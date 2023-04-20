13 Chicken Pasta Bakes Perfect for Dinner

By
White Chicken Lasagna

When you need a flavorful dinner, turn to one of these hearty pasta bakes. These healthy dinners pair noodles with chicken and veggies for a filling meal that everyone will love. Recipes like our White Chicken Lasagna and Philly Chicken Cheesesteak Casserole are so delicious, you'll want to make them again and again.

01 of 13

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
Photographer: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Karen Rankin

This chicken spaghetti casserole has a super-creamy sauce that coats pasta, chicken and a generous serving of veggies. Panko gives this family-friendly casserole a bit of crunch on top. Be sure to let it rest for 20 minutes after coming out of the oven. This allows the casserole to cool and also set up nicely before serving.

02 of 13

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

Chicken Parmesan Casserole in a dish

We took the best parts of chicken Parmesan--ooey-gooey cheese, crispy breadcrumbs and plenty of tomato sauce--and spun them into an easy family-friendly casserole. We simplified it by skipping the breading on the chicken and, instead, loaded the top of the casserole with cheese and breadcrumbs. Serve with a crisp green salad to complete the meal.

03 of 13

Creamy Rotisserie-Chicken Noodle Casserole

Creamy Rotisserie-Chicken Noodle Casserole
Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly, Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis

This creamy chicken noodle casserole recipe is inspired by our popular Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken by Karen Rankin. We use store-bought rotisserie chicken to cut down on cooking time. This casserole is cozy and delicious.

04 of 13

White Chicken Lasagna

White Chicken Lasagna

This creamy white chicken lasagna features no-boil noodles and precooked chicken to keep things simple and streamlined. Presliced mushrooms, frozen spinach and preshredded cheese also help shorten the prep time. Make this easy lasagna recipe anytime you're short on time and have leftover chicken on hand.

05 of 13

Philly Chicken Cheesesteak Casserole

Philly Chicken Cheesesteak Casserole
Diana Chistruga

This Philly chicken cheesesteak casserole tastes just like the classic sandwich version but in casserole form. We swapped out the beef for ground chicken

06 of 13

Chicken, Peppers & Pasta Casserole

4526619.jpg

You can assemble this healthy chicken casserole before you leave for a party and pop it in the oven at the host's house. Or bake it at home and bring it along--it's delicious at room temperature too.

07 of 13

One-Pan Chicken Parmesan Pasta

78214.jpg

This chicken Parmesan pasta uses the one-pot pasta method to cook your noodles, chicken and sauce all in one skillet for a fast and easy dinner with minimal cleanup.

08 of 13

Chipotle Ranch Chicken Casserole

7861049.jpg

Simplify weeknight dinnertime by transforming leftover slow-cooked chicken (see associated recipe, below) into an easy, cheesy casserole.

09 of 13

Chicken-Noodle Casserole

Chicken-Noodle Casserole

Flavorful Chicken-Noodle Casserole comes to life with this diabetes-appropriate recipe. Select light sour cream to lower fat and calorie content.

10 of 13

Chicken Tinga Baked Pasta

Chicken Tinga Baked Pasta
Jacob Fox

This spicy baked pasta features leftover chicken tinga, a dish hailing from Puebla, Mexico. The rich tomato-chipotle sauce adds heat and creaminess to the dish.

11 of 13

Skillet Caprese Chicken Casserole

Skillet Caprese Chicken Casserole
Brie Passano

This one-skillet dinner features the flavors of a summer caprese salad. Fresh tomatoes and basil are combined with chicken and pasta and cooked in a creamy sauce before being topped with a layer of melted mozzarella. A good-quality balsamic vinegar and a sprinkling of fresh basil completes the dish.

12 of 13

Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole

a recipe photo of the Creamy Chicken Mushroom and Spinach Skillet Casserole served in a dish
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

This spinach-packed casserole cooks on the stovetop and bakes in the same skillet for a family-friendly dinner with an easy cleanup. You can use leftover chicken and cook the pasta ahead of time to speed up the prep.

13 of 13

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

5397882.jpg

All the delicious flavors of your favorite chicken Cordon Bleu—salty ham, melty cheese, tangy mustard—with no tricky assembly required. This healthy comfort food recipe would be perfect for a potluck.

