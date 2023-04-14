30-Day High-Protein, Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Plan

Published on April 14, 2023
Cod Fish Tacos
Photo: Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

The next month of dinner prep is on us! These healthy recipes are perfect for those with diabetes wanting to incorporate more protein into their eating pattern. Each of these recipes follows our nutritional guidelines for diabetes-friendly meals, which are calorie- and sodium-conscious while prioritizing complex sources of carbohydrates. These delicious dishes also follow our high-protein nutritional parameters with 15 grams or more per serving to help you support muscle health, skin health, immune health and more. Recipes like our Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli and Cod Fish Tacos are just two examples of the healthy, flavor-packed recipes you'll have on repeat this month.

01 of 30

One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Broccoli

One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Broccoli
Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Greg Luna

Shrimp and broccoli cook quickly in this easy, one-pot recipe, making it perfect for busy weeknights. Serve this healthy shrimp recipe over whole grains or rice.

02 of 30

Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole

a recipe photo of the Creamy Chicken Mushroom and Spinach Skillet Casserole served in a dish
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

This spinach-packed casserole cooks on the stovetop and bakes in the same skillet for a family-friendly dinner with an easy cleanup. You can use leftover chicken and cook the pasta ahead of time to speed up the prep.

03 of 30

Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli

Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli
photography / Caitlin bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall

The vibrant combo of cheese, cilantro, chili, and lime—inspired by Mexican street corn—makes this salmon sheet-pan dinner burst with flavor.

04 of 30

Turkey, Pasta & Vegetable Soup

7644079.jpg

This simple, clean turkey soup is full of vegetables and shredded turkey, making it perfect for after the holidays when you have leftovers on hand. Don't forget to save your Parmesan rinds! Adding one to a soup like this adds a rich umami flavor.

05 of 30

Cod Fish Tacos

Cod Fish Tacos
Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

Let your oven do the work for these quick and simple cod fish tacos. Broiling the cod allows the fish to stay moist and flake easily once finished. Hot sauce adds a punch of acidity and mild heat, while sour cream makes a creamy slaw that adds crunch to the taco.

06 of 30

Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Bowls

6859259.jpg

Skip the tortillas in favor of this warm fajita salad, which features a nutritious medley of chicken with roasted kale, bell peppers and black beans. The chicken, beans and vegetables are all cooked on the same pan, so this healthy dinner is easy to make and the cleanup is easy too.

07 of 30

Summer Chicken Parmesan

Summer Chicken Parmesan on a white plate
Victor Protasio

Skip canned tomatoes and serve these crispy, cheesy chicken cutlets with a fresh tomato-and-zucchini sauté instead, a super-easy side that takes advantage of peak-season summer produce. For a healthy whole-grain swap, use white whole-wheat flour in place of all-purpose for breading the chicken and in any sweet or savory recipe. Make sure to position your oven rack in the middle of the oven, about 6 inches from the broiler, so the cutlets don't cook too quickly. Round out the meal with a simple green salad and garlic-rubbed toasted bread slices.

08 of 30

Herby Fish with Wilted Greens & Mushrooms

7801648.jpg

This healthy fish recipe makes a tasty and easy weeknight meal. Serve with wild rice or roasted potatoes.

09 of 30

Creamy Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta

Creamy Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta
Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Sammy Mila

You'll only have to dirty one pot in this easy pasta recipe that cooks chicken and vegetables right along with the noodles. Plus, by using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta, the starch that usually gets drained off with your pasta water stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.

10 of 30

Charred Shrimp, Pesto & Quinoa Bowls

Charred Shrimp, Pesto & Quinoa Bowls

These shrimp, pesto and quinoa bowls are delicious, healthy, pretty and take less than 30 minutes to prep. In other words, they're basically the ultimate easy weeknight dinner. Feel free to add additional vegetables and swap the shrimp for chicken, steak, tofu or edamame.

11 of 30

Green Veggie Bowl with Chicken & Lemon-Tahini Dressing

a blue bowl full of chicken and vegetables and a smaller bowl with dressing

For this healthy 30-minute dinner, treat your veggies like pasta and cook until al dente, or just done. If you have a little extra time, double or triple the lemon-tahini dressing and use it to quickly dress a salad or as a sauce for steak or shrimp.

12 of 30

Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew

6351608.jpg

This satisfying stew comes together in a snap. Mashed chickpeas add body to the broth, and tomato paste adds a savory note without piling on the sodium in this healthy recipe for weight loss.

13 of 30

Chicken & Cucumber Pita Sandwiches with Yogurt Sauce

6599202.jpg

Cucumbers do double duty in this healthy Greek-inspired chicken pita recipe—they're grated to lend a refreshing flavor to the quick cucumber-yogurt sauce and sliced to provide cool crunch tucked into the pita. Serve these sandwiches for a healthy dinner or light lunch.

14 of 30

Chicken Vegetable Soup

Chicken Vegetable Soup
Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Sammy Mila

Barley adds texture, flavor and a healthy dose of fiber to this chicken vegetable soup recipe.

15 of 30

Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

4538536.jpg

In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.

16 of 30

Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese

creamy white chili in a bowl

This rich, yet healthy, white chicken chili recipe comes together in a flash thanks to quick-cooking chicken thighs and canned white beans. Mashing some of the beans acts as a fast thickener when your soups don't have a long time to simmer. Cream cheese adds the final bit of richness and a hint of sweet tang.

17 of 30

Homemade Chicken Tenders with Everything Bagel Seasoning over Salad

6885399.jpg

Using everything bagel spice is a quick way to season and add extra crunch to breadcrumbs for chicken tenders. If you can't find any premixed, it's easy to make your own to have on hand for quick and easy recipes like this chicken tender-topped salad that's ready in just 25 minutes.

18 of 30

Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole

5289587.jpg

Prepare this dish the night ahead of time so all you have to do is pop it in the oven for an easy and delicious dinner.

19 of 30

Cilantro Bean Burgers with Creamy Avocado-Lime Slaw

5969627.jpg

Lighten up your burger! Bean patties have less saturated fat and more fiber than beef patties. They're also cheaper and easier to cook indoors--and we promise they're just as satisfying, especially with the mouthwatering creamy slaw on top.

20 of 30

Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet

5327939.jpg

We love this quick skillet meal for busy evenings. The sausage and orzo simmer together in chicken broth, resulting in a creamy, risotto-like dish in under 30 minutes.

21 of 30

Paprika Baked Pork Tenderloin with Potatoes & Broccoli

6859856.jpg

You'd never guess that this elegant meal comes together on just one baking sheet. While the pork rests, whip together an easy red pepper sauce to complete this impressive and healthy dinner. The sauce would also be delicious with chicken. We're willing to bet this easy sheet-pan dinner recipe will go into heavy rotation on your kitchen playlist.

22 of 30

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

These carne asada tacos are tasty, easy to make and low in calories. They're topped with a quick homemade salsa featuring avocado, tomato, onion and a bright squeeze of lime.

23 of 30

Chicken & Sun-Dried Tomato Orzo

4473505.jpg

Sun-dried tomatoes and Romano cheese pack a flavorful punch along with the tantalizing aroma of fresh marjoram in this rustic Italian-inspired dish. Serve with sautéed fresh spinach or steamed broccolini.

24 of 30

Ginger-Tahini Oven-Baked Salmon & Vegetables

sheet pan of salmon and vegetables on blue background

The tahini sauce does double duty in this healthy salmon recipe, serving as a glaze for the fish and also as a drizzle for the entire dish at the end of cooking. The green beans are cooked just slightly in this recipe, to still be crisp. If you like your green beans tenderer, look for thinner beans or haricot verts in the grocery store; they'll cook more quickly. This sheet-pan dinner recipe is not only delicious--it also comes together with just 25 minutes of active prep time, and there's only one pan to clean up afterwards!

25 of 30

Shrimp Paella

Shrimp Paella in a skillet
Jennifer Causey

Paella is a Spanish seafood and rice dish, prized for the crispy bits of rice that come from letting the rice sizzle in the pan, and the deep yellow color from saffron. We cheat the color with less expensive ground turmeric and speed the process with precooked brown rice. Make sure to spread the rice mixture in an even layer so the bottom can crisp. The shrimp take less than 5 minutes to cook. Rinse well under cold running water until completely thawed, and then pat dry before adding to the pan. Serve with simply steamed asparagus to round out the meal.

26 of 30

Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

6582070.jpg

This scrumptious and healthy salad combines elements of Caesar salad, pasta salad and chicken salad for an easy weeknight dinner that comes together in less than 30 minutes (and most of the prep can be done ahead). Use your blender to whip together the tangy buttermilk-based dressing, which would also be great on a salmon or chickpea salad.

27 of 30

Turkey-Apple-Brie Sandwiches

5634012.jpg

Hollowed-out baguettes hold a satisfying combo of tart apples, creamy Brie and protein-rich, shredded turkey.

28 of 30

Sichuan Ramen Cup of Noodles with Cabbage & Tofu

4609281.jpg

The Sichuan province in the southwestern corner of China is known for its fiery dishes. Here, the richness of tahini tempers the spicy chile paste in this cup-of-noodles-style mason jar soup recipe. You can grind the Sichuan peppercorns in a spice grinder or mortar and pestle, or crush them with the bottom of a heavy skillet.

29 of 30

Chipotle Chicken Satay with Grilled Vegetables

5328020.jpg

Plan ahead before you prep the grill for this grilled chicken recipe: marinating the chicken in a mix of peanut butter, lime, and chipotle peppers results in tender meat and bold flavors.

30 of 30

Sheet-Pan Orange-Apricot Drumsticks

5332213.jpg

In this easy sheet-pan dinner, a sweet-and-savory glaze and a colorful medley of vegetables transform ordinary drumsticks into a satisfying meal.

