18 Anti-Inflammatory Salads to Make This Spring

For lunch or dinner, whip up one of these salad recipes that are perfect for spring. Seasonal produce like avocado, broccoli, citrus and dark leafy greens are also anti-inflammatory ingredients that can help relieve inflammation's pesky side effects , like joint stiffness, digestive issues and high blood pressure. Recipes like our Kale & Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Avocado Caesar Dressing and Cauliflower, Quinoa & Arugula Salad are healthy, fresh and satisfying choices for a springtime meal.

01 of 18 Kale & Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Avocado Caesar Dressing View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely This salad combines the flavors of a Caesar salad with tender green lacinato kale and the crunch of raw, shaved Brussels sprouts. The brown-butter breadcrumbs add additional crunch and a nutty, toasted flavor. Serve with grilled chicken for an added boost of protein.

02 of 18 Strawberry Spinach Salad with Avocado & Walnuts View Recipe Serve this summery strawberry spinach salad alongside soup or a half sandwich, or top with grilled chicken or roasted salmon for a complete and easy healthy meal.

03 of 18 Cauliflower, Quinoa & Arugula Salad View Recipe Brie Passano Roasted cauliflower shines in this veggie-packed dinner salad. We love the peppery taste of baby arugula, but any tender green will work well here. We let the cauliflower cool a bit before we add it to the salad. It's delicious warm, but you could roast it a few hours in advance and refrigerate it until you're ready to assemble the salad to speed things up.

04 of 18 Tuna Niçoise Salad View Recipe Jason Donnelly This salad features all the classic niçoise ingredients and flavors, with a bright and fresh lemony dressing, and uses fresh seared tuna in place of canned. The tuna will be rare in the center. Add an additional 2 to 3 minutes per side for more doneness.

05 of 18 Copycat Panera Green Goddess Cobb Salad View Recipe Will Dickey This copycat Panera Green Goddess Cobb Salad is easy to make at home. Adding a simple Dijon mixture to the chicken gives it a boost of flavor that works well with the green goddess dressing. The dressing would also work well as a dip or spread, or over potato or pasta salad.

06 of 18 Citrus Lime Tofu Salad View Recipe This veggie-packed salad has plenty of protein and fiber, so you'll feel full and satisfied. Prep the ingredients ahead of time for an easy vegan lunch idea to pack for work.

07 of 18 Quinoa, Avocado & Chickpea Salad over Mixed Greens View Recipe Protein-rich quinoa and chickpeas add staying power to this zesty and healthy salad recipe.

08 of 18 Kale & Strawberry Salad View Recipe Greg DuPree In this kale and strawberry salad, apple-cider vinegar and mustard flavor the dressing while fresh strawberries offer a touch of sweetness. Creamy herbed goat cheese completes this healthy salad that's perfect for lunch or dinner.

09 of 18 Avocado Tuna Spinach Salad View Recipe Greg DuPree Avocado adds creaminess while sunflower seeds provide texture and crunch in this easy tuna-spinach salad.

10 of 18 Air-Fryer Tempura Artichoke Salad with Lemon-Dill Dressing View Recipe Photographer: Kelsey Hansen, Food Stylist: Charlie Worthington, Prop Stylist: Stephanie Hunter Sneak more vegetables into your salad with these lightly battered artichoke "croutons." Use a vegetable peeler to shave long ribbons from asparagus stalks.

11 of 18 Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushroom Salad View Recipe Shaving the vegetables for this easy salad recipe makes them deliciously tender-crisp without having to cook anything and helps them stand up to the bright homemade vinaigrette and salty Parmesan cheese.

12 of 18 Strawberry Basil Quinoa Salad View Recipe The folks who promote California strawberries sponsored a national cook-off for kids and challenged them to come up with a quick creative recipe. A 12-year-old from Maryland took the prize for this grain salad, which the cook-off judge, a former MasterChef Junior winner himself, proclaimed easy, healthy and, of course most important, delicious. Recipe adapted from Danielle McNerney.

13 of 18 Kale & Avocado Salad with Blueberries & Edamame View Recipe Bursting with nutrient-rich produce, this California-inspired salad is a delicious and satisfying way to get your vitamins. We love the unique combination of blueberries, edamame, and goat cheese.

14 of 18 Grilled Caesar Salad View Recipe Jason Donnelly This grilled Caesar salad delivers all of the classic flavors of the original plus adds smoky undertones from the grill. Grilling romaine brings out its natural sweetness, and charring the lemon caramelizes the sugars to make everything just a touch sweeter.

15 of 18 White Bean & Veggie Salad View Recipe This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.

16 of 18 Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken View Recipe Try this satisfying salad recipe for an updated version of the classic Cobb. Kale, feta and strawberries give this chicken salad a colorful upgrade.

17 of 18 Air-Fryer Tahini-Dressed Crispy Chickpea Salad View Recipe Adam Albright Chickpeas get deliciously crispy in the air fryer and provide a welcome textural contrast to the leafy greens in this salad. A quick tahini-lemon dressing adds nuttiness and brightness.