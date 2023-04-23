13 Overnight Oat Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

With four- and five-star reviews, these healthy overnight oat recipes are loved by our readers—and we know you'll fall in love with them, too. These overnight oats can be enjoyed in the morning, or you can easily double the recipe to make a meal-prep-friendly breakfast. Recipes like our Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal and Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats with Banana are satisfying choices for your morning meal.

01 of 13 Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal View Recipe These overnight oats with Greek yogurt, blueberries and pecans are an easy, on-the-go-breakfast. If desired, reheat the oatmeal before adding the toppings.

02 of 13 Pumpkin Cheesecake Overnight Oats View Recipe With pumpkin, ricotta and a little maple, this easy overnight oats recipe tastes like dessert, but it's actually good for you! Plus, it's perfect for a quick, on-the-go healthy breakfast.

03 of 13 Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats with Banana View Recipe It takes just a few minutes to prepare these overnight oats and you will be all set with 4 packable healthy breakfasts to enjoy throughout the week. Use whatever milk you have on hand for this easy meal-prep breakfast recipe.

04 of 13 Tropical Overnight Oats View Recipe Loaded with coconut, pineapple and mango, this easy overnight oats recipe will transport you to the tropics. Meal-prep a big batch for ready-to-eat breakfasts throughout the week.

05 of 13 Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats View Recipe Blueberries, sweet banana and creamy coconut milk combine to turn everyday oatmeal into the best vegan overnight oats! Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.

06 of 13 Mocha Overnight Oats View Recipe Give your oatmeal an energy kick with this coffee-drink-flavored overnight oats recipe. Chocolate, walnuts, maple and cacao nibs make give this healthy breakfast luxurious flavor.

07 of 13 Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats View Recipe It takes just a few minutes in the evening to mix rolled oats and almond milk and you have a head start on a healthy breakfast the following morning. In the morning, top the oatmeal with fresh fruit and toasted nuts. Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.

08 of 13 Date & Pine Nut Overnight Oatmeal View Recipe Chopped dates, honey and cinnamon provide natural sweetness to these overnight oats, and pine nuts balance each bite.

09 of 13 Overnight Matcha Oats with Berries View Recipe Greg DuPree Blueberries and raspberries top these matcha overnight oats for a quick, meal-prep-friendly breakfast.

10 of 13 Cinnamon-Roll Overnight Oats View Recipe It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast, and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats—inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors—with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.

11 of 13 Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats View Recipe If you love avocado toast, give this savory overnight oats recipe a try. The oats soak overnight for easy "cooking." In the morning, just top with a fried egg, avocado and Sriracha for a satisfying healthy breakfast.

12 of 13 Fig & Ricotta Overnight Oats View Recipe With just a bit of work before bed, you can have a fast but rich, fruity and healthy breakfast in the morning. These overnight oats "cook" while you sleep. Toast almonds and chop figs the night before, so that when you rise, you can just stir in the figs, almonds, honey and ricotta cheese for a hearty, sweet and creamy breakfast.