14 Mediterranean Diet Snacks for Weight Loss

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Published on April 17, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Cauliflower Hummus
Photo: Casey Barber

The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest eating patterns to follow, and these snack recipes make it especially easy. Low in calories and with at least 3 grams of fiber per serving, these healthy snack ideas are perfect for grazing and can also help support weight loss, if that is your goal. Recipes like our Cottage Cheese with Raspberry Honey and Salt & Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds are yummy and nutritious options to keep you fueled and energized throughout the day.

01 of 14

Everything-Bagel Crispy Chickpeas

7807014.jpg

Crispy, salty and packed with everything-bagel goodness, these crispy chickpeas are a delicious, healthy snack that can be enjoyed on their own or tossed into a salad for added crunch. Removing the skins from the chickpeas helps achieve a better crisp. Look for "everything bagel seasoning" in the spice aisle; it's now available in most supermarkets.

02 of 14

Classic Hummus

6080917.jpg

It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.

03 of 14

Salt & Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds

4565827.jpg

Salt-and-vinegar seasoning isn't just for chips. These roasted pumpkin seeds tossed with salt and vinegar are a briny, crunchy treat. Soaking the seeds in vinegar ensures that the deep vinegary flavor remains after baking.

04 of 14

Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter

3759286.jpg

With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.

05 of 14

Rosemary-Garlic Pecans

Rosemary-Garlic Pecans
Jennifer Causey

These savory spiced nuts are perfect for snacking, adding to a cheese board or serving as a mini appetizer.

06 of 14

Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls

a recipe photo of the Cranberry and Almond Energy Balls
Ali Redmond

These energy balls are the perfect make-ahead snack. Filled with cranberries, almonds, oats and dates, these energy balls come together in minutes. Maple syrup and tahini help bind everything together while adding a touch of sweetness and bitterness.

07 of 14

Kale Chips

Kale Chips
Christine Ma

Not a fan of kale? These crispy baked kale chips will convert you! For the best result, don't overcrowd the baking pans.

08 of 14

Cottage Cheese with Raspberry Honey

5634518.jpg

Crunchy sunflower seeds add delicious flavor to this simple, light meal or snack of cottage cheese dressed up with raspberries and honey.

09 of 14

Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning

4565825.jpg

Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.

10 of 14

Cauliflower Hummus

Cauliflower Hummus
Casey Barber

Is there anything cauliflower can't do? This versatile ingredient subs for chickpeas in a lightened-up version of hummus that's just as flavorful and zingy as the original.

11 of 14

Cinnamon Popcorn

5565627.jpg

This simple spiced popcorn snack will satisfy your sweet tooth and provide a hearty dose of whole-grains, fiber and antioxidants.

12 of 14

Everything-Seasoned Almonds

Everything-Seasoned Almonds
Jennifer Causey

Grinding up the everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder will help it adhere to the almonds.

13 of 14

Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas

Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas
Diana Chistruga

Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber.

14 of 14

Strawberries and Cottage Cheese

5488032.jpg

This snack mixes a serving of dairy with a serving of fresh fruit and provides a boost of vitamin C and calcium to your day.

