18 Anti-Inflammatory Salads to Make This Spring

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Tuna Nicoise Salad
Photo: Jason Donnelly

For lunch or dinner, whip up one of these salad recipes that are perfect for spring. Seasonal produce like avocado, broccoli, citrus and dark leafy greens are also anti-inflammatory ingredients that can help relieve inflammation's pesky side effects, like joint stiffness, digestive issues and high blood pressure. Recipes like our Kale & Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Avocado Caesar Dressing and Cauliflower, Quinoa & Arugula Salad are healthy, fresh and satisfying choices for a springtime meal.

01 of 18

Kale & Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Avocado Caesar Dressing

Kale and Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

This salad combines the flavors of a Caesar salad with tender green lacinato kale and the crunch of raw, shaved Brussels sprouts. The brown-butter breadcrumbs add additional crunch and a nutty, toasted flavor. Serve with grilled chicken for an added boost of protein.

02 of 18

Strawberry Spinach Salad with Avocado & Walnuts

6599311.jpg

Serve this summery strawberry spinach salad alongside soup or a half sandwich, or top with grilled chicken or roasted salmon for a complete and easy healthy meal.

03 of 18

Cauliflower, Quinoa & Arugula Salad

Cauliflower, Quinoa & Arugula Salad
Brie Passano

Roasted cauliflower shines in this veggie-packed dinner salad. We love the peppery taste of baby arugula, but any tender green will work well here. We let the cauliflower cool a bit before we add it to the salad. It's delicious warm, but you could roast it a few hours in advance and refrigerate it until you're ready to assemble the salad to speed things up.

04 of 18

Tuna Niçoise Salad

a recipe photo of the Tuna Nicoise Salad
Jason Donnelly

This salad features all the classic niçoise ingredients and flavors, with a bright and fresh lemony dressing, and uses fresh seared tuna in place of canned. The tuna will be rare in the center. Add an additional 2 to 3 minutes per side for more doneness.

05 of 18

Copycat Panera Green Goddess Cobb Salad

Copycat Panera Green Goddess Cobb Salad
Will Dickey

This copycat Panera Green Goddess Cobb Salad is easy to make at home. Adding a simple Dijon mixture to the chicken gives it a boost of flavor that works well with the green goddess dressing. The dressing would also work well as a dip or spread, or over potato or pasta salad.

06 of 18

Citrus Lime Tofu Salad

Citrus Lime Tofu Salad

This veggie-packed salad has plenty of protein and fiber, so you'll feel full and satisfied. Prep the ingredients ahead of time for an easy vegan lunch idea to pack for work.

07 of 18

Quinoa, Avocado & Chickpea Salad over Mixed Greens

6859253.jpg

Protein-rich quinoa and chickpeas add staying power to this zesty and healthy salad recipe.

08 of 18

Kale & Strawberry Salad

Kale & Strawberry Salad
Greg DuPree

In this kale and strawberry salad, apple-cider vinegar and mustard flavor the dressing while fresh strawberries offer a touch of sweetness. Creamy herbed goat cheese completes this healthy salad that's perfect for lunch or dinner.

09 of 18

Avocado Tuna Spinach Salad

Avocado Tuna Spinach Salad
Greg DuPree

Avocado adds creaminess while sunflower seeds provide texture and crunch in this easy tuna-spinach salad.

10 of 18

Air-Fryer Tempura Artichoke Salad with Lemon-Dill Dressing

a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Tempura Artichoke Salad with Lemon-Dill Dressing
Photographer: Kelsey Hansen, Food Stylist: Charlie Worthington, Prop Stylist: Stephanie Hunter

Sneak more vegetables into your salad with these lightly battered artichoke "croutons." Use a vegetable peeler to shave long ribbons from asparagus stalks.

11 of 18

Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushroom Salad

6181389.jpg

Shaving the vegetables for this easy salad recipe makes them deliciously tender-crisp without having to cook anything and helps them stand up to the bright homemade vinaigrette and salty Parmesan cheese.

12 of 18

Strawberry Basil Quinoa Salad

7784845.jpg

The folks who promote California strawberries sponsored a national cook-off for kids and challenged them to come up with a quick creative recipe. A 12-year-old from Maryland took the prize for this grain salad, which the cook-off judge, a former MasterChef Junior winner himself, proclaimed easy, healthy and, of course most important, delicious. Recipe adapted from Danielle McNerney.

13 of 18

Kale & Avocado Salad with Blueberries & Edamame

8110978.jpg

Bursting with nutrient-rich produce, this California-inspired salad is a delicious and satisfying way to get your vitamins. We love the unique combination of blueberries, edamame, and goat cheese.

14 of 18

Grilled Caesar Salad

a recipe photo of the Grilled Caesar Salad
Jason Donnelly

This grilled Caesar salad delivers all of the classic flavors of the original plus adds smoky undertones from the grill. Grilling romaine brings out its natural sweetness, and charring the lemon caramelizes the sugars to make everything just a touch sweeter.

15 of 18

White Bean & Veggie Salad

White Bean & Veggie Salad

This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.

16 of 18

Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken

6343012.jpg

Try this satisfying salad recipe for an updated version of the classic Cobb. Kale, feta and strawberries give this chicken salad a colorful upgrade.

17 of 18

Air-Fryer Tahini-Dressed Crispy Chickpea Salad

a recipe photo of the Tahini Dressed Crispy Chickpea Salad
Adam Albright

Chickpeas get deliciously crispy in the air fryer and provide a welcome textural contrast to the leafy greens in this salad. A quick tahini-lemon dressing adds nuttiness and brightness.

18 of 18

Kale Salad with Creamy Poppy Seed Dressing

4504765.jpg

The lightly sweet, creamy homemade poppy seed dressing takes this crunchy salad to the next level for a mouthwatering vegetable side dish or light lunch. Top with cooked chicken for a heartier meal.

Was this page helpful?