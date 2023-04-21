30-Day Breakfast Plan for Weight Loss

Start your day on a high note by enjoying one of these healthy and flavorful breakfast recipes. These morning meals are light yet satisfying choices, with no more than 375 calories and at least 6 grams of fiber per serving—a nutritional combo that can help keep you full and support weight loss, if that is your goal. Recipes like our Chai Chia Pudding and Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats are tasty and nourishing options you'll want to make all month long.

01 of 30 Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries View Recipe Jen Causey This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

02 of 30 Chai Chia Pudding View Recipe Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. This healthy breakfast recipe has all the warm, spicy flavors of chai topped with creamy bananas and crunchy pistachios for added flavor and texture.

03 of 30 Spinach & Egg Tacos View Recipe Johnny Autry Hard-boiled eggs are combined with spinach, cheese and salsa for a quick, flavorful breakfast. Mashed avocado provides a creamy element while a squeeze of lime juice brings acidity.

04 of 30 Bircher Muesli View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Named after a Swiss physician, Bircher muesli features fresh apple, lemon juice and nuts. We added to this refreshing combo by including chia seeds for a boost of omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, and we finish our version with a mix of fresh berries for color and flavor.

05 of 30 The Only Basic Overnight Oats Recipe You'll Ever Need View Recipe Jennifer Causey A simple base for an easy breakfast, this recipe requires nothing more than stirring and sitting. Jazz them up with your favorite toppings, whether savory or sweet, to make a breakfast worth waking up for.

06 of 30 Beans on Toast View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall This beans on toast recipe is inspired by the traditional breakfast in the U.K., where toast is slathered in saucy baked beans. Here we add mushrooms, which add texture and enhance the savory flavor of the dish. Mushrooms are packed with selenium, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients, like the fiber in multigrain bread and the capsaicin in chili powder, add even more anti-inflammatory power. Use the multigrain bread to sop up the sauce. Serve with a scrambled or fried egg on the side.

07 of 30 Grape Smoothie View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Calling all grape lovers! This grape smoothie features plenty of frozen sweet red grapes that combine with banana and vanilla Greek-style yogurt, which both add creaminess, while berries add color and fruity flavor to complement the grapes.

08 of 30 Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats View Recipe If you love avocado toast, give this savory overnight oats recipe a try. The oats soak overnight for easy "cooking." In the morning, just top with a fried egg, avocado and Sriracha for a satisfying healthy breakfast.

09 of 30 Berry-Orange Chia Pudding View Recipe Jason Donnelly Before you head off to bed, throw together this berry-orange chia pudding for a tasty shake-up in your morning routine. Chia seeds, a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, are combined with creamy coconut milk, berries and orange juice that adds subtle sweetness and tang. The chia seeds transform overnight to create a thick, creamy pudding for a healthy grab-and-go breakfast.

10 of 30 Banana Oatmeal View Recipe Caitlin Bensel This banana oatmeal will fuel you up for the day. Mashed bananas add sweetness, and the warm spices and maple syrup complete this quick and comforting breakfast.

11 of 30 Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos View Recipe Having a stash of flavorful bean burritos in your freezer means you'll always have a satisfying plant-based meal ready for a grab-and-go breakfast on a busy morning or to take to the campsite for an easy campfire meal. Our vegan breakfast filling—made with tofu and prepared to mimic scrambled eggs—is tossed with beans, veggies and salsa for a delicious and ultra-satisfying meal.

12 of 30 Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl View Recipe For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

13 of 30 Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats View Recipe Blueberries, sweet banana and creamy coconut milk combine to turn everyday oatmeal into the best vegan overnight oats! Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.

14 of 30 Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin View Recipe The addition of chia seeds in the quick "jam" topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.

15 of 30 Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie View Recipe Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.

16 of 30 Avocado Toast with Burrata View Recipe Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.

17 of 30 Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash View Recipe Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.

18 of 30 Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl View Recipe A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.

19 of 30 Muesli with Raspberries View Recipe Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

20 of 30 Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries View Recipe Fruit, whole grains and greens for breakfast? Yes! Start your day off right with this breakfast salad recipe and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.

21 of 30 Pumpkin Overnight Oats View Recipe Make these easy vegan overnight oats with whatever nondairy milk you have on hand. It's a great way to use up leftover canned pumpkin--plus, you can multiply the recipe to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the whole week.

22 of 30 Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding View Recipe Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats--combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with juicy blueberries and crunchy almonds and dig in!

23 of 30 Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin View Recipe Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

24 of 30 Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix View Recipe Make your own hot cereal mix with this healthy recipe. Keep it on hand and just cook up the amount you need when you're ready for a hot breakfast. One serving of the warm cereal contains six grams of fiber—almost a quarter of your daily quota.

25 of 30 White Bean & Avocado Toast View Recipe Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.

26 of 30 Shakshuka (Eggs Poached in Spicy Tomato Sauce) View Recipe Shakshuka is a veggie-packed meal featuring eggs cooked in a mixture of tomatoes, onions, peppers and spices. It's often served for breakfast or lunch in North Africa and the Middle East.

27 of 30 Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie View Recipe This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too.

28 of 30 Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries View Recipe Have chocolate for breakfast with this unbelievably healthy chia pudding recipe. The deep chocolaty flavor pairs perfectly with juicy raspberries for a fun switch-up from oatmeal for your morning routine.

29 of 30 Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla View Recipe Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying.