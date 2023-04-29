20 10-Minute Breakfast Recipes Ready in Three Steps or Less

In only 10 minutes or less, you can whip up one of these healthy and delicious breakfasts. These morning meals are made especially easy as they only take three steps or less to prepare, so they're perfect for busy mornings. Recipes like our Broccoli & Cheese Omelet and Coconut Blueberry Smoothie are quick, tasty and nutritious choices that will have you ready to take on the rest of the day.

01 of 20 Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie View Recipe Making fruit smoothies at home saves time and money. For this easy smoothie, combine strawberries, mango and banana with a bit of cashew butter and ground chia seeds for body and richness.

02 of 20 Avocado Toast View Recipe Jamie Vespa MS, RD This is the easiest—and the last—avocado toast recipe you'll ever need to know. Memorize the recipe, then use it as a jumping off point for your favorite avocado toast riffs. Put an egg on it, top it with tuna salad or crown it with fluffy alfalfa sprouts for a healthy and satisfying meal. You can mix up the toppings too—we love Japanese furikake or everything bagel seasoning.

03 of 20 Broccoli & Cheese Omelet View Recipe Jennifer Causey This bright-green omelet is a perfect way to get kids to eat their veggies. Finely chopping the broccoli and spinach not only helps them cook faster, but also makes them easier--and safer--for toddlers to eat. Have all your ingredients ready next to the stove because this omelet cooks up fast. Read more about the story behind this omelet: Cooking with Juliet.

04 of 20 Coconut Blueberry Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond Give your blueberry smoothie a tropical update with the rich flavors of coconut milk and coconut cream. Freshly squeezed orange juice lends bright flavor to this healthy smoothie recipe, but if you're short on time, bottled will work just fine.

05 of 20 Cashew Butter & Clementine Toast View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh This three-ingredient toast uses a fresh clementine and cashew butter for a twist on the classic PB & J. Enjoy this toast for a quick breakfast or snack.

06 of 20 Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl View Recipe For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.

07 of 20 Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich View Recipe Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too.

08 of 20 Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

09 of 20 Quick-Cooking Oats View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Phoebe Hauser Sometimes basic is better. At breakfast, that can certainly be the case. These easy oatmeal recipes teach you the basic methods so you get creamy, tender oats every time. The flavorings and toppings are up to you.

10 of 20 Creamy Strawberry Smoothie View Recipe Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis It's hard to beat this recipe for quick and easy strawberry smoothies. All you need is five ingredients and five minutes. It's versatile too: you can use any unsweetened milk for creaminess, your preferred yogurt, and the maple syrup or honey is optional. The vanilla extract acts as a great flavor backdrop that will work with most fruits. Get blending!

11 of 20 Avocado-Egg Toast View Recipe Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.

12 of 20 10-Minute Spinach Omelet View Recipe Carson Downing This delicious spinach omelet recipe is ready in just 10 minutes for a nutritious breakfast. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor.

13 of 20 Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast View Recipe This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

14 of 20 Muesli with Raspberries View Recipe Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

15 of 20 Mushroom Omelet View Recipe Photography / Victor Protasio, Styling / Ruth Blackburn and Christina Daley For a quick breakfast, learn how to make this mushroom omelet. Sautéing the mushrooms with garlic adds a punch of flavor in this healthy breakfast recipe.

16 of 20 Peanut Butter & Berries Waffle Sandwich View Recipe Sara Haas Whole-grain freezer waffles make the perfect base for a nourishing breakfast that tastes just like a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. We use crunchy peanut butter to add texture, but you can swap in creamy, if you prefer. If fresh berries aren't available, you can use frozen ones; microwave them in a small bowl for about 30 seconds to thaw before adding to the sandwich.

17 of 20 West Coast Avocado Toast View Recipe Hummus, sprouts and avocado top sprouted whole-wheat bread in this healthy vegan lunch idea. Look for sprouted bread in the freezer section of your grocery store.

18 of 20 Vegan Smoothie Bowl View Recipe Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.

19 of 20 Chocolate Banana Oatmeal View Recipe Have your fruit and a little luxury too with this kid-friendly healthy chocolate and banana oatmeal recipe. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.