14 Copycat Panera Recipes Worth Making, Not Buying

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023
Copycat Panera Frontega Chicken Sandwich
Photo: Will Dickey

Whether you're in the mood for a comforting soup, a crunchy salad or a veggie-packed sandwich, you might be tempted to order Panera to satisfy your taste buds. But these healthy and tasty copycat recipes are worth making instead of buying lunch from the chain. From our Copycat Panera Green Goddess Cobb Salad to our Copycat Panera's Tomato-Basil Soup, there's something for every Panera lover in this lineup.

01 of 14

Copycat Panera Green Goddess Cobb Salad

Copycat Panera Green Goddess Cobb Salad
Will Dickey

This copycat Panera Green Goddess Cobb Salad is easy to make at home. Adding a simple Dijon mixture to the chicken gives it a boost of flavor that works well with the green goddess dressing. The dressing would also work well as a dip or spread, or over potato or pasta salad.

02 of 14

Chicken Tikka Masala Soup

a recipe photo of the Chicken Tikka Masala Soup served in two bowls and topped with chives
Photographer: Jennifer Causey, Food stylist: Ali Ramee, Prop stylist: Claire Spollen

This chicken tikka masala soup tastes just like the original dish, but in soup form! The ginger, garlic and onion combine with aromatic spices to offer flavor in every bite. Butternut squash (or sweet potato) and spinach add sweetness and color to this warming soup. Serve with toasted garlic naan.

03 of 14

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich
Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

This caprese sandwich is fresh from the basil and hearty from thick, crusty ciabatta. The sun-dried tomatoes deepen the flavor. Topping the bread with a layer of basil leaves and using toasted bread helps to keep the sandwich from getting soggy if you need to make it a few hours ahead.

04 of 14

Copycat Panera's Tomato-Basil Soup

2 bowls of Copycat Panera's Tomato-Basil Soup
Photographer: Jen Causey; Food Stylist: Ali Ramee; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

We've re-created Panera's Tomato-Basil Soup, loved for its richness and subtle sweetness, by roasting cherry tomatoes and shallots, which add natural sweet flavors and eliminate the need for added sugar. Serve with a salad or a grilled cheese for dunking.

05 of 14

Green Goddess Salad with Chicken

4473525.jpg

For this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chicken salad recipe, a healthy green goddess salad dressing recipe gets its creaminess from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. Any extra dressing is delicious served over grilled chicken or flaky white fish, such as cod or flounder.

06 of 14

Copycat Panera Frontega Chicken Sandwich

Copycat Panera Frontega Chicken Sandwich
Will Dickey

Got leftover chicken? This copycat Panera Frontega Chicken Sandwich is easy to make at home. You get smoky flavor and mild heat from the chipotle peppers, while the mayonnaise adds creaminess. The bread is super crispy, with basil adding freshness.

07 of 14

Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Layering apple slices into grilled cheese sandwiches adds a little crunch to a favorite soup dipper. And creamy butternut squash soup with ginger, cumin and turmeric is a nice change of pace from grilled cheese's usual tomato soup partner. If you have a sensitive palate, you can cut back on the spices. Be sure to use seasonal squash for the best squash flavor. Serve the duo for a comforting and easy weeknight dinner for the family. The soup keeps well in the fridge, so save leftovers for lunch or dinner later in the week.

08 of 14

Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl

teriyaki chicken rice bowl
Fred Hardy

This sweet-and-salty teriyaki chicken rice bowl is flavored with fresh grated ginger and scallions and packed with colorful veggies and everything else you need for a balanced dinner in one dish.

09 of 14

Copycat Panera's Broccoli-Cheddar Soup

a recipe photo of the Copycat Panera's Broccoli-Cheddar Soup served in two bowls
Photographer: Jennifer Causey, Food stylist: Ali Ramee, Prop stylist: Clairen Spollen

This velvety copycat of Panera's Broccoli-Cheddar Soup is just like the original, with a cheesy broth and plenty of broccoli and shredded carrot. Enjoy with crusty bread to sop up the leftovers.

10 of 14

Strawberry-Balsamic Spinach Salad with Chicken

overhead shot of a plated salad on a light purple table
Blaine Moats

A quick blender vinaigrette does double duty as dressing for this strawberry spinach salad and, with the addition of ketchup and strawberry preserves, as a barbecue sauce for the tenders.

11 of 14

French Onion Soup

a recipe photo of the French Onion soup
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf

This French onion soup recipe uses two types of onions, yellow for sharpness and sweet for sweetness, for a more complex flavor. White wine and vermouth bring slight acidity, while thyme gives an earthy flavor. The thick, cheesy slices of whole-wheat bread soak up the delicious broth.

12 of 14

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.

13 of 14

Skillet Broccoli-Cheddar Mac & Cheese

skillet broccoli and cheddar mac and cheese
Ali Redmond

Broccoli—just like pasta—makes a tasty pairing with sharp Cheddar. Here, we've combined all three ingredients in a homey casserole that's baked in a cast-iron skillet. Replacing some of the pasta in the dish with vegetables makes it more nutritious and helps you cut down on carbs.

14 of 14

Classic Chicken Soup

Classic Chicken Soup

Classic chicken noodle soup gets a healthy upgrade with low-sodium chicken broth, whole-wheat egg noodles and tons of vegetables. To get a homemade stock flavor using store-bought broth, we simmer bone-in chicken breasts in the broth before adding the rest of the soup ingredients. But you're short on time, feel free to use pre-cooked chicken and start the recipe at step 2.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Copycat Panera Frontega Chicken Sandwich
17 Restaurant Copycat Recipes to Pack for Lunch
green goddess sandwich
21 High-Fiber Sandwich Recipes We Can't Stop Eating
a recipe photo of the Tuna Nicoise Salad
18 Anti-Inflammatory Salads to Make This Spring
a recipe photo of the Copycat Olive Garden's Chicken & Gnocchi Soup served in two bowls
15 Restaurant Copycat Soups You'll Want to Make Forever
Spring Green Soup with Chicken
20 Spring Soups in Three Steps or Less
a recipe photo of the Chicken & Root Vegetable Soup with Wild Rice served in a bowl
30 New Healthy Soup Recipes to Make This January
a recipe photo of the Creamy Cauliflower & Zucchini Soup served in a bowl with a spoon in it and a towel under it
25 Creamy Soups to Make This January
green goddess sandwich
29 Healthy Sandwich Recipes to Pack for Work 
Copycat Panera Green Goddess Cobb Salad
Our 17 Best New Lunch Recipes You'll Want to Make This Fall
a collage of recipes photo from 41 Healthy Lunch Ideas You Can Make in 10 Minutes
41 Healthy Lunch Ideas You Can Make in 10 Minutes
Burger King's Big Fish Sandwich with Wendy's, Burger King's, and Chipotle's Logos
What Our Editors Order from 6 Fast-Food Restaurants
Greek Salmon Salad
23 Healthy Dinners for One
a collage of recipe photos from the 45 Cheap Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work
45 Cheap Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work
Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
Our 21 Best Vegetarian Sandwiches to Make for Lunch
Carrot Soup
A Month of Comforting, Creamy Soups
Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Burrata
A Month of Cozy Fall Recipes to Make this October