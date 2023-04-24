13 Muffin-Tin Egg Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

Whether it's for Sunday brunch or a bite-size breakfast to grab throughout the week, these egg recipes bring savory flavors to your plate. Highly-rated with four- and five-star reviews, you'll never get tired of these healthy and delicious mini omelets. Recipes like our Muffin-Tin Omelets with Veggie Sausage & Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Muffin-Tin Omelets with Broccoli, Ham & Cheddar are perfect additions to your morning meal rotation.

01 of 13 Muffin-Tin Omelets with Veggie Sausage & Sun-Dried Tomatoes View Recipe Let your muffin tin help you meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich vegetarian muffin-tin eggs with roasted red peppers, veggie sausage and mozzarella cheese. Stash these in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.

02 of 13 3-Ingredient Baked Feta & Cherry Tomato Egg Muffins View Recipe Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN The baked feta and cherry tomato pasta became famous on TikTok and Instagram for good reason—the combination is delicious! Here we transformed this trend into a super-simple 3-ingredient breakfast option you can enjoy all week long. All you need to do is fill muffin cups with halved cherry tomatoes and cubed feta, then fill with beaten eggs and optional fresh basil and bake until set. It's an easy, oh-so-tasty way to start your morning

03 of 13 Muffin-Tin Omelets with Broccoli, Ham & Cheddar View Recipe Let your muffin tin help you meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich muffin-tin eggs with the classic combo of ham, Cheddar cheese and broccoli to stash in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.

04 of 13 Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato View Recipe Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.

05 of 13 Muffin-Tin Spanakopita Omelets View Recipe The flavors and textures in these baked eggs are inspired by spanakopita, the pie with Greek origins that encases spinach, onion, feta and eggs in crispy phyllo. These are muffin-size instead of pie-size, so there's no need for slicing and portioning when you're on the go in the morning.

06 of 13 Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Pepper, Black Beans & Jack Cheese View Recipe Let your muffin tin help you meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich vegetarian muffin-tin eggs with a Southwestern spin to stash in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.

07 of 13 Copycat Starbucks Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites View Recipe Jamie Vespa Skip the pricy Starbucks breakfast in favor of our oven-baked egg bites, which are packed with spinach and mushrooms. Baking the egg bites in a hot-water bath creates a similar cooking environment to that of the sous vide method. The added moisture helps gently steam the eggs, creating an almost soufflé-like consistency. Enjoy these meal-prep-friendly egg bites as is, or serve with a dollop of salsa or hot sauce, or sliced avocado.

08 of 13 Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers View Recipe These Greek-inspired baked mini omelets are the perfect breakfasts on the go. Mix the batter the night before, and they'll be ready to bake in the morning. Once they're baked, you can keep these tasty omelet muffins in your fridge or freezer for future meals. Double score!

09 of 13 Muffin-Tin Omelets with Sausage & Gruyère View Recipe With a little help from your trusty muffin tin, you can meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich muffin-tin eggs like these with sausage and Gruyère to stash away in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.

10 of 13 Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets View Recipe These simple veggie muffin-tin "omelets" are easy to make in the morning--or mix up the batter the night before. They're perfect for company or to take for an easy breakfast on the go.

11 of 13 Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches View Recipe Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.

12 of 13 Mini Quiches with Sweet Potato Crust View Recipe Shredded sweet potato hash browns make up the healthy crust of these gluten-free muffin-tin quiches. This grab-and-go breakfast is super-easy to prep ahead and keep stashed in the fridge or freezer. Serve them for brunch or eat them on busy weekdays.