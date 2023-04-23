15 Diabetes-Friendly Snacks for Weight Loss

For when you need something light yet satisfying, try one of these nutritious and flavorful snack recipes. Highlighting complex carbs like whole grains and legumes, low counts of saturated fat and lower amounts of sodium, these snacks are well-suited for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Plus, these snacks are low-calorie, high-fiber choices which is a combination that can help support weight loss efforts. Recipes like our Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars and Tuna Salad Spread are great options for munching on between meals.

01 of 15 Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars View Recipe There are plenty of granola bar options at the grocery store, but they're also easy (and often healthier) to make at home. Feel free to vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the dried cranberries and nuts in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.

02 of 15 Pressure-Cooker Hummus View Recipe Cooking chickpeas from scratch is the best way to make your own hummus, but it can take hours to soak and cook them yourself. Enter the pressure cooker. Even without an overnight soak, your beans can be done in less than an hour, making this the ultimate last-minute appetizer option.

03 of 15 Toasted Paprika Chickpeas View Recipe Toasted chickpeas are now a popular vegan snack, but why spend extra money buying them at the health food store when you can easily make them yourself? They're delicious as a snack but also make a wonderful salad topping.

04 of 15 Tuna Salad Spread View Recipe This tuna spread recipe is a healthy twist on tuna salad and uses avocado and Greek yogurt in place of mayonnaise. Serve it on cucumber slices, butter lettuce leaves or whole-grain crackers.

05 of 15 Avocado & Salsa Cracker View Recipe Avocado and salsa team up for a zesty Southwest-inspired topping on a whole grain crispbread. This snack is packed with fiber, veggies, and healthy fats, and it takes just minutes to put together.

06 of 15 Roasted Buffalo Chickpeas View Recipe Soaking chickpeas in vinegary hot sauce gives them a mouthwatering tang before they crisp up in the oven. The result? An addictively crunchy snack that's actually good for you.

07 of 15 Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast View Recipe This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

08 of 15 Avocado Hummus View Recipe This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

09 of 15 Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls View Recipe Ali Redmond These energy balls are the perfect make-ahead snack. Filled with cranberries, almonds, oats and dates, these energy balls come together in minutes. Maple syrup and tahini help bind everything together while adding a touch of sweetness and bitterness.

10 of 15 Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas View Recipe Diana Chistruga Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber.

11 of 15 Kale Chips View Recipe Christine Ma Not a fan of kale? These crispy baked kale chips will convert you! For the best result, don't overcrowd the baking pans.

12 of 15 Tuna Salad Crackers View Recipe A fun twist on a tuna salad sandwich. This Tuna Salad & Crackers recipe uses wheat crackers instead of bread!

13 of 15 Baked Parsnip Chips View Recipe These parsnip chips have only 4 ingredients and couldn't be easier to make. They're best when the parsnips are sliced thinly and evenly, so if you have a mandoline this would be the perfect time to get it out. Recipe adapted from VT Feed.

14 of 15 Air-Fryer Crispy Chickpeas View Recipe Air-fried chickpea snacks are intensely flavored and incredibly crunchy. Drying the chickpeas is essential to a good crunch, so don't skip this step. If you have time, leave them out on the counter to dry for an hour or two before frying.