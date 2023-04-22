17 High-Protein Meal Prep Ideas That are Easy to Make

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 22, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

Sheet-Pan Egg Sandwiches

With at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these make-ahead meals are filling and nutritious choices for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Plus, with only three steps or less, these dishes are especially easy to prepare. Recipes like our Sheet-Pan Egg Sandwiches and Meal-Prep Chili Lime Chicken Bowls are simple yet nutritious ideas to spruce up your meal plan and help you stay fueled during busy weeks.

01 of 17

Muffin-Tin Omelets with Sausage & Gruyère

7808930.jpg

With a little help from your trusty muffin tin, you can meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich muffin-tin eggs like these with sausage and Gruyère to stash away in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.

02 of 17

Chopped Rainbow Salad Bowls with Peanut Sauce

Chopped Rainbow Salad Bowls with Peanut Sauce

Make good use of crunchy and colorful seasonal produce in these meal-prep-friendly vegetable bowls. With just 30 minutes of prep, you get four healthy lunches that are ready to grab-and-go. We use bulgur, which cooks faster and is higher in fiber than brown rice, but you could swap in quinoa (or any hearty whole grain). Feel free to add chopped cooked chicken, shrimp or tofu for extra protein.

03 of 17

Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls

5783153.jpg

Skip takeout and whip up these equally delicious and easy-to-make burrito bowls at home. They're great for a fast and easy dinner or a healthy meal to pack for work throughout the week.

04 of 17

Sheet-Pan Egg Sandwiches for a Crowd

Sheet-Pan Egg Sandwiches

Hosting a crowd for the holidays or another occasion? Forget cooking individual servings of eggs and make these easy sheet-pan egg sandwiches instead. One batch makes enough bacon, egg, cheese and vegetable sandwiches to serve 12 people in the time you'd normally spend prepping breakfast for one or two people.

05 of 17

Slow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup Freezer Pack

5789820.jpg

Prep the ingredients for this soup months in advance for a total hands-off meal that's ready when you are. Vegetarian lentils and vegan coconut milk make this soup creamy and pack in plenty of plant-based protein and a hearty amount of fiber. To keep it vegan, opt for vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.

06 of 17

Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches

7761813.jpg

Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.

07 of 17

Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Freezer Pack

5761612.jpg

Prep all of the ingredients for this hearty soup and freeze until you're ready to cook it for a fast meal. All you have to do is pop the frozen ingredients into your multicooker and turn it on. Using a pressure cooker to make this warming pot of chili results in extra-tender chicken that's easy to shred. The addition of chopped zucchini and corn gives each bowl a nutritional boost.

08 of 17

Classic Cobb Mason Jar Salad

76036.jpg

Pack classic Cobb salad upside down in a mason jar for a healthy lunch that won't get soggy while sitting in the fridge all morning. Or pack it up the night before for an easy grab-and-go lunch in the morning. Choose the tangiest aged blue cheese you can find; its flavor will go a long way.

09 of 17

Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

6184898.jpg

These meal-prep vegan burrito bowls are healthier and more flavorful than takeout. Make them early in the week for grab-and-go meals when days are busy. We use frozen cauliflower rice, a low-carb substitute for white or brown rice, to cut down on prep time.

10 of 17

Spicy Ramen Cup of Noodles

4179209.jpg

Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this vegetarian ramen recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.

11 of 17

Tuna & White Bean Salad

3755306.jpg

The time-honored Italian pairing of canned tuna and cannellini beans makes a super-simple, satisfying lunch. Serve over salad greens, on grilled whole-wheat country bread or tucked in a whole-wheat pita pocket.

12 of 17

Buffalo Chicken Grain Bowl

5238634.jpg

Get the flavors of spicy Buffalo chicken wings, without frying, in this nutritious couscous bowl loaded with protein and crisp veggies.

13 of 17

Chopped Cobb Salad

5238632.jpg

This single-serving recipe for Cobb salad swaps chicken in for bacon, which makes it a great source of protein for lunch. If you prefer another salad dressing, feel free to use that instead of our honey-mustard vinaigrette.

14 of 17

Pesto Chicken & Cannellini Bean Soup

3759159.jpg

This healthy, Italian-inspired chicken soup recipe is loaded with fiber-rich vegetables and beans and gets an extra boost of flavor from a swirl of pesto at the end. To get a homemade stock flavor using store-bought broth, we simmer bone-in chicken breasts in the broth before adding the rest of the soup ingredients.

15 of 17

Instant Pot Split Pea & Ham Soup Freezer Pack

5761606.jpg

Prep and freeze all the ingredients for this homey classic ahead of time, and it will be ready to cook and serve any night of the week--no lengthy simmering needed, thanks to the multicooker. Freezing the ingredients in a round container creates the perfect fit for an easy transfer into your pressure cooker without having to thaw first.

16 of 17

Chicken Freezer Burritos

5800062.jpg

Transform leftover chicken into a hearty burrito filling! You will be thrilled to have a stash of frozen burritos on hand that you can microwave for an instant healthy lunch or on-the-go dinner for a busy night.

17 of 17

Meal-Prep Curried Chicken Bowls

5789818.jpg

Curry doesn't have to take hours to prepare. With the help of our sheet-pan meal-prep chicken (see associated recipe) and some cooked whole grains, you can make these meal-prep bowls in just a few minutes! Keep them in the fridge for an easy dinner on a busy weeknight or for healthy grab-and-go lunches throughout the week.

