16 High-Fiber Salads That Follow the Mediterranean Diet

These salad recipes are perfect for days when you need a healthy, flavorful and filling meal. Each of these salads follow our nutritional parameters for high-fiber recipes by boasting 6 grams of fiber or more per serving. A high-fiber diet can provide many health benefits including healthy weight management, healthy digestion, lower risk for chronic diseases like diabetes and more. Not only are these salads high in fiber, but they also follow the Mediterranean Diet which is touted as one of the healthiest eating patterns out there. Each dish showcases creative ways to incorporate more vegetables, healthy fats, whole grains and lean proteins into your eating pattern. Recipes like our Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing and Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas can help you feel full and satisfied while meeting your nutritional goals.

01 of 16 Kale, Quinoa & Apple Salad View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall This kale, quinoa and apple salad is perfect for fall. Fresh apples bring crisp autumn flavor, and the kale breaks down when it's massaged with the dressing. Nuts, fennel and quinoa add more layers of texture, while blue cheese lends a savory note.

02 of 16 Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing View Recipe Curly kale forms the base of this salad, but you could use chard or spinach. To the greens, add a multitude of chopped veggies, such as broccoli, cabbage and carrots. Finish with rich salmon for protein and a drizzle of creamy yogurt dressing to bring it all together.

03 of 16 Avocado Tuna Salad View Recipe Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ruth BlackBurn / Julia Bayless Jazz up a can of tuna with this easy avocado tuna salad recipe. Silky avocado adds creaminess that's cut with a hit of acidity from lemon and a briny punch from feta cheese. Romaine hearts and cucumber offer refreshing crunch.

04 of 16 Lemony Lentil Salad with Feta View Recipe Jason Donnelly This delicious and healthy lentil salad comes together in just 30 minutes and makes a wonderful hot-weather meal. Serve with whole-wheat pitas, if desired.

05 of 16 Salad Primavera with Creamy Mustard Vinaigrette View Recipe Eva Kolenko This is a salad where the vegetables really shine and the lettuce plays a supporting role. It requires a bit of work up front to blanch all the veg, but the results are impressive.

06 of 16 Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas View Recipe In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.

07 of 16 Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing View Recipe Photography / Antonis Achilleos, Styling / Christine Keely, Ali Ramee This kale-quinoa salad pops with different flavors and textures. Massaging the kale helps break down its fibrous nature, while add-ins like toasted almonds, feta and cucumber add crunch and saltiness.

08 of 16 Falafel Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing View Recipe Deep-fried falafel can be a total grease bomb. But these pan-seared falafel still get crispy in just a few tablespoons of oil with equally satisfying results. Be sure to use dried, instead of canned, chickpeas in this healthy recipe—canned chickpeas add too much moisture.

09 of 16 Quinoa, Avocado & Chickpea Salad over Mixed Greens View Recipe Protein-rich quinoa and chickpeas add staying power to this zesty and healthy salad recipe.

10 of 16 Walnut Pesto Pasta Salad View Recipe This cold pesto pasta salad will cool you off on a summer day. Fresh tomatoes and roasted red peppers add a pop of bright color and juiciness here, but any of your favorite pasta-salad veggies, like blanched broccoli and fresh bell peppers, would be delicious too.

11 of 16 Quinoa Avocado Salad with Buttermilk Dressing View Recipe Persimmons add sweetness to this healthy avocado salad. Crispy fried quinoa adds unexpected crunch, putting the salad over the top in the best way.

12 of 16 Farro Salad with Arugula, Artichokes & Pistachios View Recipe Precooked farro makes this dish come together in no time. And you can make it in the same bowl you serve it in, minimizing cleanup!

13 of 16 Orange-Mint Freekeh Salad with Lima Beans View Recipe Jacob Fox This salad is loaded with colorful produce: fresh mint, snap peas, radishes and oranges. For pretty snap pea slices, cut them into long, thin strips.

14 of 16 Sesame Kohlrabi & Chicken Salad View Recipe Charlotte & Johnny Autry Kohlrabi (a bulbous vegetable related to broccoli and Brussels sprouts but with a milder, sweet flavor) and almonds add crunch to this crowd-pleasing salad. Baked tofu or shrimp can be used instead of the chicken.

15 of 16 Winter Kale & Quinoa Salad with Avocado View Recipe Precooked quinoa helps keep this healthy salad recipe quick and simple. Loaded with black beans, kale and avocado, this recipe is as filling as it is nutritious. You can also make the sweet potatoes and dressing ahead.