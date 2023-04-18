21 High-Fiber Sandwich Recipes We Can't Stop Eating

Nothing says lunchtime like a sandwich does. And these recipes help make it as delicious and nutritious as ever thanks to their high fiber content. Each of these sandwiches boasts at least 6 grams of fiber per serving to help you up your intake of this crucial nutrient. Eating enough fiber is important for numerous body functions, including protecting your heart health, promoting healthy weight management and supporting healthy digestion. With ingredients like whole grain bread, leafy greens and hearty legumes, these sandwiches can help you feel full and energized for whatever your day holds. Recipes like our Chickpea Salad Sandwich and Veggie & Hummus Sandwich are some of our favorites that you won't want to miss.

01 of 21 Air-Fryer Grilled Cheese Sandwiches View Recipe Photographer: Brie Passano, Food Stylist: Greg Luna Make these sandwiches with your favorite type of apple. Give Granny Smith, Gala or Pink Lady a try. If you don't love arugula, try romaine or spinach.

02 of 21 Chickpea Salad Sandwich View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn This vegan chickpea salad sandwich is lemony, bright and surprisingly delicious. It's got all the flavors of a classic tuna salad sandwich—dill, lemon and a bit of garlic—but with chickpeas instead to add a vegan source of protein and a heal

03 of 21 Green Goddess Sandwich View Recipe Victor Protasio This green goddess sandwich is a fresh and satisfying sandwich. The dressing packs a flavorful punch with capers and lemon juice. The cucumber and sprouts add nice crunch, and the seasoned avocado brings in the creaminess.

04 of 21 Pickled Beet, Arugula & Herbed Goat Cheese Sandwich View Recipe Jacob Fox This pickled beet, arugula and goat cheese sandwich is peppery with creamy notes from the goat cheese and sweet and tangy undertones from the pickled beets. Chopped walnuts add nuttiness and crunch to this easy sandwich.

05 of 21 Chicken & Cucumber Pita Sandwiches with Yogurt Sauce View Recipe Cucumbers do double duty in this healthy Greek-inspired chicken pita recipe—they're grated to lend a refreshing flavor to the quick cucumber-yogurt sauce and sliced to provide cool crunch tucked into the pita. Serve these sandwiches for a healthy dinner or light lunch.

06 of 21 Loaded Cucumber & Avocado Sandwich View Recipe Jacob Fox This loaded cucumber-and-avocado sandwich is filled with creamy avocado and crispy cucumbers. Ricotta cheese mixed with extra-sharp Cheddar adds flavor while sliced red peppers offer a splash of color.

07 of 21 Veggie & Hummus Sandwich View Recipe This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.

08 of 21 Baked Falafel Sandwiches View Recipe This street-style falafel sandwich is herbaceous, tangy and rich. The falafel gets nice and crispy in the oven while the veggies inside keep it simple and fresh. Make the tahini sauce (see Associated Recipes) ahead of time for easy prep. Wrapping the sandwich in foil makes it a perfect bring-along lunch and helps hold it together for eating on the go.

09 of 21 Veggie & Cream Cheese Sandwich View Recipe Victor Protasio The cream cheese in this veggie and cream cheese sandwich adds flavor while holding everything in place. This colorful, well-balanced sandwich is crispy from the cucumber and peppers, sweet from tomatoes and beets, and tangy from the banana peppers.

10 of 21 White Bean & Avocado Sandwich View Recipe White beans mash seamlessly into a creamy protein-packed spread for a satisfying healthy sandwich that makes for an easy lunch or dinner. Mix it up by trying it with canned chickpeas or black beans. This vegetarian sandwich recipe is also a fiber superstar: avocado, beans, greens and whole-wheat bread team up to give it 15 grams of fiber, more than half of what most women should aim for in a day.

11 of 21 Egg Salad English-Muffin Sandwich View Recipe Brie Passano When you boil eggs ahead of time, it's easy to create a lickety-split and delightful lunchtime egg salad. And using the flavorful leafy carrot tops in it is like getting herbs for free.

12 of 21 BLATs (Bacon-Lettuce-Avocado-Tomato Sandwiches) View Recipe In this healthy BLT recipe, we use a creamy avocado spread flavored with garlic and basil, and add sprouts. Look for sprouted-wheat bread in the frozen section or with other specialty breads at your grocery store.

13 of 21 Copycat Panera Frontega Chicken Sandwich View Recipe Will Dickey Got leftover chicken? This copycat Panera Frontega Chicken Sandwich is easy to make at home. You get smoky flavor and mild heat from the chipotle peppers, while the mayonnaise adds creaminess. The bread is super crispy, with basil adding freshness.

14 of 21 Egg Sandwiches with Rosemary, Tomato & Feta View Recipe Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall These hearty breakfast sandwiches are packed with ingredients popular in the Mediterranean diet, including feta, tomato and spinach.

15 of 21 Mushroom Sandwich with Pickled Onion View Recipe Eric Wolfinger This sandwich is a specialty at Dad's Luncheonette in Half Moon Bay, California, where chef-owner Scott Clark makes it with local maitake mushrooms. Using ghee to cook the sandwich components imparts a nutty flavor you wouldn't get by using butter.

16 of 21 Rainbow Veggie Wraps View Recipe There's definitely a sushi vibe to these kid-friendly wraps, which are stuffed with vegetables, cheese and hummus and then rolled and sliced. Serve them with store-bought green goddess, a creamy herb-filled dressing, to take it up a notch with ease. They look impressive but they're easy enough for kids to assemble themselves for an easy lunch or dinner.

17 of 21 Piled-High Vegetable Pitas View Recipe Fresh, bright flavors come alive in these easy vegetarian pitas. Give yourself enough time to make the roasted vegetables called for in the recipe--or make them a day or two in advance for a healthy meal that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. These pitas would also work well with whatever leftover cooked veggies you have on hand. No need to warm the roasted veggies up; this recipe tastes great chilled or at room temperature.

18 of 21 Spanakopita Grilled Cheese Sandwiches View Recipe These grilled cheese sandwiches give you all the flavors of the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita, without dealing with fussy layers of phyllo--perfect for an easy weeknight dinner. The creamy flavor-packed filling works well in more than just a sandwich: try it in a calzone or on top of a roasted cauliflower steak too.

19 of 21 Roasted Buffalo Chickpea Wraps View Recipe This vegetarian riff on a Buffalo chicken wrap adds the spicy Buffalo tang you love to crunchy roasted chickpeas all tucked into an easy-to-make wrap with carrot, celery and blue cheese. Make and take a wrap for a healthy packable lunch or serve them up on game day for a protein-packed snack everyone will devour.

20 of 21 Collards & Portobello Grilled Cheese View Recipe Meaty portobello mushrooms and sautéed collards turn this easy grilled cheese recipe into a healthy meal. If you don't have Dijonnaise on hand, make your own by stirring 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard into 3 tablespoons mayonnaise.