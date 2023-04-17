14 Mediterranean Diet Snacks for Weight Loss

The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest eating patterns to follow, and these snack recipes make it especially easy. Low in calories and with at least 3 grams of fiber per serving, these healthy snack ideas are perfect for grazing and can also help support weight loss, if that is your goal. Recipes like our Cottage Cheese with Raspberry Honey and Salt & Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds are yummy and nutritious options to keep you fueled and energized throughout the day.

01 of 14 Everything-Bagel Crispy Chickpeas View Recipe Crispy, salty and packed with everything-bagel goodness, these crispy chickpeas are a delicious, healthy snack that can be enjoyed on their own or tossed into a salad for added crunch. Removing the skins from the chickpeas helps achieve a better crisp. Look for "everything bagel seasoning" in the spice aisle; it's now available in most supermarkets.

02 of 14 Classic Hummus View Recipe It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.

03 of 14 Salt & Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds View Recipe Salt-and-vinegar seasoning isn't just for chips. These roasted pumpkin seeds tossed with salt and vinegar are a briny, crunchy treat. Soaking the seeds in vinegar ensures that the deep vinegary flavor remains after baking.

04 of 14 Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter View Recipe With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.

05 of 14 Rosemary-Garlic Pecans View Recipe Jennifer Causey These savory spiced nuts are perfect for snacking, adding to a cheese board or serving as a mini appetizer.

06 of 14 Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls View Recipe Ali Redmond These energy balls are the perfect make-ahead snack. Filled with cranberries, almonds, oats and dates, these energy balls come together in minutes. Maple syrup and tahini help bind everything together while adding a touch of sweetness and bitterness.

07 of 14 Kale Chips View Recipe Christine Ma Not a fan of kale? These crispy baked kale chips will convert you! For the best result, don't overcrowd the baking pans.

08 of 14 Cottage Cheese with Raspberry Honey View Recipe Crunchy sunflower seeds add delicious flavor to this simple, light meal or snack of cottage cheese dressed up with raspberries and honey.

09 of 14 Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning View Recipe Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.

10 of 14 Cauliflower Hummus View Recipe Casey Barber Is there anything cauliflower can't do? This versatile ingredient subs for chickpeas in a lightened-up version of hummus that's just as flavorful and zingy as the original.

11 of 14 Cinnamon Popcorn View Recipe This simple spiced popcorn snack will satisfy your sweet tooth and provide a hearty dose of whole-grains, fiber and antioxidants.

12 of 14 Everything-Seasoned Almonds View Recipe Jennifer Causey Grinding up the everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder will help it adhere to the almonds.

13 of 14 Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas View Recipe Diana Chistruga Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber.