13 Overnight Oat Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

Published on April 23, 2023
pumpkin cheesecake overnight oats

With four- and five-star reviews, these healthy overnight oat recipes are loved by our readers—and we know you'll fall in love with them, too. These overnight oats can be enjoyed in the morning, or you can easily double the recipe to make a meal-prep-friendly breakfast. Recipes like our Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal and Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats with Banana are satisfying choices for your morning meal.

01 of 13

Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

3758931.jpg

These overnight oats with Greek yogurt, blueberries and pecans are an easy, on-the-go-breakfast. If desired, reheat the oatmeal before adding the toppings.

02 of 13

Pumpkin Cheesecake Overnight Oats

pumpkin cheesecake overnight oats

With pumpkin, ricotta and a little maple, this easy overnight oats recipe tastes like dessert, but it's actually good for you! Plus, it's perfect for a quick, on-the-go healthy breakfast.

03 of 13

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats with Banana

5746890.jpg

It takes just a few minutes to prepare these overnight oats and you will be all set with 4 packable healthy breakfasts to enjoy throughout the week. Use whatever milk you have on hand for this easy meal-prep breakfast recipe.

04 of 13

Tropical Overnight Oats

Tropical Overnight Oats

Loaded with coconut, pineapple and mango, this easy overnight oats recipe will transport you to the tropics. Meal-prep a big batch for ready-to-eat breakfasts throughout the week.

05 of 13

Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

5761599.jpg

Blueberries, sweet banana and creamy coconut milk combine to turn everyday oatmeal into the best vegan overnight oats! Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.

06 of 13

Mocha Overnight Oats

6362952.jpg

Give your oatmeal an energy kick with this coffee-drink-flavored overnight oats recipe. Chocolate, walnuts, maple and cacao nibs make give this healthy breakfast luxurious flavor.

07 of 13

Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats

5761597.jpg

It takes just a few minutes in the evening to mix rolled oats and almond milk and you have a head start on a healthy breakfast the following morning. In the morning, top the oatmeal with fresh fruit and toasted nuts. Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.

08 of 13

Date & Pine Nut Overnight Oatmeal

6183596.jpg

Chopped dates, honey and cinnamon provide natural sweetness to these overnight oats, and pine nuts balance each bite.

09 of 13

Overnight Matcha Oats with Berries

Overnight Matcha Oats with Berries
Greg DuPree

Blueberries and raspberries top these matcha overnight oats for a quick, meal-prep-friendly breakfast.

10 of 13

Cinnamon-Roll Overnight Oats

cinnamon roll overnight oats shot overhead in mason jars with raspberries and pecans on top

It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast, and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats—inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors—with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.

11 of 13

Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats

Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats

If you love avocado toast, give this savory overnight oats recipe a try. The oats soak overnight for easy "cooking." In the morning, just top with a fried egg, avocado and Sriracha for a satisfying healthy breakfast.

12 of 13

Fig & Ricotta Overnight Oats

6111150.jpg

With just a bit of work before bed, you can have a fast but rich, fruity and healthy breakfast in the morning. These overnight oats "cook" while you sleep. Toast almonds and chop figs the night before, so that when you rise, you can just stir in the figs, almonds, honey and ricotta cheese for a hearty, sweet and creamy breakfast.

13 of 13

Pumpkin Overnight Oats

5783159.jpg

Make these easy vegan overnight oats with whatever nondairy milk you have on hand. It's a great way to use up leftover canned pumpkin--plus, you can multiply the recipe to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the whole week.

