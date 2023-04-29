30-Day Smoothie Plan for Gut Health

a recipe photo of the Berry Kefir Smoothie
Photo: Ana Cadena

Prioritize your gut health this month with these nutritious and delicious smoothie recipes. Featuring gut-healthy ingredients like kefir, yogurt, watermelon and raspberries, these healthy smoothies can help support your gut, healthy digestion and more. Recipes like our Creamy Watermelon Smoothie and Berry-Kefir Smoothie are fruity and refreshing choices to start your day.

01 of 30

Creamy Watermelon Smoothie

Creamy Watermelon Smoothie
Victor Protasio

This creamy vegan watermelon smoothie has a subtle coconut flavor thanks to coconut-milk yogurt. Strawberries add color and banana adds a smooth texture while letting the watermelon flavor shine through.

02 of 30

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

a recipe photo of the Berry Kefir Smoothie
Ana Cadena

Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

03 of 30

Healthy Breakfast Smoothie

Healthy Breakfast Smoothie in a clear glass with a green straw
Rachel Johnson

This healthy breakfast smoothie recipe is packed with protein, fiber, unsaturated fats and essential vitamins and minerals. Follow our simple formula, memorize the ingredient amounts, then customize to your liking. Even better, our supercharged breakfast smoothie tastes great and keeps you full until lunchtime. We keep a running stock of frozen bananas to give our smoothies a thicker consistency, but a handful of ice achieves a similar effect.

04 of 30

Grape Smoothie

a recipe photo of the Grape Smoothie
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Calling all grape lovers! This grape smoothie features plenty of frozen sweet red grapes that combine with banana and vanilla Greek-style yogurt, which both add creaminess, while berries add color and fruity flavor to complement the grapes.

05 of 30

Creamy Strawberry Smoothie

Creamy Strawberry Smoothie
Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis

It's hard to beat this recipe for quick and easy strawberry smoothies. All you need is five ingredients and five minutes. It's versatile too: you can use any unsweetened milk for creaminess, your preferred yogurt, and the maple syrup or honey is optional. The vanilla extract acts as a great flavor backdrop that will work with most fruits. Get blending!

06 of 30

Banana-Mango Smoothie

Banana-Mango Smoothie
William Dickey; Styling: Margaret Dickey

Start your day with a flavorful fruit smoothie. This smoothie is as delicious as breakfast, but also serves well as an afternoon snack or even a frosty dessert.

07 of 30

Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie

Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie
Clara Gonzalez

Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.

08 of 30

Cherry-Mocha Smoothie

5583201.jpg

For a fast-paced breakfast on the go, give your blender a whirl. Heart disease doesn't stand a chance thanks to the healthy fats from the almond butter and health-boosting phytonutrients in the cocoa powder and cherries in this tasty breakfast smoothie.

09 of 30

Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

4784570.jpg

Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.

10 of 30

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

This healthy smoothie recipe has all the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte without all the sugar. Made with real pumpkin and frozen banana, this whips into a creamy, luscious grab-&-go breakfast (or snack) in just 5 minutes.

11 of 30

Mango & Spinach Smoothie

Mango and Spinach Smoothie
Casey Barber

The sweet-tart taste of mango comes through in this simple smoothie, giving the tropical fruit the spotlight it deserves. Make it a mango morning!

12 of 30

Blueberry-Banana Smoothie (Batido)

3755248.jpg

Refreshing and colorful fruit smoothies called batidos are served at Cuban snack bars all over Florida--try this recipe with blueberries and banana for a vacation in a cup.

13 of 30

Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies

pink smoothie made with mint and kefir in glass on black background

Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.

14 of 30

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

3756353.jpg

This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients: yogurt, fruit juice and frozen fruit. Mix up your fruit combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack that never gets boring.

15 of 30

Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.

16 of 30

Blackberry Smoothie

Blackberry Smoothie
Fred Hardy

This blackberry smoothie has plenty of fresh berry flavor and sweetness from banana and honey. And with only 5 minutes from start to finish, it's the perfect breakfast for busy mornings. If fresh blackberries aren't available, feel free to use frozen in this easy and healthy smoothie.

17 of 30

3-Ingredient Tropical Tangerine & Kefir Smoothie

3-Ingredient Tropical Tangerine Smoothie
Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Refreshing and fruity, this simple smoothie calls for just three ingredients—frozen tropical fruit, plain kefir and tangerine juice. Kefir is a perfect swap for milk in smoothies. It adds creaminess and a boost of probiotics. If you can't find tangerine juice, swap in orange juice.

18 of 30

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

5147278.jpg

This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.

19 of 30

Red Berry Smoothies

5467782.jpg

These smoothies are full of raspberries and strawberries and make a delicious breakfast or snack.

20 of 30

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

3759411.jpg

This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

21 of 30

Kale & Pineapple Smoothie

Kale & Pineapple Smoothie
Casey Barber

Treat yourself to a piña colada-style pick-me-up with this tropical smoothie featuring pineapple, coconut milk and orange juice. It's perfect for a light breakfast or anytime you want a boost!

22 of 30

Berry Orange Smoothie

Berry Orange Smoothie
Jennifer Causey

Keeping a bag of frozen mixed berries on hand is a great way to ensure you get a daily dose, and frozen berries are often less expensive than fresh. Plus they make smoothies a cinch: they can go straight from the freezer to the blender.

23 of 30

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

77581.jpg

This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.

24 of 30

Berry & Flax Smoothie

3879393.jpg

For the prettiest color, use a mixture of berries with a lot of blueberries in this healthy smoothie recipe. Flaxseed oil adds heart-healthy omega-3 fats, making this a serious power smoothie.

25 of 30

Strawberry-Banana Smoothies

Strawberry-Banana Smoothies
Jacob Fox

This healthy strawberry banana smoothie gets creaminess, protein and staying power from yogurt and extra vitamin C from kiwi. Have it for a healthy breakfast or snack.

26 of 30

Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie

3758802.jpg

Skip the PB & J sandwich but get the flavors in this healthy smoothie! Greek yogurt, spinach and strawberries are blended with peanut butter in this healthy, protein-rich smoothie recipe.

27 of 30

Watermelon-Strawberry Smoothie

3759445.jpg

Strawberry and watermelon combine in this easy, 4-ingredient healthy fruit smoothie recipe.

28 of 30

Wake-Up Smoothie

3975943.jpg

With a stash of berries in your freezer, you can jump-start your day with this nutritious, tasty smoothie in just minutes. It provides vitamin C, fiber, potassium and soy protein.

29 of 30

Acai-Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

3759442.jpg

For those mornings when you're looking to up your fruit smoothie game, this healthy smoothie bowl recipe is the perfect answer. Thick enough to eat with a spoon and topped with raspberries, granola, coconut and chia seeds, this healthy breakfast bowl is bursting with flavor.

30 of 30

Avocado & Banana Smoothie

Avocado and Banana Smoothie
Casey Barber

If you love a creamy smoothie, this one's for you: avocado and banana combine for a thick and rich drink. Freeze your banana slices to make it more of an ice cream-style smoothie.

