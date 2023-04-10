14 One-Pot Vegetarian Dinners for Spring

Baked Spinach & Feta Pasta
Photo: Jason Donnelly

Make preparing and cleaning up dinner a breeze with these one-pot vegetarian recipes. These meatless mains are well-suited for spring, featuring in-season produce like carrots, kale, peas and spinach. Recipes like our Vegetarian Lettuce Wraps and Creamy Lemon Orzo with Spinach & Snap Peas are easy additions to your dinner rotation.

01 of 14

Vegan Cauliflower Fried Rice

5571682.jpg

Substituting riced cauliflower for rice trims calories and carbs in this veggie-packed dish. Use the vibrant flavors of traditional fried rice--ginger, scallions and tamari--to create a low-carb fried rice version of the classic take-out meal.

02 of 14

Creamy Lemon Orzo with Spinach & Snap Peas

a recipe photo of the Creamy Lemon Orzo with Spinach served in a bowl
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Think of this one-pot creamy lemon orzo with spinach and snap peas like a quick risotto that swaps orzo for rice. The orzo is cooked until just al dente, giving some texture to the dish. Snap peas are a great addition, but asparagus or another green veggie would work well too.

03 of 14

Vegetarian Potato-Kale Soup

Vegetarian Potato-Kale Soup
Photography / Antonis Achilleos, Styling / Christine Keely, Ali Ramee

This healthy soup recipe has a rich, yet light and velvety texture. Serve with crusty bread and a glass of wine for a cozy meal.

04 of 14

One-Pot Lentils & Rice with Spinach

8050078.jpg

This hearty vegan dish gets its earthy flavor from cumin and brown rice. If you can handle extra heat, try doubling the crushed red pepper for a bigger punch of flavor.

05 of 14

Vegetarian Lettuce Wraps

7606819.jpg

Stuff crisp lettuce leaves with a savory filling inspired by PF Chang's famous lettuce wraps. These low-carb wraps made with tofu, mushrooms and daikon radish are an easy vegetarian dinner. Add julienned carrots to the wraps for a bonus crunch.

06 of 14

Baked Spinach & Feta Pasta

Baked Spinach & Feta Pasta
Jason Donnelly

Feta softens in the oven before it's combined with spinach and pasta, with the pasta cooking right in the baking dish. Enjoy this one-pan pasta with feta dish on its own as a vegetarian main or serve with sautéed chicken breast for a boost of protein.

07 of 14

Green Shakshuka with Spinach, Chard & Feta

6536314.jpg

The inspiration for this green shakshuka recipe comes from HaBasta, a popular restaurant on the edge of Carmel Market in Tel Aviv, where the shakshuka is packed with green chard and spinach and a little hot pepper provides just a touch of spice. Serve with pita or crusty bread to sop up the sauce for a quick dinner or for brunch.

08 of 14

Lentil & Root Veggie Soup

5799643.jpg

French green lentils and black lentils hold up well to long, slow cooking without becoming mushy. Save the rinds from used-up blocks of Parmesan in a resealable plastic bag or tightly sealed container in the refrigerator. They give soup broths a rich, savory flavor.

09 of 14

One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

6417947.jpg

This one-pot pasta with tangy tomato-basil sauce is a simple, fast and easy weeknight dinner. All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes of cook time, you'll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy.

10 of 14

Tofu & Snow Pea Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce

Tofu & Snow Pea Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce

A fast dinner recipe perfect for busy weeknights, this easy stir-fry recipe will quickly become a favorite. To save time, use precooked rice or cook rice a day ahead.

11 of 14

Lemony Linguine with Spring Vegetables

5147361.jpg

Instead of cooking pasta in a huge pot of water, here we use just 3 1/2 cups for this one-pot pasta recipe. When the pasta is al dente, most of the water has evaporated and the bit that's left is thickened with the starch that cooks off the pasta. With just a few add-ins like lemon and Parmesan cheese you have a delicious silky sauce. Want to use up your veggie stash in the freezer? Swap in 8 ounces frozen spinach for fresh.

12 of 14

Spring Green Frittata

5604311.jpg

Frittatas are a versatile dish that can be served at breakfast, lunch or dinner. This easy frittata, featuring green spring vegetables accented by chopped tomatoes and parmesan cheese, can be on your plate in just 25 minutes.

13 of 14

Spinach-&-Artichoke-Dip Grilled Cheese

spinach artichoke dip grilled cheese
Jacob Fox

This spinach-and-artichoke-dip grilled cheese offers the classic ooey-gooey filling, packed with plenty of spinach and artichokes, between two slices of crispy toasted bread so you can ditch the dipping.

14 of 14

Instant Pot Vegetarian Chili

7410062.jpg

This Instant Pot vegetarian chili recipe is full of healthy veggies and two kinds of beans. Chipotle chiles give it a hint of smoke and a nice kick. Top this quick and easy chili with cheese and sour cream, or enjoy it as a vegan chili by garnishing with veggies such as avocado, sliced jalapeños, onions, radishes and scallions or cilantro.

