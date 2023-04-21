30-Day Breakfast Plan for Weight Loss

Published on April 21, 2023
a recipe photo of the Bircher Muesli served in bowls with berries
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Start your day on a high note by enjoying one of these healthy and flavorful breakfast recipes. These morning meals are light yet satisfying choices, with no more than 375 calories and at least 6 grams of fiber per serving—a nutritional combo that can help keep you full and support weight loss, if that is your goal. Recipes like our Chai Chia Pudding and Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats are tasty and nourishing options you'll want to make all month long.

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

a photo of a plated Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
Jen Causey

This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

Chai Chia Pudding

4526750.jpg

Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. This healthy breakfast recipe has all the warm, spicy flavors of chai topped with creamy bananas and crunchy pistachios for added flavor and texture.

Spinach & Egg Tacos

Egg & Spinach Tacos
Johnny Autry

Hard-boiled eggs are combined with spinach, cheese and salsa for a quick, flavorful breakfast. Mashed avocado provides a creamy element while a squeeze of lime juice brings acidity.

Bircher Muesli

a recipe photo of the Bircher Muesli served in bowls with berries
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Named after a Swiss physician, Bircher muesli features fresh apple, lemon juice and nuts. We added to this refreshing combo by including chia seeds for a boost of omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, and we finish our version with a mix of fresh berries for color and flavor.

The Only Basic Overnight Oats Recipe You'll Ever Need

Overnight Oats recipe in a bowl on a table
Jennifer Causey

A simple base for an easy breakfast, this recipe requires nothing more than stirring and sitting. Jazz them up with your favorite toppings, whether savory or sweet, to make a breakfast worth waking up for.

Beans on Toast

a recipe photo of the Beans on Toast
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

This beans on toast recipe is inspired by the traditional breakfast in the U.K., where toast is slathered in saucy baked beans. Here we add mushrooms, which add texture and enhance the savory flavor of the dish. Mushrooms are packed with selenium, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients, like the fiber in multigrain bread and the capsaicin in chili powder, add even more anti-inflammatory power. Use the multigrain bread to sop up the sauce. Serve with a scrambled or fried egg on the side.

Grape Smoothie

a recipe photo of the Grape Smoothie
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Calling all grape lovers! This grape smoothie features plenty of frozen sweet red grapes that combine with banana and vanilla Greek-style yogurt, which both add creaminess, while berries add color and fruity flavor to complement the grapes.

Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats

Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats

If you love avocado toast, give this savory overnight oats recipe a try. The oats soak overnight for easy "cooking." In the morning, just top with a fried egg, avocado and Sriracha for a satisfying healthy breakfast.

Berry-Orange Chia Pudding

a recipe photo of the Berry Orange Chia Pudding served in a bowl
Jason Donnelly

Before you head off to bed, throw together this berry-orange chia pudding for a tasty shake-up in your morning routine. Chia seeds, a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, are combined with creamy coconut milk, berries and orange juice that adds subtle sweetness and tang. The chia seeds transform overnight to create a thick, creamy pudding for a healthy grab-and-go breakfast.

Banana Oatmeal

Banana Oatmeal
Caitlin Bensel

This banana oatmeal will fuel you up for the day. Mashed bananas add sweetness, and the warm spices and maple syrup complete this quick and comforting breakfast.

Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

Having a stash of flavorful bean burritos in your freezer means you'll always have a satisfying plant-based meal ready for a grab-and-go breakfast on a busy morning or to take to the campsite for an easy campfire meal. Our vegan breakfast filling—made with tofu and prepared to mimic scrambled eggs—is tossed with beans, veggies and salsa for a delicious and ultra-satisfying meal.

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

5761599.jpg

Blueberries, sweet banana and creamy coconut milk combine to turn everyday oatmeal into the best vegan overnight oats! Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

3879396.jpg

The addition of chia seeds in the quick "jam" topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

5678189.jpg

Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.

Avocado Toast with Burrata

Avocado Toast with Burrata

Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.

Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash

4525966.jpg

Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.

Muesli with Raspberries

5486559.jpg

Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries

3759358.jpg

Fruit, whole grains and greens for breakfast? Yes! Start your day off right with this breakfast salad recipe and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.

Pumpkin Overnight Oats

5783159.jpg

Make these easy vegan overnight oats with whatever nondairy milk you have on hand. It's a great way to use up leftover canned pumpkin--plus, you can multiply the recipe to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the whole week.

Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

4524458.jpg

Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats--combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with juicy blueberries and crunchy almonds and dig in!

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix

4027936.jpg

Make your own hot cereal mix with this healthy recipe. Keep it on hand and just cook up the amount you need when you're ready for a hot breakfast. One serving of the warm cereal contains six grams of fiber—almost a quarter of your daily quota.

White Bean & Avocado Toast

4582996.jpg

Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.

Shakshuka (Eggs Poached in Spicy Tomato Sauce)

Shakshuka (Eggs Poached in Spicy Tomato Sauce)

Shakshuka is a veggie-packed meal featuring eggs cooked in a mixture of tomatoes, onions, peppers and spices. It's often served for breakfast or lunch in North Africa and the Middle East.

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too.

Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

4526725.jpg

Have chocolate for breakfast with this unbelievably healthy chia pudding recipe. The deep chocolaty flavor pairs perfectly with juicy raspberries for a fun switch-up from oatmeal for your morning routine.

Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla

Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla

Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying.

Vegan Smoothie Bowl

4444943.jpg

Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.

