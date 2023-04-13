 19 Simple Meal-Prep Ideas to Make This Spring

Whether you're planning breakfast, lunch or dinner, these meal-prep recipes are perfect for your busy spring schedule. Each of these recipes can be made ahead of time and stored to eat later in the day or week! Packed with seasonal fruits and vegetables, these meals are healthy and delicious. Recipes like our Rainbow Grain Bowl with Cashew Tahini Sauce and Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps are essential dishes to make this spring.

01 of 19 Edamame & Veggie Rice Bowl View Recipe The ingredients in this vegan grain bowl recipe can be prepped ahead for an easy lunch to pack for work. The tangy citrus dressing is a refreshing flavor with the sweet caramel of the roasted sheet-pan veggies.

02 of 19 Rainbow Grain Bowl with Cashew Tahini Sauce View Recipe This vibrant bowl is packed with nutrients to keep you full for hours. Look for precooked lentils in the refrigerated section of the produce department.

03 of 19 Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps View Recipe We love the retro vibe of these egg salad lettuce wraps. Iceberg lettuce makes a perfect low-carb swap for bread to serve the egg salad.

04 of 19 Chickpea & Quinoa Grain Bowl View Recipe It seems grain bowls have as many variations as there are stars in the sky, and there is no wrong way to build one! But we prefer to keep things classic and simple with hummus, quinoa, avocado and loads of veggies!

05 of 19 Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa View Recipe With a variety of flavors and textures (and a whopping 30 grams of protein!), these meal-prep bowls will keep you fueled all afternoon. The spinach and feta turkey meatballs are adapted from Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki by Hilary Meyer. Look for premade tzatziki near the specialty cheeses and dips at your grocery store or make your own.

06 of 19 3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups View Recipe Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN Requiring just three main ingredients—bell peppers, eggs and shredded cheese—these portable baked eggs are simple to assemble and perfect for meal prep. Store them in the fridge for up to 4 days to reheat on demand.

07 of 19 Salmon Couscous Salad View Recipe This healthy and easy salad is designed to be made with precooked or leftover salmon. To quickly cook salmon, lightly brush with olive oil, then roast in a 450 degrees F oven until the fish is opaque and firm, 8 to 12 minutes.

08 of 19 Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls View Recipe A bold, smoky marinade elevates roasted cauliflower in this meal-prep version of our popular Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos by Carolyn Malcoun. To cut down on prep time for these healthy taco bowls, look for precut cauliflower in the produce department. You can also save time by using microwaveable quinoa pouches (you'll need one 8-ounce pouch for this recipe) instead of cooking quinoa.

09 of 19 Make-Ahead Spinach & Black Bean Burritos View Recipe These egg, bean and cheese burritos are designed to be made ahead and frozen. They are perfect for busy days and make a satisfying breakfast or lunch.

10 of 19 Scrambled Tofu & Spinach Wraps View Recipe Jacob Fox Tofu stands in for eggs in these healthy vegetarian wraps stuffed with onion, bell pepper, spinach, feta and lots of fresh herbs. Serve these wraps for a filling breakfast.

11 of 19 Turkey Meatball & Feta Lunchbox View Recipe Diana Chistruga This easy lunchbox lunch is inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean, including feta, hummus and cucumber. Turkey meatballs are dipped in a homemade creamy yogurt-dill sauce, but ranch dressing would also work well in its place.

12 of 19 Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna View Recipe This power salad will keep you fueled for hours, thanks to 26 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Tossing the dressing and kale, and then letting it stand in the jar, softens it enough so you don't need to massage or cook it to make it tender.

13 of 19 Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce View Recipe Chicken satay, originally from Indonesia and popular throughout Southeast Asia, is served with a crunchy savoy cabbage slaw and creamy peanut sauce in this easy meal-prep recipe.

14 of 19 Couscous & Chickpea Salad View Recipe Cooked couscous and canned chickpeas come together in this quick lunch salad. The basil vinaigrette makes it taste anything but basic! When in season, we recommend adding fresh chopped tomatoes for a spin on tabbouleh.

15 of 19 Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls View Recipe Pasta salad is a classic summer side dish, but adding protein (leftover grilled chicken is perfect here) and extra greens makes it a super-satisfying lunch. We use baby spinach, but arugula or baby kale works too. Top with a bright and tangy basil vinaigrette just before serving. The great news is that these easy meal-prep lunches take just 20 minutes to prepare--that's 4 days of lunches in less than 30 minutes.

16 of 19 Cinnamon-Roll Overnight Oats View Recipe It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast, and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats—inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors—with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.

17 of 19 Meal-Prep Vegan Lettuce Wraps View Recipe For this healthy lunch idea, we swap the traditional warm filling with a cold plant-based bean salad loaded with fresh herbs and lemon. Topping each lettuce leaf with a little quinoa before adding the filling helps to keep the wrap from getting soggy.

18 of 19 Vegan Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl with Creamy Green Sauce View Recipe In a vegan riff on green goddess dressing, cashews provide a creamy base with tons of flavor from herbs and apple-cider vinegar. Drizzle it all over this bowl of quinoa and roasted vegetables to make a satisfying vegan dinner or easy packable lunch that is ready in just 30 minutes.