15 Veggie-Packed Breakfasts For When You've Eaten Too Many Carbs

Feeling symptoms like digestive issues, heartburn or tiredness after overeating? This is totally normal after eating too much, including eating too many carb-rich foods like breads and baked goods. Carbohydrates are essential to every eating pattern, but there are times where we overdo it. These veggie-packed breakfasts have no more than 14 grams of carbs per serving, so they will help you get back to feeling your best. Recipes like our Cheesy Zucchini Quiche and Carrot Smoothie are healthy, satisfying and flavorful ways to get yourself back on track with a balanced, healthy eating pattern.

01 of 15 3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups View Recipe Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN Requiring just three main ingredients—bell peppers, eggs and shredded cheese—these portable baked eggs are simple to assemble and perfect for meal prep. Store them in the fridge for up to 4 days to reheat on demand.

02 of 15 Cheesy Zucchini Quiche View Recipe This cheesy crustless zucchini quiche has plenty of leeks and zucchini enveloped in a light custard. Feta and fontina cheeses add a rich depth of flavor. Serve it for brunch or anytime you have extra zucchini on hand.

03 of 15 Egg Tartine View Recipe Bruschetta meets avocado toast in this simple breakfast upgrade.

04 of 15 Carrot Smoothie View Recipe This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.

05 of 15 Air-Fryer Spinach-Pepper Egg Bites View Recipe Photographer: Kelsey Hansen, Food Stylist: Charlie Worthington, Prop Stylist: Stephanie Hunter With just 10 minutes of active time, you can make a veggie-packed breakfast. Here, we use spinach and bell pepper, but you can try other filling ideas like sausage and mushroom, zucchini and mozzarella, or smoked salmon and pepper (see Tip).

06 of 15 Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Smoked Trout & Avocado View Recipe Kale for breakfast? Oh yeah! Start your day off right with a breakfast salad recipe full of good-for-you greens and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.

07 of 15 Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato View Recipe Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.

08 of 15 Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata View Recipe This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.

09 of 15 Sweet Potato Hash Browns View Recipe Sweet potatoes are a colorful, fiber-packed swap for regular potatoes in this healthy hash brown recipe. Take these crispy sweet potato hash browns up a notch by adding jalapeños or herbs. Or, serve them with fried eggs for a complete and satisfying meal.

10 of 15 Broccoli & Cheese Omelet View Recipe Jennifer Causey This bright-green omelet is a perfect way to get kids to eat their veggies. Finely chopping the broccoli and spinach not only helps them cook faster, but also makes them easier--and safer--for toddlers to eat. Have all your ingredients ready next to the stove because this omelet cooks up fast. Read more about the story behind this omelet: Cooking with Juliet.

11 of 15 Cauliflower "Toast" View Recipe Looking for a low-carb way to enjoy toast in the morning? Try these toasts made from cauliflower rice, egg and cheese. Make a big batch to keep in your freezer for an easy breakfast or healthy base for a sandwich (like grilled cheese!) any time.

12 of 15 Salsa Egg Skillet View Recipe Ted Cavanaugh Poach your egg right in flavorful tomatillo salsa to put a little kick in your breakfast. It's even better if you have some Roasted Tomatillo Salsa in the fridge.

13 of 15 Air-Fryer Zucchini Noodle Hash with Eggs View Recipe Jason Donnelly Zucchini noodles are shaped to form nests, creating a perfect pocket for eggs. These nests make for a stunning presentation and are perfect for breakfast or brunch at home. A quick tomato mixture adds a pop of color.

14 of 15 Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers View Recipe These Greek-inspired baked mini omelets are the perfect breakfasts on the go. Mix the batter the night before, and they'll be ready to bake in the morning. Once they're baked, you can keep these tasty omelet muffins in your fridge or freezer for future meals. Double score!