20 10-Minute Breakfast Recipes Ready in Three Steps or Less

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 29, 2023
Broccoli & Cheese Omelet
Photo: Jennifer Causey

In only 10 minutes or less, you can whip up one of these healthy and delicious breakfasts. These morning meals are made especially easy as they only take three steps or less to prepare, so they're perfect for busy mornings. Recipes like our Broccoli & Cheese Omelet and Coconut Blueberry Smoothie are quick, tasty and nutritious choices that will have you ready to take on the rest of the day.

01 of 20

Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie

6440441.jpg

Making fruit smoothies at home saves time and money. For this easy smoothie, combine strawberries, mango and banana with a bit of cashew butter and ground chia seeds for body and richness.

02 of 20

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast Recipe on a white plate
Jamie Vespa MS, RD

This is the easiest—and the last—avocado toast recipe you'll ever need to know. Memorize the recipe, then use it as a jumping off point for your favorite avocado toast riffs. Put an egg on it, top it with tuna salad or crown it with fluffy alfalfa sprouts for a healthy and satisfying meal. You can mix up the toppings too—we love Japanese furikake or everything bagel seasoning.

03 of 20

Broccoli & Cheese Omelet

Broccoli & Cheese Omelet
Jennifer Causey

This bright-green omelet is a perfect way to get kids to eat their veggies. Finely chopping the broccoli and spinach not only helps them cook faster, but also makes them easier--and safer--for toddlers to eat. Have all your ingredients ready next to the stove because this omelet cooks up fast. Read more about the story behind this omelet: Cooking with Juliet.

04 of 20

Coconut Blueberry Smoothie

coconut blueberry smoothie
Ali Redmond

Give your blueberry smoothie a tropical update with the rich flavors of coconut milk and coconut cream. Freshly squeezed orange juice lends bright flavor to this healthy smoothie recipe, but if you're short on time, bottled will work just fine.

05 of 20

Cashew Butter & Clementine Toast

Cashew Butter & Clementine Toast
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

This three-ingredient toast uses a fresh clementine and cashew butter for a twist on the classic PB & J. Enjoy this toast for a quick breakfast or snack.

06 of 20

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

7881879.jpg

For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.

07 of 20

Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich

4502825.jpg

Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too.

08 of 20

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie
Ali Redmond

Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

09 of 20

Quick-Cooking Oats

Quick-Cooking Oats
Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Phoebe Hauser

Sometimes basic is better. At breakfast, that can certainly be the case. These easy oatmeal recipes teach you the basic methods so you get creamy, tender oats every time. The flavorings and toppings are up to you.

10 of 20

Creamy Strawberry Smoothie

Creamy Strawberry Smoothie
Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis

It's hard to beat this recipe for quick and easy strawberry smoothies. All you need is five ingredients and five minutes. It's versatile too: you can use any unsweetened milk for creaminess, your preferred yogurt, and the maple syrup or honey is optional. The vanilla extract acts as a great flavor backdrop that will work with most fruits. Get blending!

11 of 20

Avocado-Egg Toast

5631902.jpg

Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.

12 of 20

10-Minute Spinach Omelet

10-Minute Spinach Omelet
Carson Downing

This delicious spinach omelet recipe is ready in just 10 minutes for a nutritious breakfast. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor.

13 of 20

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

14 of 20

Muesli with Raspberries

5486559.jpg

Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

15 of 20

Mushroom Omelet

Mushroom Omelet
Photography / Victor Protasio, Styling / Ruth Blackburn and Christina Daley

For a quick breakfast, learn how to make this mushroom omelet. Sautéing the mushrooms with garlic adds a punch of flavor in this healthy breakfast recipe.

16 of 20

Peanut Butter & Berries Waffle Sandwich

recipe photo of a Peanut Butter & Berries Waffle Sandwich
Sara Haas

Whole-grain freezer waffles make the perfect base for a nourishing breakfast that tastes just like a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. We use crunchy peanut butter to add texture, but you can swap in creamy, if you prefer. If fresh berries aren't available, you can use frozen ones; microwave them in a small bowl for about 30 seconds to thaw before adding to the sandwich.

17 of 20

West Coast Avocado Toast

4473424.jpg

Hummus, sprouts and avocado top sprouted whole-wheat bread in this healthy vegan lunch idea. Look for sprouted bread in the freezer section of your grocery store.

18 of 20

Vegan Smoothie Bowl

4444943.jpg

Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.

19 of 20

Chocolate Banana Oatmeal

4326809.jpg

Have your fruit and a little luxury too with this kid-friendly healthy chocolate and banana oatmeal recipe. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.

20 of 20

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

Strawberry Peach Smoothie
Ali Redmond

Cauliflower in a smoothie might sound like a deal breaker, but trust us, it's worth it. Not only does it boost your veggie servings for the day, it also makes this peach smoothie even creamier.

