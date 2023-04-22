20 Healthy 6-Ingredient Dinners in 20 Minutes or Less

From chicken skillets to cheesy pasta dishes, all you need is 6 ingredients—alongside pantry staples like salt, pepper and oil—to whip up one of these simple dinner recipes. Plus, these evening meals only take 20 minutes or less to prepare, making them especially easy. Recipes like our Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken and Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce are healthy and quick choices for any night of the week.

01 of 20 One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Broccoli View Recipe Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Greg Luna Shrimp and broccoli cook quickly in this easy, one-pot recipe, making it perfect for busy weeknights. Serve this healthy shrimp recipe over whole grains or rice.

02 of 20 Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce View Recipe A simple sauce of piquant green peppercorns, lemon juice and butter tops this seared salmon recipe. Green peppercorns come from the same plant as black ones, but are harvested before they mature. Typically packed in vinegar, they have a refreshingly sharp flavor. Look for them near the capers in most supermarkets. Serve with smashed red potatoes and sautéed kale.

03 of 20 Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce View Recipe Though a chicken cutlet may be a chicken breast cut in half, this recipe shows how to make chicken cutlets with double the deliciousness. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner idea. The flavorful oil they're packed in is used to sauté the chicken, and the tomatoes go into the cream sauce.

04 of 20 Goat Cheese & Fresh Herb Omelet View Recipe The secret to this easy omelet recipe is choosing a really great goat cheese. Luckily most supermarkets have great chevre--Vermont Creamery and Laura Chenel are straightforward varieties you're likely to find. If you've got access to funky local options, bust them out for this quick breakfast recipe. Aside from the goat cheese, eggs and herbs, you need just a few pantry ingredients and 20 minutes for one of the best omelets you can make.

05 of 20 Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken View Recipe Looking for a quick, easy dinner to add to your go-to chicken recipes collection? This baked lemon-pepper chicken recipe is it. Chicken breasts are cooked in a skillet, then finished in the oven with lemon slices that soften and become part of the sauce, with a touch of maple syrup and butter to carry the flavor. It's so simple and delicious, you'll be making this healthy dinner again and again.

06 of 20 3-Ingredient Goat Cheese Pasta with Broccoli View Recipe Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D. Swap out regular pasta for pasta made with chickpeas and you'll more than triple the fiber and double the protein in this simple, satisfying dish. Be sure to save some of the pasta water to make a sauce. Feel free to use frozen broccoli in a pinch (you can blanch the broccoli in the same water you use to cook the pasta).

07 of 20 Super Quick Low-Carb Shrimp Scampi View Recipe Antonis Achilleos This low-calorie and low-carb shrimp scampi feels like a restaurant dish, but it is actually very easy to make. There is just enough buttery sauce to coat the shrimp. The trick is to not over-reduce the sauce when cooking it. It's better to make it a little more saucy then dry. If you want to bulk up this entrée, you could add peas or thinly sliced carrots, or serve it over your favorite low-carb pasta substitute like spaghetti squash.

08 of 20 Air-Fryer Grilled Cheese Sandwiches View Recipe Photographer: Brie Passano, Food Stylist: Greg Luna Make these sandwiches with your favorite type of apple. Give Granny Smith, Gala or Pink Lady a try. If you don't love arugula, try romaine or spinach.

09 of 20 3-Ingredient Chicken Caesar Flatbread View Recipe Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D. A frozen cauliflower-based pizza crust becomes the crispy base for this no-fuss flatbread. Pick up a Caesar-style salad kit to save yourself the hassle of needing to buy lots of other ingredients (everything's included in the kit!), and use rotisserie chicken breast to simplify prep even more.

10 of 20 Egg Drop Soup with Instant Noodles, Spinach & Scallions View Recipe Whisking a beaten egg into simmering broth is a quick and easy way to add creaminess and protein to noodle soup mix. Add freshness with a handful of baby spinach at the end. This recipe can easily be doubled to serve 2 and use the whole package of noodles. To cut back on sodium, look for noodle varieties with less than 600 mg sodium per serving or use less of the seasoning packet.

11 of 20 Caprese Sandwich View Recipe Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely This caprese sandwich is fresh from the basil and hearty from thick, crusty ciabatta. The sun-dried tomatoes deepen the flavor. Topping the bread with a layer of basil leaves and using toasted bread helps to keep the sandwich from getting soggy if you need to make it a few hours ahead.

12 of 20 Teriyaki-Glazed Cod with Cauliflower Rice View Recipe This healthy fish recipe comes together fast with just three ingredients you can always have on hand in your freezer and fridge. Store-bought teriyaki glaze makes a great marinade for cod that doubles as a sauce for the cauliflower rice.

13 of 20 3-Ingredient Tortellini with Sausage & Kale View Recipe Photo by: Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN Precooked chicken sausage is a handy shortcut ingredient because it heats up quickly and adds lots of flavor without a lot of fuss. A roasted garlic variety pairs perfectly with cheese tortellini and sautéed leafy greens.

14 of 20 Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing View Recipe Hearty yet simple to prepare, this stuffed sweet potato with black beans, kale and hummus dressing is a fantastic 5-ingredient lunch for one!

15 of 20 Falafel Tabbouleh Bowls with Tzatziki View Recipe Meal-prepping a week's worth of lunches doesn't need to take hours in the kitchen. These Greek-inspired meal-prep bowls can be prepared in just 10 minutes and only require 4 ingredients--greens, falafel, tabbouleh and tzatziki. We love going to our local specialty grocery store for fast shortcut ingredients like these. The high-fiber falafel and tabbouleh will help to keep you feeling satisfied all afternoon.

16 of 20 Hearty Tomato Soup with Beans & Greens View Recipe Garlicky kale and creamy white beans elevate simple canned tomato soup into a 10-minute lunch or dinner that really satisfies. Use a soup with tomato pieces for a heartier texture. Look for a brand that's low- or reduced-sodium, with no more than 450 mg sodium per serving.

17 of 20 Mixed Greens with Lentils & Sliced Apple View Recipe This salad with lentils, feta and apple is a satisfying vegetarian entree to whip together for lunch. To save time, swap in drained canned lentils--just make sure to look for low-sodium and give them a rinse before adding them to the salad.

18 of 20 Black Bean Fajita Skillet View Recipe You can often find presliced and ready-to-cook fresh vegetables in your grocer's produce section. Use these to your advantage to cut down on dinnertime prep. Here, presliced fajita vegetables are sautéed with canned black beans and Southwest seasoning for a quick and easy Tex Mex-inspired meal. Plus, this recipe requires just three ingredients, not including basics like salt, pepper and oil. You can easily take your bowl up a notch by adding some cheese, sour cream or another tasty topping.

19 of 20 Lemon-Garlic Steak & Green Beans View Recipe Jason Donnelly For a steak that's deliciously tender, flavorful and not too fatty, we reach for strip (also known as New York strip or shell steak). It has less than half the saturated fat of a rib-eye but is more tender than leaner sirloin. Here, we cook green beans in the same pan used to sear the spiced steak. All those delicious drippings add richness to the beans—plus there's one less pan to wash!