16 Sheet-Pan Dinners to Make This April

These dinners are convenient and delicious. Each recipe only requires one sheet pan so prepping, cooking and cleaning up are simpler than ever. Packed with spring produce like asparagus, broccoli and zucchini, these sheet-pan dinners are perfect to make this April. Recipes like our Sheet-Pan Orange-Apricot Drumsticks and Sheet-Pan Chicken with Roasted Spring Vegetables & Lemon Vinaigrette will be some of the best dinners you make this month!

01 of 16 Spicy Jerk Shrimp View Recipe Here's a shrimp sheet pan supper that's roasted and caramelized to perfection! The pineapple in this recipe makes a sweet sauce that balances the heat of the Jamaican jerk seasoning.

02 of 16 Sheet-Pan Roasted Salmon & Vegetables View Recipe This dish is packed with flavor and fits perfectly into a Mediterranean diet.

03 of 16 Sheet-Pan Orange-Apricot Drumsticks View Recipe In this easy sheet-pan dinner, a sweet-and-savory glaze and a colorful medley of vegetables transform ordinary drumsticks into a satisfying meal.

04 of 16 Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Asparagus View Recipe Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn This sheet-pan shrimp and asparagus is a complete meal all on one pan! The shrimp and asparagus cook perfectly together. Crushed red pepper adds a dash of heat while lime juice brightens the dish.

05 of 16 Hasselback Caprese Chicken View Recipe Using the hasselback technique (cutting crosswise slits every half-inch along the chicken breast) cooks the chicken faster and ensures you get a burst of flavorful gooey filling with each bite. This quick one-pan high-protein and veggie-packed dinner is easy to make and the whole family will love it.

06 of 16 Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Beets View Recipe For this easy sheet-pan dinner, beets get a head start in the oven while you prep the shrimp and kale. For a prettier presentation, leave the shrimp tails intact. Serve this one-pan recipe with a cool glass of rosé.

07 of 16 Sheet-Pan Chicken with Roasted Spring Vegetables & Lemon Vinaigrette View Recipe This Greek-inspired chicken and vegetable sheet-pan meal is bursting with flavor. The chicken is coated in a mayonnaise and bread crumb mixture, roasted alongside asparagus, cremini mushrooms and grape tomatoes and then served with a lemon-feta vinaigrette.

08 of 16 Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus View Recipe This one-pan salmon and potatoes recipe makes a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner. Melted garlic butter coats the salmon and vegetables, adding depth of flavor and richness to the dish.

09 of 16 Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Roasted Chickpeas & Vegetables View Recipe A tangy, balsamic dressing and nutty Parmesan cheese combine to coat tender roasted vegetables and chickpeas in this springy vegetarian dinner. To keep it vegetarian, serve it over quinoa or, for meat-eaters, serve with roasted chicken or pan-seared fish.

10 of 16 Roasted Salmon & Tomatoes with Garlic & Olives View Recipe Keep the mess to minimum with this easy sheet-pan dinner. Cherry tomato halves roast alongside salmon fillets and make a delicious topping combined with olives, garlic and thyme in this easy fuss-free dinner.

11 of 16 Sheet-Pan Baked Parmesan Chicken with Asparagus & Potatoes View Recipe This one-pan dinner combines savory Parmesan cheese and panko-coated chicken breast with asparagus and potatoes tossed with spices to create an easy meal the whole family will love.

12 of 16 Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetables View Recipe This flavorful dish--with the combination of balsamic vinegar and Parmesan cheese--makes a great weeknight meal since it requires little legwork (and only one pan!). The marjoram adds a distinct earthy aroma. If you don't have marjoram in your spice arsenal, you can use dried oregano instead. Both have a woodsy flavor that complements the dish beautifully.

13 of 16 Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli View Recipe photography / Caitlin bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall The vibrant combo of cheese, cilantro, chili, and lime—inspired by Mexican street corn—makes this salmon sheet-pan dinner burst with flavor.

14 of 16 Sheet-Pan Chicken & Vegetables with Romesco Sauce View Recipe Romesco sauce, a classic Mediterranean sauce made with roasted peppers, nuts, garlic and olive oil, is a delicious accompaniment to fish, grilled vegetables, omelets and this one-pan meal of roasted chicken and vegetables. Potatoes, broccoli and chicken thighs all roast together while you make the quick and easy sauce for a fast one-dish meal that's mouthwateringly delicious.

15 of 16 Ginger Roasted Salmon & Broccoli View Recipe This quick Asian salmon recipe uses the sauce for both glazing the salmon and tossing with the broccoli. Serve over rice noodles or brown rice tossed with sesame oil and scallions.