A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.

15 of 30 Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries View Recipe Fruit, whole grains and greens for breakfast? Yes! Start your day off right with this breakfast salad recipe and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.

16 of 30 Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie View Recipe This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients: yogurt, fruit juice and frozen fruit. Mix up your fruit combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack that never gets boring.

17 of 30 Bircher Muesli View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Named after a Swiss physician, Bircher muesli features fresh apple, lemon juice and nuts. We added to this refreshing combo by including chia seeds for a boost of omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, and we finish our version with a mix of fresh berries for color and flavor.

18 of 30 Egg Sandwiches with Rosemary, Tomato & Feta View Recipe Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall These hearty breakfast sandwiches are packed with ingredients popular in the Mediterranean diet, including feta, tomato and spinach.

19 of 30 Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries View Recipe Have chocolate for breakfast with this unbelievably healthy chia pudding recipe. The deep chocolaty flavor pairs perfectly with juicy raspberries for a fun switch-up from oatmeal for your morning routine.

20 of 30 Beans on Toast View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall This beans on toast recipe is inspired by the traditional breakfast in the U.K., where toast is slathered in saucy baked beans. Here we add mushrooms, which add texture and enhance the savory flavor of the dish. Mushrooms are packed with selenium, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients, like the fiber in multigrain bread and the capsaicin in chili powder, add even more anti-inflammatory power. Use the multigrain bread to sop up the sauce. Serve with a scrambled or fried egg on the side.

21 of 30 Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats View Recipe Powdered peanut butter is a handy pantry staple that makes a great vegan protein booster for oatmeal and smoothies. Double or triple this recipe to meal-prep breakfasts for the week or to have breakfast ready for the entire family.

22 of 30 Breakfast Salad with Spinach & Egg View Recipe Johnny Autry Salad for breakfast? Yes, please! A hard-boiled egg adds protein to this spinach salad while baked tortilla strips provide texture and crunch.

23 of 30 Pineapple Green Smoothie View Recipe Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.

24 of 30 Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix View Recipe Make your own hot cereal mix with this healthy recipe. Keep it on hand and just cook up the amount you need when you're ready for a hot breakfast. One serving of the warm cereal contains six grams of fiber—almost a quarter of your daily quota.

25 of 30 "Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa View Recipe Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.

26 of 30 Breakfast Beans with Microwave-Poached Egg View Recipe In Costa Rica, this popular breakfast bean dish is called gallo pinto, which means spotted rooster, referring to the dark beans amid the pale rice. We call for cooked barley here, but you can use whatever leftover cooked grain you may have on hand.

27 of 30 Pumpkin Overnight Oats View Recipe Make these easy vegan overnight oats with whatever nondairy milk you have on hand. It's a great way to use up leftover canned pumpkin--plus, you can multiply the recipe to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the whole week.

28 of 30 Spinach & Egg Tacos View Recipe Johnny Autry Hard-boiled eggs are combined with spinach, cheese and salsa for a quick, flavorful breakfast. Mashed avocado provides a creamy element while a squeeze of lime juice brings acidity.

29 of 30 Black Bean & Slaw Bagel View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh This easy open-face sandwich recipe uses a jalapeño-Cheddar bagel, but a plain bagel would work just as well. Top each bagel half with black beans and fresh slaw for a satisfying bite.