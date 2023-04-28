20 Quiche Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

Quiche is a perfect main dish for any time of day. Whether you're enjoying a slice for brunch or pairing it with a salad for dinner, these highly-rated recipes will have you craving quiche for every meal. Recipes like our Spinach & Mushroom Quiche and Easy Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche are healthy and delicious dishes you'll want to make again and again.

01 of 20 Tomato & Feta Quiche with Spaghetti Squash Crust View Recipe You've used spaghetti squash in place of pasta, but have you used it for a low-carb quiche crust? Shredded roasted spaghetti squash turns into a perfectly crispy quiche crust in this healthy brunch recipe.

02 of 20 Crustless Spinach & Asparagus Quiche with Gruyère View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Styling / Emily Nabors Hall / ulia Bayless This light but filling crustless spinach-and-asparagus quiche features plenty of spring vegetables baked with richly flavored Gruyère cheese. Enjoy a slice for dinner with a salad on the side or as part of a simple spring brunch.

03 of 20 Spinach & Mushroom Quiche View Recipe This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.

04 of 20 Quiche Lorraine View Recipe Quiche Lorraine is a classic French dish that makes for a hearty breakfast, lunch or dinner.

05 of 20 Easy Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche View Recipe This broccoli and Cheddar quiche gets its creamy texture from evaporated milk. It's a great recipe to make ahead: simply reheat before serving or cut into slices and reheat each morning for breakfast. Using precut microwaveable broccoli cuts down on prep time, but if you have broccoli crowns sitting around, go ahead and use those up. Just be sure to cook the broccoli only untilbarely tender or the final dish will have overcooked, soggy broccoli.

06 of 20 Bacon & Spinach Quiche with Hash Brown Crust View Recipe A spinach and bacon quiche gets a fun twist with the addition of hash browns. Shredded potatoes create a gluten-free crust for this healthy quiche that's sure to be a crowd-pleasing breakfast or brunch.

07 of 20 Mushroom, Gruyère & Spinach Quiche View Recipe Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower Mushroom lovers, meet your new favorite quiche. This spinach mushroom quiche is loaded with savory flavors thanks to a brilliant combination of veggies, thyme, bacon, and gruyere. The texture is rich, but a serving only clocks in at 317 calories. Serve with a salad, or just make it the star of your springtime brunch repertoire.

08 of 20 Spinach & Feta Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust View Recipe Hector Manuel Sanchez The simple, scalloped shell made from thinly sliced rounds of sweet potatoes make this version of a popular brunch (or supper) dish gluten-free. Choose potatoes with comparable diameters to create uniform slices for the easy-to-make crust. A mandoline makes slicing quick and precise, but a sharp chef's knife will work too. You can also slice the potatoes in the food processor by using the slicing blade.

09 of 20 Ham & Asparagus Quiche View Recipe Victor Protasio This spring ham-and-asparagus quiche is perfect for brunch or dinner with a green salad on the side. If you've got leftover Easter ham, let it shine paired with tender asparagus in this crustless quiche. Emmenthal cheese adds a rich, sharp flavor, but Swiss cheese is an excellent alternative.

10 of 20 Spinach & Feta Quiche View Recipe Brie Passano This quiche skips the crust and delivers spinach, dill and feta cheese in every bite. Enjoy this easy quiche for brunch or make it for dinner and serve with a green salad on the side.

11 of 20 Crustless Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche View Recipe Dera Burreson This simple quiche is as easy to make as it is delicious! The egg mixture gets poured directly into the pie pan so you still get the distinctive edges, but skip the hassle of rolling out a crust. Serve for brunch or dinner with a side salad.

12 of 20 Caramelized Onion & Mushroom Quiche View Recipe Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D. Onions and mushrooms are classic quiche ingredients. To make the most of these vegetables and build big flavor fast, sauté sliced red onion and cremini mushrooms until golden brown (about 10 minutes) before adding them to the pie crust.

13 of 20 Sun-Dried Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella Quiche View Recipe Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D. The concentrated flavor of sun-dried tomatoes balances the mild creaminess of fresh mozzarella cheese. Look for sliced oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes to minimize prep work, and drain them well before adding to the quiche.

14 of 20 Cheesy Zucchini Quiche View Recipe This cheesy crustless zucchini quiche has plenty of leeks and zucchini enveloped in a light custard. Feta and fontina cheeses add a rich depth of flavor. Serve it for brunch or anytime you have extra zucchini on hand.

15 of 20 Chicken Sausage & Spinach Quiche View Recipe Photo by: Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN Using precooked chicken sausage cuts way down on prep time. Plus, there are so many varieties available to add layers of flavor. Italian, apple-flavored or breakfast-style varieties all pair well with the spinach in this quiche.

16 of 20 Shrimp & Spinach Quiche View Recipe This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with shrimp, spinach, oregano, caramelized onions and feta cheese, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.

17 of 20 Roasted Tomato & Asparagus Crustless Quiche View Recipe This crustless quiche recipe is a good choice for your next brunch, but it's also nice for a vegetarian dinner served with a side salad and a slice of focaccia.

18 of 20 Greens-&-Gruyère Mini Quiches View Recipe This mini quiche recipe uses classic Provençal flavors--garlic, oil-cured olives, anchovies, caramelized onions--to season these very-green egg cups. They keep well, perfect for breakfast on the fly, but the flavors are sophisticated enough to serve for brunch. If you frequently make mini quiches, consider investing in silicone mini muffin tins; they make popping these out a dream!

19 of 20 Quiche Lorraine with Zucchini Crust View Recipe Shredded zucchini acts as the crust in this recipe for healthier, low-carb quiche Lorraine--quiche with Jarlsberg cheese, bacon and scallions--a brunch classic.