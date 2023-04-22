17 High-Protein Meal Prep Ideas That are Easy to Make

With at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these make-ahead meals are filling and nutritious choices for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Plus, with only three steps or less, these dishes are especially easy to prepare. Recipes like our Sheet-Pan Egg Sandwiches and Meal-Prep Chili Lime Chicken Bowls are simple yet nutritious ideas to spruce up your meal plan and help you stay fueled during busy weeks.

01 of 17 Muffin-Tin Omelets with Sausage & Gruyère View Recipe With a little help from your trusty muffin tin, you can meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich muffin-tin eggs like these with sausage and Gruyère to stash away in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.

02 of 17 Chopped Rainbow Salad Bowls with Peanut Sauce View Recipe Make good use of crunchy and colorful seasonal produce in these meal-prep-friendly vegetable bowls. With just 30 minutes of prep, you get four healthy lunches that are ready to grab-and-go. We use bulgur, which cooks faster and is higher in fiber than brown rice, but you could swap in quinoa (or any hearty whole grain). Feel free to add chopped cooked chicken, shrimp or tofu for extra protein.

03 of 17 Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls View Recipe Skip takeout and whip up these equally delicious and easy-to-make burrito bowls at home. They're great for a fast and easy dinner or a healthy meal to pack for work throughout the week.

04 of 17 Sheet-Pan Egg Sandwiches for a Crowd View Recipe Hosting a crowd for the holidays or another occasion? Forget cooking individual servings of eggs and make these easy sheet-pan egg sandwiches instead. One batch makes enough bacon, egg, cheese and vegetable sandwiches to serve 12 people in the time you'd normally spend prepping breakfast for one or two people.

05 of 17 Slow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup Freezer Pack View Recipe Prep the ingredients for this soup months in advance for a total hands-off meal that's ready when you are. Vegetarian lentils and vegan coconut milk make this soup creamy and pack in plenty of plant-based protein and a hearty amount of fiber. To keep it vegan, opt for vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.

06 of 17 Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches View Recipe Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.

07 of 17 Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Freezer Pack View Recipe Prep all of the ingredients for this hearty soup and freeze until you're ready to cook it for a fast meal. All you have to do is pop the frozen ingredients into your multicooker and turn it on. Using a pressure cooker to make this warming pot of chili results in extra-tender chicken that's easy to shred. The addition of chopped zucchini and corn gives each bowl a nutritional boost.

08 of 17 Classic Cobb Mason Jar Salad View Recipe Pack classic Cobb salad upside down in a mason jar for a healthy lunch that won't get soggy while sitting in the fridge all morning. Or pack it up the night before for an easy grab-and-go lunch in the morning. Choose the tangiest aged blue cheese you can find; its flavor will go a long way.

09 of 17 Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice View Recipe These meal-prep vegan burrito bowls are healthier and more flavorful than takeout. Make them early in the week for grab-and-go meals when days are busy. We use frozen cauliflower rice, a low-carb substitute for white or brown rice, to cut down on prep time.

10 of 17 Spicy Ramen Cup of Noodles View Recipe Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this vegetarian ramen recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.

11 of 17 Tuna & White Bean Salad View Recipe The time-honored Italian pairing of canned tuna and cannellini beans makes a super-simple, satisfying lunch. Serve over salad greens, on grilled whole-wheat country bread or tucked in a whole-wheat pita pocket.

12 of 17 Buffalo Chicken Grain Bowl View Recipe Get the flavors of spicy Buffalo chicken wings, without frying, in this nutritious couscous bowl loaded with protein and crisp veggies.

13 of 17 Chopped Cobb Salad View Recipe This single-serving recipe for Cobb salad swaps chicken in for bacon, which makes it a great source of protein for lunch. If you prefer another salad dressing, feel free to use that instead of our honey-mustard vinaigrette.

14 of 17 Pesto Chicken & Cannellini Bean Soup View Recipe This healthy, Italian-inspired chicken soup recipe is loaded with fiber-rich vegetables and beans and gets an extra boost of flavor from a swirl of pesto at the end. To get a homemade stock flavor using store-bought broth, we simmer bone-in chicken breasts in the broth before adding the rest of the soup ingredients.

15 of 17 Instant Pot Split Pea & Ham Soup Freezer Pack View Recipe Prep and freeze all the ingredients for this homey classic ahead of time, and it will be ready to cook and serve any night of the week--no lengthy simmering needed, thanks to the multicooker. Freezing the ingredients in a round container creates the perfect fit for an easy transfer into your pressure cooker without having to thaw first.

16 of 17 Chicken Freezer Burritos View Recipe Transform leftover chicken into a hearty burrito filling! You will be thrilled to have a stash of frozen burritos on hand that you can microwave for an instant healthy lunch or on-the-go dinner for a busy night.