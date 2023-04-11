16 Spring Skillet Dinners in Three Steps or Less

These springtime dinners are the definition of simple and easy. Each recipe is made in one skillet, making cooking and cleanup quicker than ever. Plus, these delicious dinners come together in just three steps or less, so you can pull together a weeknight meal with minimal effort. Recipes like our 20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet and One-Pot Shrimp with Tomatoes & Feta are packed with seasonal produce so you can enjoy the flavors of the season.

01 of 16 20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet View Recipe Jamie Vespa Salmon fillets cook quickly and are coated with a delicious creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This easy salmon dinner is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. The best news: you can get this meal on the table in 20 minutes flat.

02 of 16 Creamy Garlic Skillet Chicken with Spinach View Recipe Marty Baldwin Quick-cooking chicken cutlets are coated in a garlic cream sauce, while spinach adds a boost of color and nutrition in this easy, one-skillet recipe.

03 of 16 One & Yum Squid View Recipe Jacob Fox When cooking squid, the golden rule is to cook it fast (like this method, shared by Irish chef Clodagh McKenna from her new book, In Minutes) or cook it slow. Otherwise, it can turn out too chewy. Paired with spicy chorizo, earthy chickpeas, peppery kale and crunchy almonds, this dish feels like an instant taste-escape to Spain.

04 of 16 Spinach-Artichoke-Sausage Cauliflower Gnocchi View Recipe Hearty and piquant, this quick cauliflower gnocchi dinner incorporates several healthy convenience ingredients, including turkey sausage and tender artichoke hearts, so dinner is on your table fast.

05 of 16 One-Pot Shrimp with Tomatoes & Feta View Recipe Jason Donnelly Thanks to quick-cooking shrimp, this one-pot meal comes together in record time. Tomatoes add a burst of color and acidity, while chopped basil brings freshness. Serve over pasta or whole grains.

06 of 16 Skillet Lemon-Pepper Salmon View Recipe Ali Redmond Simple ingredients like lemon, cracked black pepper and paprika completely awaken this fall-apart-tender salmon with a crispy exterior. Use this salmon to add protein to a grain bowl or salad, or enjoy alongside roasted veggies.

07 of 16 Skillet Caprese Chicken Casserole View Recipe Brie Passano This one-skillet dinner features the flavors of a summer caprese salad. Fresh tomatoes and basil are combined with chicken and pasta and cooked in a creamy sauce before being topped with a layer of melted mozzarella. A good-quality balsamic vinegar and a sprinkling of fresh basil completes the dish.

08 of 16 20-Minute Creamy Lemon-Feta Skillet Chicken View Recipe Brie Passano Quick-cooking chicken cutlets are smothered in a creamy sauce accented by briny feta cheese, lemon and fresh herbs in this ultra-fast one-skillet dinner.

09 of 16 20-Minute Creamy Chicken Skillet with Italian Seasoning View Recipe Jason Donnelly Chicken cutlets cook quickly and are highlighted with a creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. Serve it with whole-wheat pasta or rice to make it a meal.

10 of 16 Skillet Lemon-Garlic Salmon View Recipe Jacob Fox This ultra-quick one-skillet lemon-garlic salmon recipe features plenty of lemony flavors from both zest and juice. Garlic adds a savory note.

11 of 16 White Bean-Sage Cauliflower Gnocchi View Recipe Turn lower-carb cauliflower gnocchi into a complete and satisfying meal with this riff on classic brown butter and sage gnocchi. We added beans to amp up the fiber and protein for a fast and healthy dinner.

12 of 16 One-Skillet Salmon with Fennel & Sun-Dried Tomato Couscous View Recipe Sun-dried tomato pesto and lemon do double duty to season both the salmon and the couscous in this healthy one-pan dinner recipe. Serve the salmon with extra lemon wedges and a dollop of plain yogurt, if desired.

13 of 16 Garlic Chicken Thighs with Olives & Potatoes View Recipe Bright-green Castelvetrano olives hail from Sicily and have a buttery flavor and meaty texture that pair perfectly with the Italian seasoning and salty capers in this one-skillet chicken dinner. Look for them on your supermarket olive bar or in jars with Italian ingredients.

14 of 16 20-Minute Creamy Skillet Chicken with Corn, Tomato & Basil View Recipe Jacob Fox This saucy 20-minute chicken recipe features fresh summer corn, tomatoes and basil. Serve this light and tangy quick dinner over pasta or brown rice.

15 of 16 One-Skillet Creamy French Onion Chicken View Recipe Brie Passano This easy one-skillet dinner marries the rich and savory flavor of French onion soup with chicken cutlets in a creamy, satisfying sauce. Serve with a simple green salad with homemade croutons for crunch.