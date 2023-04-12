20 DASH Diet Dinners to Make This April

These DASH diet dinners are well-suited for April and the warming temps it brings. The DASH diet (AKA the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension ) follows our healthy blood pressure and heart-healthy nutrition parameters , so these meals can help you meet your nutrition goals. Plus, with seasonal ingredients like asparagus, carrots, lettuce and mushrooms these dishes can be enjoyed all month long. Recipes like our One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake and Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp are delicious and healthy takes on spring flavors.

01 of 20 Sheet-Pan Chicken with Roasted Spring Vegetables & Lemon Vinaigrette View Recipe This Greek-inspired chicken and vegetable sheet-pan meal is bursting with flavor. The chicken is coated in a mayonnaise and bread crumb mixture, roasted alongside asparagus, cremini mushrooms and grape tomatoes and then served with a lemon-feta vinaigrette.

02 of 20 Salmon Couscous Salad View Recipe This healthy and easy salad is designed to be made with precooked or leftover salmon. To quickly cook salmon, lightly brush with olive oil, then roast in a 450 degrees F oven until the fish is opaque and firm, 8 to 12 minutes.

03 of 20 One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake View Recipe photography / Caitlin bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall In this chicken and asparagus bake recipe, we use one baking sheet to whip up dinner quickly, veggies included. Pounding the chicken thin helps it cook quickly alongside the carrots and potatoes, with asparagus rounding out the meal.

04 of 20 Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp View Recipe Yogurt makes a fine substitute for cream in the sauce for this easy pasta recipe. Just warm the yogurt (do not boil) and add some pasta-cooking water to thin it out. Lemon and fresh basil brighten up the whole-wheat pasta and complement the shrimp in this quick dinner recipe.

05 of 20 Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing View Recipe Curly kale forms the base of this salad, but you could use chard or spinach. To the greens, add a multitude of chopped veggies, such as broccoli, cabbage and carrots. Finish with rich salmon for protein and a drizzle of creamy yogurt dressing to bring it all together.

06 of 20 Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce View Recipe We love the crunch from sliced cucumber and jicama in these savory chicken lettuce wraps. Serve with the simple peanut sauce for an easy dinner recipe that will impress kids and adults alike.

07 of 20 Chicken Chili with Sweet Potatoes View Recipe Tons of spice, corn and bell pepper give this healthy one-pot chicken chili recipe Southwestern flair. Serve with your favorite hot sauce, tortilla chips and a cold beer.

08 of 20 Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens View Recipe In this healthy salmon dinner, you'll get a dose of greens and green dressing! Chowing down on 6 or more servings of dark leafy greens a week can help keep your brain in top shape. This dish features the Test Kitchen's current go-to method for doctoring a can of chickpeas: spice them up and roast until crispy.

09 of 20 Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potato Wedges and Brussels Sprouts View Recipe This easy sheet-pan recipe brings together many fall favorites into a hearty dinner.

10 of 20 Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage View Recipe Though traditional stuffed cabbage recipes are made with meat, here Savoy cabbage leaves are stuffed with a combination of rice, mushrooms, onions, garlic and herbs for a healthy vegetarian stuffed cabbage recipe. The stuffed cabbage leaves gently bake in a simple tomato sauce. This easy stuffed cabbage recipe can be made ahead of time and baked just before serving.

11 of 20 Curried Cauliflower Steaks with Red Rice & Tzatziki View Recipe Gone are the days when your rice choices were limited to white and brown. In this healthy vegetarian dinner recipe, the aromatic flavor of red rice or brown basmati jibes deliciously with fragrant curry powder. Because you need 2 whole heads of cauliflower to get 4 cauliflower steaks, you'll have leftover cauliflower florets to use up. Roast the florets alongside the steaks, then toss them with some chickpeas and tzatziki sauce for a healthy lunch (see Tip, below).

12 of 20 Provençal Baked Fish with Roasted Potatoes & Mushrooms View Recipe This easy healthy meal—which requires just 15 minutes of active time—is typical of southern France. You can use halibut, grouper or cod for this simple Mediterranean baked fish recipe, so just choose what looks best at your market. Look for herbes de Provence, an aromatic spice blend, at most grocery stores.

13 of 20 Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa & Beans View Recipe Taco night meets baked potato night with this simple recipe for loaded baked potatoes with salsa, beans and avocado. This easy, healthy family dinner comes together with just 10 minutes of active time, so you can make it on even the busiest of weeknights. This recipe is just as delicious with sweet potatoes in place of russets.

14 of 20 Chicken & Mushroom Shepherd's Pie View Recipe The creamy chicken filling is spiked with sherry and the potatoes are mashed with olive oil in this healthy shepherd's pie recipe. To make individual pies, use six 10-ounce ramekins. Serve with a green salad with balsamic vinaigrette and crusty bread.

15 of 20 Garlic Roasted Salmon & Brussels Sprouts View Recipe Roasting salmon on top of Brussels sprouts and garlic, flavored with wine and fresh oregano, is simple enough for a weeknight meal yet sophisticated enough to serve to company. Serve with whole-wheat couscous.

16 of 20 Chicken with Spinach & Tomato Orzo Salad View Recipe Baked chicken breasts cook in the oven while you mix together a Mediterranean-inspired salad--packed with veggies, whole-wheat orzo and an easy homemade vinaigrette--for a weekend-worthy dinner on the table in under an hour. The leftovers from this healthy 400-calorie meal make a delicious packable lunch for the next day.

17 of 20 Pumpkin Seed Salmon with Maple-Spice Carrots View Recipe Because this one-pan meal is ready in just 35 minutes, it's a good choice for a healthy recipe after you've had a long day at the office. Maple-spiced carrots cook alongside pepita-crusted salmon fillets and deliver amazing taste and nutrition in a dinner the whole family will devour.

18 of 20 Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa View Recipe Fish plus two sides? It seems fancy but this healthy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes.

19 of 20 Quinoa Power Salad View Recipe Make this satisfying salad in the evening and enjoy one portion for dinner, then pack the remaining portion for lunch the next day. Loaded with protein- and fiber-rich ingredients like chicken, sweet potato and quinoa plus power greens, this meal is nutrition-packed!