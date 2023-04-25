19 High-Protein Breakfasts for Weight Loss

By
Eleanor Chalstrom
Eleanor Chalstrom
Eleanor Chalstrom

Eleanor is EatingWell's editorial apprentice. She attends Iowa State University, where she is a junior studying journalism, political science and history. During her time at college, she has worked as an editor and reporter at the campus newspaper, the Iowa State Daily, where she wrote about culture and lifestyle. She is an editorial director at TREND Magazine, an on-campus fashion publication.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Chickpea & Kale Toast
Photo: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

With delicious ingredients like whole grains, fresh fruit, peanut butter and eggs, these nutritious and filling breakfasts are a great choice to start your day. Each of these recipes follows our nutritional guidelines for low-calorie meals with 375 or less calories per serving and are high in fiber with 6 grams or more per serving, which can help support weight loss goals. They are also super satisfying as they contain at least 15 grams of protein per serving. Recipes like our Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl and Chickpea Kale Toast are tasty breakfast that will help you stay fueled for whatever your day holds.

01 of 19

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

3759411.jpg

This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

02 of 19

Chickpea & Kale Toast

Chickpea & Kale Toast
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

This healthy toast recipe combines chickpeas, kale and feta for a savory bite.

03 of 19

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

04 of 19

Tofu & Vegetable Scramble

4565087.jpg

Feel free to customize this speedy tofu and vegetable scramble with your favorite combination of vegetables and spice. Try to use veggies that will all cook at the same rate, like peppers, green beans and sugar snap peas.

05 of 19

Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait

4027929.jpg

Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.

06 of 19

Shakshuka (Eggs Poached in Spicy Tomato Sauce)

Shakshuka (Eggs Poached in Spicy Tomato Sauce)

Shakshuka is a veggie-packed meal featuring eggs cooked in a mixture of tomatoes, onions, peppers and spices. It's often served for breakfast or lunch in North Africa and the Middle East .

07 of 19

Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla

Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla

Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying.

08 of 19

Blackberry Smoothie

Blackberry Smoothie
Fred Hardy

This blackberry smoothie has plenty of fresh berry flavor and sweetness from banana and honey. And with only 5 minutes from start to finish, it's the perfect breakfast for busy mornings. If fresh blackberries aren't available, feel free to use frozen in this easy and healthy smoothie.

09 of 19

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

a photo of a plated Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
Jen Causey

This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

10 of 19

Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait

a recipe photo of the Strawberry Yogurt Parfait
Alexandra Shytsman

This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.

11 of 19

Spinach & Egg Tacos

Egg & Spinach Tacos
Johnny Autry

Hard-boiled eggs are combined with spinach, cheese and salsa for a quick, flavorful breakfast. Mashed avocado provides a creamy element while a squeeze of lime juice brings acidity.

12 of 19

Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

Having a stash of flavorful bean burritos in your freezer means you'll always have a satisfying plant-based meal ready for a grab-and-go breakfast on a busy morning or to take to the campsite for an easy campfire meal. Our vegan breakfast filling—made with tofu and prepared to mimic scrambled eggs—is tossed with beans, veggies and salsa for a delicious and ultra-satisfying meal.

13 of 19

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

5678189.jpg

Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.

14 of 19

California-Style Breakfast Sandwich

California-Style Breakfast Sandwich 
Evan de Normandie

This fresh-tasting bagel breakfast sandwich comes together in minutes with just a few ingredients. Creamy avocado pairs with crunchy onions and sprouts for a filling, healthy breakfast with layers of flavor.

15 of 19

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

5147278.jpg

This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.

16 of 19

Pimiento Cheese & Egg Sandwich

Pimiento Cheese & Egg Sandwich
Ted and Chelsea Cavanaugh

Pair pimiento cheese with spinach, eggs and hot sauce for a satisfying breakfast sandwich that's ready in just 10 minutes.

17 of 19

"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa

5969602.jpg

Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.

18 of 19

Breakfast Beans with Microwave-Poached Egg

8127873.jpg

In Costa Rica, this popular breakfast bean dish is called gallo pinto, which means spotted rooster, referring to the dark beans amid the pale rice. We call for cooked barley here, but you can use whatever leftover cooked grain you may have on hand.

19 of 19

Breakfast Tostada

Breakfast tostada
Ali Redmond

This easy and satisfying Mexican-inspired breakfast recipe brings lots of flavor to your plate. Using a mix of fresh and store-bought ingredients, breakfast is on the table in 20 minutes.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Bircher Muesli served in bowls with berries
30-Day Breakfast Plan for Weight Loss
Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl
17 Easy High-Protein Breakfasts That Aren't Eggs
Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette
20 High-Fiber, High-Protein Breakfasts in 10 Minutes
breakfast chocolate coconut banana split
22 High-Protein Breakfasts That Aren't Eggs
California-Style Breakfast Sandwich 
16 Spring Breakfasts That Are Ready in 15 Minutes or Less
Chocolate Banana Oatmeal
20 Gut-Healthy Breakfasts in 10 Minutes or Less
Pineapple Green Smoothie
15 DASH Diet Breakfast Recipes in 10 Minutes or Less
breakfast naan pizza
25 Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes in 10 Minutes or Less
Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins
25 High-Fiber Breakfast Recipes That Aren't Oats
Avocado & Kale Omelet
Our 25 Best Healthy 10-Minute Breakfast Recipes
Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes
30-Day Breakfast Plan for Diabetes
a recipe photo of the Strawberry Yogurt Parfait
18 Easy Breakfast Recipes That Aren't Eggs
Salsa Egg Skillet
15 15-Minute Breakfast Recipes Perfect for the Mediterranean Diet
Blackberry Smoothie
30-Day Smoothie Plan for Weight Loss
Strawberry Peach Smoothie
25 5-Ingredient Breakfast Recipes to Make for Busy Mornings
muesli with raspberries
16 5-Ingredient Breakfasts Ready in 10 Minutes