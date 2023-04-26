Our 25 Most Popular Recipes in April

Cheesy quiches, cabbage steaks and chicken skillets: these recipes were the most clicked on by EatingWell readers this month. And with the weather warming up, we're not surprised that there's quite a few no-cook dishes at the top of the list, from veggie sandwiches to overnight oats. Embracing seasonal flavors, you'll want to try recipes like our Roasted Garlic-Butter Cabbage Wedges and Spinach & Feta Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust before April ends.

01 of 25 Roasted Garlic-Butter Cabbage Wedges View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Garlic butter seeps into the folds of tender-crisp green cabbage wedges for a savory side that pairs well with everything from seafood to steak. Drizzle on an extra splash of vinegar after roasting if you prefer a little more tang.

02 of 25 Tiramisu-Inspired Overnight Oats View Recipe Photographer: Sara Baurley, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Tiramisu, a classic Italian dessert, serves as flavor inspiration for these overnight oats. Instant espresso powder adds a touch of bitterness to the dish, which gets balanced by the sweetness of the maple syrup. We top each serving with yogurt for some tanginess, but you could also try swapping in ricotta. A dusting of cocoa powder on top serves as a nod to the dessert's iconic look. These oats are meal-prep-friendly, but if you find your oats becoming too dry as they sit in the fridge, add more almond milk until they're loosened to your desired consistency.

03 of 25 Avocado Toast View Recipe Jamie Vespa MS, RD This is the easiest—and the last—avocado toast recipe you'll ever need to know. Memorize the recipe, then use it as a jumping off point for your favorite avocado toast riffs. Put an egg on it, top it with tuna salad or crown it with fluffy alfalfa sprouts for a healthy and satisfying meal. You can mix up the toppings too—we love Japanese furikake or everything bagel seasoning.

04 of 25 Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst This spinach-packed casserole cooks on the stovetop and bakes in the same skillet for a family-friendly dinner with an easy cleanup. You can use leftover chicken and cook the pasta ahead of time to speed up the prep.

05 of 25 Spinach & Feta Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust View Recipe Hector Manuel Sanchez The simple, scalloped shell made from thinly sliced rounds of sweet potatoes make this version of a popular brunch (or supper) dish gluten-free. Choose potatoes with comparable diameters to create uniform slices for the easy-to-make crust. A mandoline makes slicing quick and precise, but a sharp chef's knife will work too. You can also slice the potatoes in the food processor by using the slicing blade.

06 of 25 Loaded Cucumber & Avocado Sandwich View Recipe Jacob Fox This loaded cucumber-and-avocado sandwich is filled with creamy avocado and crispy cucumbers. Ricotta cheese mixed with extra-sharp Cheddar adds flavor while sliced red peppers offer a splash of color.

07 of 25 Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus View Recipe This one-pan salmon recipe makes a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner. Melted garlic butter coats the salmon and vegetables, adding depth of flavor and richness to the dish.

08 of 25 Quick Chicken Marsala View Recipe Caitlin Bensel Marsala cooking wine is a worthy addition to your pantry; it's dry and sweet without being overpowering, and can cut through the richness of cream or stock. The alcohol will cook off as the sauce simmers. Adding butter at the end, a classic technique, gives the sauce its body and gloss. Serve this skillet main over polenta, mashed potatoes or hot cooked brown rice. If you have leftover thyme, try steeping in chicken stock before making a risotto, tossing with roasted vegetables or adding to a frittata.

09 of 25 Cabbage Steaks au Poivre View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst We gave steak au poivre a vegetarian spin by using tender cabbage in place of the steak. Crushed black pepper and the classic brandy-based sauce both seep into the folds of the sweet roasted cabbage, making every bite special.

10 of 25 The Best Egg Salad Recipe for Sandwiches View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster This delicious egg salad recipe is the perfect choice for sandwiches, wraps and more. The filling spread can be made ahead of time, which makes this recipe great for meal prep. Creamy, crunchy and satisfying, this easy egg salad recipe has it all. Celery hearts, which are the inner ribs of celery, are more tender than stalks and add a mildly salty and briny flavor. Learn how to make hard-boiled eggs at home, or buy ready-to-eat ones from the store. Serve this egg salad on top of a bed of greens, sandwich it between slices of whole-wheat bread or pair it with carrot and celery sticks.

11 of 25 Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Styling / Ruth Blackburn In this healthy ground beef and potatoes recipe, ground beef and potatoes are paired with colorful veggies, including kale, tomato and peppers. Everything is cooked in one skillet, which allows for layers of flavor to build quickly while also cutting back on the number of dishes.

12 of 25 Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce View Recipe Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Greg Luna To achieve flavor quickly in this sun-dried tomato pasta recipe, we use the oil from sun-dried tomatoes to create the base of the cream sauce. Meanwhile, the residual heat of the pasta wilts the spinach in record time for a fast weeknight dinner.

13 of 25 Cucumber Sandwich View Recipe Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn This creamy, crunchy cucumber sandwich recipe strikes a lovely balance between decadent and light. The cream cheese-yogurt spread complements the crisp refreshing cucumber while the hearty flavor and texture of the whole-wheat bread holds everything together.

14 of 25 Spinach & Mushroom Quiche View Recipe This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.

15 of 25 Lemon-Raspberry Muffins View Recipe The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.

16 of 25 Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce View Recipe Though a chicken cutlet may be a chicken breast cut in half, this recipe shows how to make chicken cutlets with double the deliciousness. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner idea. The flavorful oil they're packed in is used to sauté the chicken, and the tomatoes go into the cream sauce.

17 of 25 Veggie & Hummus Sandwich View Recipe This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.

18 of 25 Simple Cabbage Salad View Recipe Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ruth BlackBurn / Julia Bayless Cabbage maintains a nice crunch when it's tossed with an easy dressing in this simple cabbage salad recipe. This easy salad is perfect for fall when cabbage is at its sweetest.

19 of 25 Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan View Recipe This one-pan chicken pasta combines lean chicken breast and sautéed spinach for a one-bowl meal that's garlicky, lemony and best served with a little Parm on top. I call it "Mom's Skillet Pasta" and she called it "Devon's Favorite Pasta." Either way it's a quick and easy weeknight dinner we created together and scribbled on a little recipe card more than a decade ago, and it remains in my weekly dinner rotation to this day. It's a simple dinner the whole family will love.

20 of 25 Cinnamon-Roll Overnight Oats View Recipe It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast, and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats—inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors—with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.

21 of 25 Creamy Lemon-Garlic Dressing View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Styling / Emily Nabors Hall / Julia Bayless This creamy lemon-garlic dressing carries the full flavor of roasted garlic, with lemon juice and Dijon mustard rounding out the flavor.

22 of 25 Chicken & Broccoli Casserole View Recipe This one-pan chicken and broccoli casserole is prepared in a skillet on the stovetop, then finished in the oven until it's browned, cheesy and bubbling. Serve with a crunchy green salad.

23 of 25 Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup View Recipe Loaded with cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, tomato and plenty of seasoning, this healthy cabbage soup recipe packs in lots of flavor and is ultra-satisfying. This easy recipe makes a big batch for lunches or veggie-packed snacks all week. If you want to bump up the satisfaction factor even more, top with a little cheese or avocado.

24 of 25 Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake View Recipe This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious—it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy—the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.