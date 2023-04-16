26 Anti-Inflammatory Recipes We Can't Stop Eating

These recipes are some of our best, with four and five star ratings from the real cooks who love them. Not only are they verified to be delicious, they all contain anti-inflammatory ingredients to help you feel your best. Anti-inflammatory eating patterns can help reduce the symptoms of inflammation like digestive issues and discomfort, mental fog and high blood pressure. Each of these recipes contains inflammation-fighting foods like fruits and vegetables, lean proteins and healthy fats that are nutritious as well as delicious. Take it from our readers, recipes like our Chicken, Avocado & Quinoa Bowls with Herb Dressing and Ginger-Tahini Oven-Baked Salmon & Vegetables are sure to become staples of your routine.

01 of 26 Chicken, Avocado & Quinoa Bowls with Herb Dressing View Recipe Arrange the toppings individually on these protein-packed grain bowls so each bite has a contrasting taste and texture. Make big batches of the salad dressing, quinoa and roasted chicken thighs and you'll have healthy meal-prep lunches or dinners for days. Though the chicken thighs take just 15 minutes to prep, you can also make the salads with leftover chicken or store-bought cooked chicken to make prep even faster.

02 of 26 Turmeric Rice Bowl with Garam Masala Root Vegetables & Chickpeas View Recipe This fragrant turmeric rice bowl topped with leftover spiced roasted root vegetables and chickpeas is inspired by flavors from India for an easy, vegetarian dinner.

03 of 26 Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers View Recipe Stuffed peppers are a classic family meal--and they're fun to eat, too. Instead of roasting the sweet peppers in the oven, use an air fryer to get them crisp-tender but not soggy.

04 of 26 Sheet-Pan Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts & Gnocchi View Recipe In this healthy dinner recipe, chicken thighs, Brussels sprouts, cherry tomatoes and packaged gnocchi are all roasted on the same sheet pan for a complete meal that couldn't be easier to make. And though it's simple, this dish gets tons of flavor from seasonings, including garlic, oregano and red-wine vinegar. It all adds up to a dish that's ready to go into heavy weeknight rotation in your house.

05 of 26 Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens View Recipe In this healthy salmon dinner, you'll get a dose of greens and green dressing! Chowing down on 6 or more servings of dark leafy greens a week can help keep your brain in top shape. This dish features the Test Kitchen's current go-to method for doctoring a can of chickpeas: spice them up and roast until crispy.

06 of 26 Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches View Recipe Layering apple slices into grilled cheese sandwiches adds a little crunch to a favorite soup dipper. And creamy butternut squash soup with ginger, cumin and turmeric is a nice change of pace from grilled cheese's usual tomato soup partner. If you have a sensitive palate, you can cut back on the spices. Be sure to use seasonal squash for the best squash flavor. Serve the duo for a comforting and easy weeknight dinner for the family. The soup keeps well in the fridge, so save leftovers for lunch or dinner later in the week.

07 of 26 Ginger-Tahini Oven-Baked Salmon & Vegetables View Recipe The tahini sauce does double duty in this healthy salmon recipe, serving as a glaze for the fish and also as a drizzle for the entire dish at the end of cooking. The green beans are cooked just slightly in this recipe, to still be crisp. If you like your green beans tenderer, look for thinner beans or haricot verts in the grocery store; they'll cook more quickly. This sheet-pan dinner recipe is not only delicious--it also comes together with just 25 minutes of active prep time, and there's only one pan to clean up afterwards!

08 of 26 Sheet-Pan Roasted Salmon & Vegetables View Recipe This dish is packed with flavor and fits perfectly into a Mediterranean diet.

09 of 26 Crispy Fish Taco Bowls View Recipe The adobo sauce in a can of chipotles lends earthy heat to the crema that tops these bowls. Don't toss out the unused peppers! Freeze them in an airtight container and pull them out to add to sauces, marinades or chili.

10 of 26 Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing View Recipe Antonis Achilleos Dried herbs, white beans and canned tuna come together in these easy tuna cakes served over greens. A lemony dressing ties this quick dinner together.

11 of 26 Vegan Black Bean Burgers View Recipe These easy vegan black bean burgers have a healthy dose of fiber thanks to the combination of black beans and quinoa. Cumin and chipotle chile powder give these vegan burgers a Southwestern spin. Using your hands to combine the mixture creates a soft, uniform texture.

12 of 26 Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls View Recipe This pesto chicken quinoa bowl is packed with herbs from the basil pesto and the Italian spice mix and gets a slight kick of heat from the red pepper. If you enjoy the flavor profile, this dish can also be made with orzo in place of quinoa.

13 of 26 Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach View Recipe Simmer eggs in a rich tomatoey cream sauce studded with chickpeas and silky spinach for a super-fast vegetarian dinner. Serve with a piece of crusty bread to soak up the sauce. Be sure to use heavy cream; a lower-fat option might curdle when mixed with acidic tomatoes.

14 of 26 Adobo Chicken & Kale Enchiladas View Recipe Put out your favorite toppings for these quick and healthy layered enchiladas. We like cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños.

15 of 26 Frittata with Asparagus, Leek & Ricotta View Recipe Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat Serve this spring-vegetable-loaded frittata with an arugula salad and a hunk of crusty bread. Tip: This recipe cooks quickly, so be sure to have all your ingredients prepped and ready to go.

16 of 26 Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup View Recipe Karla Conrad In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.

17 of 26 Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Cherries View Recipe Grilling pork tenderloin is a delicious, smoky way to bring out the flavor of the meat. While you have the grill on, cook some green beans in a grill basket to serve alongside this juicy dish.

18 of 26 Low-Carb Eggplant Pizzas View Recipe These eggplant pizzas have all the classic flavors of a real pizza without all the carbs. Opt for spicy Italian sausage if you like the heat! Serve these mini pizzas with a green salad on the side to complete the meal.

19 of 26 Tandoori Grilled Tofu with Red Peppers & Broccolini View Recipe Spiced yogurt does two jobs here as both the marinade and the sauce for this grilled tofu recipe.

20 of 26 Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken View Recipe Toss the cooked chicken into this healthy salad recipe while it's still warm to lightly wilt the kale, making it softer and easier to eat. Using store-bought salad dressing saves time, but you could also make your own tangy vinaigrette.

21 of 26 Chile-Lime Turkey & Spaghetti Squash Meal-Prep Bowls View Recipe Set yourself up for a week of super-satisfying lunches with these veggie-packed meal-prep bowls. The chile-lime seasoning blend adds a lot of flavor easily, and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro and queso fresco finishes the dish.

22 of 26 Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken View Recipe Try this satisfying salad recipe for an updated version of the classic Cobb. Kale, feta and strawberries give this chicken salad a colorful upgrade.

23 of 26 Chicken & Kale Taco Salad with Jalapeño-Avocado Ranch View Recipe This healthy, super-fast salad recipe swaps out romaine for kale, giving you more than 10 times the vitamin C. Easy flavor hacks like store-bought ranch and pickled jalapeños help make a creamy, tangy and spicy dressing you'll want to drizzle on everything from salad to sliced veggies and shredded poached chicken.

24 of 26 Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp View Recipe Cut some carbs and use spiralized zucchini in place of noodles in this zesty pesto pasta dish recipe. Top with Cajun-seasoned shrimp to complete this quick and easy dinner.

25 of 26 Sheet-Pan Sesame Chicken & Broccoli with Scallion-Ginger Sauce View Recipe In this healthy sheet-pan chicken recipe, meaty bone-in chicken thighs and broccoli florets are tossed with sesame oil and roasted on the same pan for a delicious and easy dinner with minimal cleanup. While the chicken and broccoli cook, whip together the simple scallion-ginger sauce. The sauce would also be wonderful spooned over salmon, tofu or grain bowls; it is easily doubled or tripled!