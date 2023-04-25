23 Healthy Smoothie Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever 

Smoothies are quick, delicious and creative ways to enjoy your favorite fruits and veggies in one drink. With four- and five-star reviews, these refreshing drinks are tried-and-true favorites of EatingWell readers. Recipes like our Mango Raspberry Smoothie and Carrot Smoothie come together so easily, you'll want to make them again and again.

01 of 23 Pineapple Green Smoothie Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.

02 of 23 Mango Raspberry Smoothie Ali Redmond A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.

03 of 23 Anti-Inflammatory Beet Smoothie Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster This vibrant beet smoothie combines sweet and earthy beets with berries, banana and orange juice for a well-balanced flavor. Look for packaged cooked beets where the prepared fruits and vegetables are sold. Beets are high in belatins, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients add even more anti-inflammatory power, like the anthocyanins in blueberries and the gingerol found in ginger.

04 of 23 Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.

05 of 23 Carrot Smoothie Diana Chistruga This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.

06 of 23 Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie Ali Redmond Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

07 of 23 Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.

08 of 23 Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients: yogurt, fruit juice and frozen fruit. Mix up your fruit combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack that never gets boring.

09 of 23 Mango-Ginger Smoothie Red lentils are a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe. The lentils add 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder.

10 of 23 Banana-Mango Smoothie William Dickey; Styling: Margaret Dickey Start your day with a flavorful fruit smoothie. This smoothie is as delicious as breakfast, but also serves well as an afternoon snack or even a frosty dessert.

11 of 23 Pineapple Spinach Smoothie Eva Kolenko Use juice rather than added sugar, such as honey or maple syrup, to balance the bitter taste of greens and suddenly you have a serving of vegetables that tastes like dessert. Of course, you can use any juice without added sugar, including apple or orange, for example. But the relaxing-poolside flavor of pineapple combined with the ready-to-go convenience of the small, shelf-stable cans makes this our fave.

12 of 23 Coconut Blueberry Smoothie Ali Redmond Give your blueberry smoothie a tropical update with the rich flavors of coconut milk and coconut cream. Freshly squeezed orange juice lends bright flavor to this healthy smoothie recipe, but if you're short on time, bottled will work just fine.

13 of 23 Apple-Peanut Butter Smoothie Apples and peanut butter are a classic pair. Try them blended together in this healthy smoothie recipe.

14 of 23 Berry-Kefir Smoothie Ana Cadena Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

15 of 23 Pumpkin Pie Smoothie This healthy smoothie recipe has all the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte without all the sugar. Made with real pumpkin and frozen banana, this whips into a creamy, luscious grab-&-go breakfast (or snack) in just 5 minutes.

16 of 23 Creamy Strawberry Smoothie Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis It's hard to beat this recipe for quick and easy strawberry smoothies. All you need is five ingredients and five minutes. It's versatile too: you can use any unsweetened milk for creaminess, your preferred yogurt, and the maple syrup or honey is optional. The vanilla extract acts as a great flavor backdrop that will work with most fruits. Get blending!

17 of 23 Cranberry-Apple Smoothie This riff on a classic fruit juice combines sweet apples with tart cranberries for a healthy, fiber-filled smoothie.

18 of 23 Cherry-Mocha Smoothie For a fast-paced breakfast on the go, give your blender a whirl. Heart disease doesn't stand a chance thanks to the healthy fats from the almond butter and health-boosting phytonutrients in the cocoa powder and cherries in this tasty breakfast smoothie.

19 of 23 Cantaloupe Smoothie This healthy smoothie recipe is the perfect way to cool off in the summer when cantaloupe is at its peak, adding plenty of sweetness to this healthy snack.

20 of 23 Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie Almond butter adds nutty flavor plus 7 grams of protein to this healthy, protein-rich banana smoothie.

21 of 23 Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.

22 of 23 Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie Clara Gonzalez Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.