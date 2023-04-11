16 High-Fiber Salads That Follow the Mediterranean Diet

By
Eleanor Chalstrom
Eleanor Chalstrom

Eleanor is EatingWell's editorial apprentice. She attends Iowa State University, where she is a junior studying journalism, political science and history. During her time at college, she has worked as an editor and reporter at the campus newspaper, the Iowa State Daily, where she wrote about culture and lifestyle. She is an editorial director at TREND Magazine, an on-campus fashion publication.

Published on April 11, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

superfood chopped salmon salad

These salad recipes are perfect for days when you need a healthy, flavorful and filling meal. Each of these salads follow our nutritional parameters for high-fiber recipes by boasting 6 grams of fiber or more per serving. A high-fiber diet can provide many health benefits including healthy weight management, healthy digestion, lower risk for chronic diseases like diabetes and more. Not only are these salads high in fiber, but they also follow the Mediterranean Diet which is touted as one of the healthiest eating patterns out there. Each dish showcases creative ways to incorporate more vegetables, healthy fats, whole grains and lean proteins into your eating pattern. Recipes like our Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing and Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas can help you feel full and satisfied while meeting your nutritional goals.

01 of 16

Kale, Quinoa & Apple Salad

Kale, Quinoa & Apple Salad
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

This kale, quinoa and apple salad is perfect for fall. Fresh apples bring crisp autumn flavor, and the kale breaks down when it's massaged with the dressing. Nuts, fennel and quinoa add more layers of texture, while blue cheese lends a savory note.

02 of 16

Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing

superfood chopped salmon salad

Curly kale forms the base of this salad, but you could use chard or spinach. To the greens, add a multitude of chopped veggies, such as broccoli, cabbage and carrots. Finish with rich salmon for protein and a drizzle of creamy yogurt dressing to bring it all together.

03 of 16

Avocado Tuna Salad

Avocado-Tuna Salad
Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ruth BlackBurn / Julia Bayless

Jazz up a can of tuna with this easy avocado tuna salad recipe. Silky avocado adds creaminess that's cut with a hit of acidity from lemon and a briny punch from feta cheese. Romaine hearts and cucumber offer refreshing crunch.

04 of 16

Lemony Lentil Salad with Feta

Lemony Lentil Salad
Jason Donnelly

This delicious and healthy lentil salad comes together in just 30 minutes and makes a wonderful hot-weather meal. Serve with whole-wheat pitas, if desired.

05 of 16

Salad Primavera with Creamy Mustard Vinaigrette

Salad Primavera with Creamy Mustard Vinaigrette
Eva Kolenko

This is a salad where the vegetables really shine and the lettuce plays a supporting role. It requires a bit of work up front to blanch all the veg, but the results are impressive.

06 of 16

Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

4538536.jpg

In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.

07 of 16

Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing

Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing
Photography / Antonis Achilleos, Styling / Christine Keely, Ali Ramee

This kale-quinoa salad pops with different flavors and textures. Massaging the kale helps break down its fibrous nature, while add-ins like toasted almonds, feta and cucumber add crunch and saltiness.

08 of 16

Falafel Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing

3759256.jpg

Deep-fried falafel can be a total grease bomb. But these pan-seared falafel still get crispy in just a few tablespoons of oil with equally satisfying results. Be sure to use dried, instead of canned, chickpeas in this healthy recipe—canned chickpeas add too much moisture.

09 of 16

Quinoa, Avocado & Chickpea Salad over Mixed Greens

6859253.jpg

Protein-rich quinoa and chickpeas add staying power to this zesty and healthy salad recipe.

10 of 16

Walnut Pesto Pasta Salad

8239558.jpg

This cold pesto pasta salad will cool you off on a summer day. Fresh tomatoes and roasted red peppers add a pop of bright color and juiciness here, but any of your favorite pasta-salad veggies, like blanched broccoli and fresh bell peppers, would be delicious too.

11 of 16

Quinoa Avocado Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

7256454.jpg

Persimmons add sweetness to this healthy avocado salad. Crispy fried quinoa adds unexpected crunch, putting the salad over the top in the best way.

12 of 16

Farro Salad with Arugula, Artichokes & Pistachios

8427587.jpg

Precooked farro makes this dish come together in no time. And you can make it in the same bowl you serve it in, minimizing cleanup!

13 of 16

Orange-Mint Freekeh Salad with Lima Beans

Orange-Mint Freekeh Salad with Lima Beans
Jacob Fox

This salad is loaded with colorful produce: fresh mint, snap peas, radishes and oranges. For pretty snap pea slices, cut them into long, thin strips.

14 of 16

Sesame Kohlrabi & Chicken Salad

Sesame Kohlrabi & Chicken Salad
Charlotte & Johnny Autry

Kohlrabi (a bulbous vegetable related to broccoli and Brussels sprouts but with a milder, sweet flavor) and almonds add crunch to this crowd-pleasing salad. Baked tofu or shrimp can be used instead of the chicken.

15 of 16

Winter Kale & Quinoa Salad with Avocado

Winter Kale & Quinoa Salad with Avocado

Precooked quinoa helps keep this healthy salad recipe quick and simple. Loaded with black beans, kale and avocado, this recipe is as filling as it is nutritious. You can also make the sweet potatoes and dressing ahead.

16 of 16

Quinoa Power Salad

5095089.jpg

Make this satisfying salad in the evening and enjoy one portion for dinner, then pack the remaining portion for lunch the next day. Loaded with protein- and fiber-rich ingredients like chicken, sweet potato and quinoa plus power greens, this meal is nutrition-packed!

