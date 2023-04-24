10 Low-Carb, High-Protein Breakfasts in 15 Minutes or Less

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

Published on April 24, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

Smoked Trout Spinach Scrambled Eggs

Start your day off right with these filling and flavorful low-carb, high-protein breakfast recipes. With no more than 14 grams of carbohydrates and at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these light yet satisfying breakfast dishes are nourishing choices for the morning. Plus, they only take 15 minutes or less to make, so they're easy to fit into a busy schedule. Recipes like our Mushroom Omelet and Instant Egg & Cheese "Bake" are delicious and nutritious morning meals to help keep you fueled for whatever your day holds.

01 of 10

Mushroom Omelet

Mushroom Omelet
Photography / Victor Protasio, Styling / Ruth Blackburn and Christina Daley

For a quick breakfast, learn how to make this mushroom omelet. Sautéing the mushrooms with garlic adds a punch of flavor in this healthy breakfast recipe.

02 of 10

Instant Egg & Cheese "Bake"

Instant Egg & Cheese "Bake"
Johnny Autry

Learn how to cook eggs in the microwave for a quick, delicious breakfast. Spinach and Cheddar cheese make these eggs even more filling.

03 of 10

10-Minute Spinach Omelet

10-Minute Spinach Omelet
Carson Downing

This delicious spinach omelet recipe is ready in just 10 minutes for a nutritious breakfast. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor.

04 of 10

Avocado & Smoked Salmon Omelet

7861194.jpg

Stay full until lunch when you add this avocado and smoked salmon omelet to your morning routine. This healthy omelet recipe is packed with healthy fat, which helps quash hunger, and the avocado's fiber helps you feel full longer.

05 of 10

Smoked Trout & Spinach Scrambled Eggs

4473417.jpg

Elevate plain-Jane scrambled eggs with smoked trout and fresh spinach in this healthy breakfast recipe.

06 of 10

Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet

3759317.jpg

The key to this healthy smoked salmon omelet recipe is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the salmon omelet from turning rubbery.

07 of 10

Avocado & Arugula Omelet

7881851.jpg

Add some greens and healthy fat to your breakfast with this easy arugula and avocado omelet. Serve this healthy omelet recipe with crusty whole-grain toast, if desired.

08 of 10

Smoked Salmon Scrambled Eggs

4784466.jpg

Make a big batch of this healthy scrambled egg recipe and serve it with bagels for a fun brunch.

09 of 10

Strawberries and Cottage Cheese

5488032.jpg

This snack mixes a serving of dairy with a serving of fresh fruit and provides a boost of vitamin C and calcium to your day.

10 of 10

Fresh Tomato Omelets with Mozzarella Cheese

5177915.jpg

This egg and cheese omelet recipe is low in fat, making it great for a heart-healthy diet.

