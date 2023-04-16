18 Smoothie Recipes to Use Up Spring Produce

Smoothies are one of the best ways to use up seasonal produce before it goes bad. These smoothie recipes are delicious, fresh and packed with fruits and vegetables like kale, pineapple, blackberries and spinach. Smoothies like our Pineapple Spinach Smoothie and Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie are great snacks or on-the-go breakfast ideas for this spring.

01 of 18 Kale & Apple Smoothie View Recipe Casey Barber Apple slices and nut butter are a favorite after-school snack, and they taste just as satisfying in this smoothie. Pick your favorite nut butter: cashew for a less-prominent nutty flavor, or almond or peanut butter for a stronger taste.

02 of 18 Anti-Inflammatory Beet Smoothie View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster This vibrant beet smoothie combines sweet and earthy beets with berries, banana and orange juice for a well-balanced flavor. Look for packaged cooked beets where the prepared fruits and vegetables are sold. Beets are high in belatins, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients add even more anti-inflammatory power, like the anthocyanins in blueberries and the gingerol found in ginger.

03 of 18 Pineapple Spinach Smoothie View Recipe Eva Kolenko Use juice rather than added sugar, such as honey or maple syrup, to balance the bitter taste of greens and suddenly you have a serving of vegetables that tastes like dessert. Of course, you can use any juice without added sugar, including apple or orange, for example. But the relaxing-poolside flavor of pineapple combined with the ready-to-go convenience of the small, shelf-stable cans makes this our fave.

04 of 18 Peanut Butter-Strawberry-Kale Smoothie View Recipe This PB&J-inspired green smoothie recipe makes for a quick and healthy breakfast you can easily take on the go.

05 of 18 Berry-Kefir Smoothie View Recipe Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

06 of 18 Carrot Smoothie View Recipe Diana Chistruga This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.

07 of 18 Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie View Recipe Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.

08 of 18 Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie View Recipe Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals, which can help hydrate you and supply your body with a bounty of fiber too. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk. If you have time, freeze the coconut water into cubes for an extra-frosty smoothie.

09 of 18 Blueberry & Spinach Smoothie View Recipe Casey Barber Blueberry pancakes, anyone? This smoothie will make breakfast fans very happy, with the addition of oats for creaminess and body, plus oat milk and a touch of maple syrup.

10 of 18 Kale & Banana Smoothie View Recipe Casey Barber This simple and sweet kale and banana smoothie is also versatile: Use cow's milk for a milkshake-style smoothie, oat milk for more sweetness, or a nut milk for more protein.

11 of 18 Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie View Recipe This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.

12 of 18 Blackberry Smoothie View Recipe Fred Hardy This blackberry smoothie has plenty of fresh berry flavor and sweetness from banana and honey. And with only 5 minutes from start to finish, it's the perfect breakfast for busy mornings. If fresh blackberries aren't available, feel free to use frozen in this easy and healthy smoothie.

13 of 18 Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie View Recipe This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.

14 of 18 Berry & Flax Smoothie View Recipe For the prettiest color, use a mixture of berries with a lot of blueberries in this healthy smoothie recipe. Flaxseed oil adds heart-healthy omega-3 fats, making this a serious power smoothie.

15 of 18 Cantaloupe Smoothie View Recipe This healthy smoothie recipe is the perfect way to cool off in the summer when cantaloupe is at its peak, adding plenty of sweetness to this healthy snack.

16 of 18 Blueberry & Avocado Smoothie View Recipe Casey Barber Just four ingredients combine for a refreshing, just-sweet-enough smoothie that's a real treat. Blueberries add the sweet, fruity flavor and avocado adds a creamy, smooth texture to this healthy smoothie.

17 of 18 Creamsicle Breakfast Smoothie View Recipe Though it tastes like those iconic vanilla-and-orange popsicles, this creamsicle breakfast smoothie recipe is a balanced breakfast with carbohydrates, protein and, thanks to the addition of coconut water, essential electrolytes. Coconut water serves up more than 10 percent of your daily dose of potassium--an electrolyte you lose through sweat--in every cup, making it a great hydrator for light workouts. Plus, this creamy orange-mango smoothie only contains about 30 mg of sodium per cup, whereas sports drinks usually deliver about 110 mg of sodium per cup.