16 Pasta Salads You'll Want to Make Forever

By
Eleanor Chalstrom
Eleanor is EatingWell's editorial apprentice. She attends Iowa State University, where she is a junior studying journalism, political science and history. During her time at college, she has worked as an editor and reporter at the campus newspaper, the Iowa State Daily, where she wrote about culture and lifestyle. She is an editorial director at TREND Magazine, an on-campus fashion publication.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023
7671162.jpg

Who doesn't love pasta salad? Packed with noodles, seasonal veggies and delicious dressings, these pasta salads make the perfect main or side dish. With four- and five-star ratings, we know you'll love these recipes just as much as we do. Recipes like our Shrimp Pasta Salad and Make-Ahead Chicken Pasta Salad are so flavorful, you'll want to make them again and again.

01 of 16

Shrimp Pasta Salad

7851625.jpg

This fresh and bright cold shrimp pasta salad features classic shrimp scampi flavors. Lemon and Dijon mustard brighten the dressing, and asparagus adds a nice crunch. Farfalle pasta works well with this dish, but any medium pasta shape will work.

02 of 16

Pasta Salad with Black Beans & Avocado Dressing

3759382.jpg

Everyone will love this pasta salad recipe that's packed with tomatoes, corn and black beans. We lighten up the creamy dressing with avocado for a healthier version of a picnic favorite.

03 of 16

Dill-Pickle Pasta Salad with Creamy Dill Dressing

8327936.jpg

If you're a fan of pickles, this easy pasta salad will easily become your go-to. If you want to give it some extra kick, an additional teaspoon or two of hot sauce will do the trick. Pair it with anything hot off the grill or pack it up for a picnic. It can also easily translate from a side dish to an entree by adding a can of flaked tuna or shredded chicken.

04 of 16

Walnut Pesto Pasta Salad

8239558.jpg

This cold pesto pasta salad will cool you off on a summer day. Fresh tomatoes and roasted red peppers add a pop of bright color and juiciness here, but any of your favorite pasta-salad veggies, like blanched broccoli and fresh bell peppers, would be delicious too.

05 of 16

Cucumber Pasta Salad

7898164.jpg

This light and tangy cucumber pasta salad is fresh and bright. The orecchiette pasta holds the dressing for flavor in every bite, but you can use another small pasta shape if you like. This easy salad is perfect for a warm day or to serve as a lunch dish for company! For a fruitier flavor, try apple-cider vinegar in place of white distilled vinegar.

06 of 16

Mediterranean Broccoli Pasta Salad

7582910.jpg

We've loaded this healthy pasta salad with vegetables and flavors of the Mediterranean. Sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of lemon zest jazz up the dressing, while tender-crisp broccoli florets cook alongside the pasta, making assembly (and cleanup!) a breeze.

07 of 16

Make-Ahead Chicken Pasta Salad

7671162.jpg

Need something to bring to a party or backyard barbecue? This make-ahead chicken pasta salad recipe is classic and completely adaptable-you can swap in whatever veggies, herbs or cheese you like.

08 of 16

Tortellini Salad

7798756.jpg

A tomato-rich dressing boosts the flavor and lowers calories and fat in this tortellini salad (the dressing is also great on green salads or grilled fish). Roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes add a good dose of vitamins A, C and fiber.

09 of 16

Caprese Pasta Salad

Caprese Pasta Salad
Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

This light and fresh caprese pasta salad is brought together with a bright and tangy dressing, with fresh mozzarella pearls adding creaminess to every bite.

10 of 16

Black Bean, Corn & Avocado Pasta Salad

black bean corn avocado pasta salad
Jen Causey

Serve this colorful, veggie-packed pasta salad at your next outdoor gathering. From creamy avocado to crunchy bell peppers, this pasta salad is full of texture and flavor. A homemade herb-lime vinaigrette ties everything together.

11 of 16

Greek Tortellini Salad

5522126.jpg

Fresh cheese tortellini and classic Greek salad ingredients like tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion come together for a fast side dish that's perfect for potlucks, picnics and other casual gatherings.

12 of 16

Vegan Macaroni Salad

7690846.jpg

You don't have to be vegan to enjoy this vegan macaroni salad! The colorful array of veggies give it texture and flavor and help make it lighter than traditional pasta salads. It's perfect to bring along to your next picnic or potluck.

13 of 16

Macaroni Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing

5419919.jpg

Give classic pasta salad a fresher, more flavorful spin. This fast pasta dish calls for avocado to replace some of the mayonnaise, which makes it extra creamy. Whole-wheat elbow macaroni and fresh vegetables lighten up this healthy pasta salad that you'll be making all summer long.

14 of 16

Orzo Salad with Chickpeas & Artichoke Hearts

Orzo Salad with Chickpeas & Artichoke Hearts
Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Kady Wohlfarth / Kay Clarke

This hearty orzo salad features feta, lemon and dill, three ingredients often found in Greek cuisine. Enjoy for lunch or dinner.

15 of 16

Southern Macaroni Salad

7892454.jpg

Bring this quintessential Southern macaroni salad, made with whole-wheat macaroni, celery, peas and ham, to your next picnic or barbecue. It's the perfect salad to feed a crowd!

16 of 16

Pesto Pasta Salad

5492950.jpg

A creamy pesto sauce turns this simple pasta salad into a delightful dinner. Adding broccoli to the pasta cooking water just before the pasta is done is a convenient way to briefly cook it so that it turns a vivid shade of green and softens slightly.

