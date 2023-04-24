10 Low-Carb, High-Protein Breakfasts in 15 Minutes or Less

Start your day off right with these filling and flavorful low-carb, high-protein breakfast recipes. With no more than 14 grams of carbohydrates and at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these light yet satisfying breakfast dishes are nourishing choices for the morning. Plus, they only take 15 minutes or less to make, so they're easy to fit into a busy schedule. Recipes like our Mushroom Omelet and Instant Egg & Cheese "Bake" are delicious and nutritious morning meals to help keep you fueled for whatever your day holds.

01 of 10 Mushroom Omelet For a quick breakfast, learn how to make this mushroom omelet. Sautéing the mushrooms with garlic adds a punch of flavor in this healthy breakfast recipe.

02 of 10 Instant Egg & Cheese "Bake" Learn how to cook eggs in the microwave for a quick, delicious breakfast. Spinach and Cheddar cheese make these eggs even more filling.

03 of 10 10-Minute Spinach Omelet This delicious spinach omelet recipe is ready in just 10 minutes for a nutritious breakfast. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor.

04 of 10 Avocado & Smoked Salmon Omelet Stay full until lunch when you add this avocado and smoked salmon omelet to your morning routine. This healthy omelet recipe is packed with healthy fat, which helps quash hunger, and the avocado's fiber helps you feel full longer.

05 of 10 Smoked Trout & Spinach Scrambled Eggs Elevate plain-Jane scrambled eggs with smoked trout and fresh spinach in this healthy breakfast recipe.

06 of 10 Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet The key to this healthy smoked salmon omelet recipe is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the salmon omelet from turning rubbery.

07 of 10 Avocado & Arugula Omelet Add some greens and healthy fat to your breakfast with this easy arugula and avocado omelet. Serve this healthy omelet recipe with crusty whole-grain toast, if desired.

08 of 10 Smoked Salmon Scrambled Eggs Make a big batch of this healthy scrambled egg recipe and serve it with bagels for a fun brunch.

09 of 10 Strawberries and Cottage Cheese This snack mixes a serving of dairy with a serving of fresh fruit and provides a boost of vitamin C and calcium to your day.