16 Veggie-Packed Lunches For When You've Eaten Too Much Sugar

You can definitely eat added sugar while following a healthy eating pattern, but the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggests limiting added sugar to at most 10% of your daily calories. That said, we all have times when we overdo it, and these veggie-packed lunches can help get you back on track. With no more than 3 grams of added sugar per serving, these lunch ideas are ideal for easing back into a healthy eating pattern. Plus, ingredients like dark leafy greens, avocado, garlic and fish are anti-inflammatory foods that can help alleviate pesky symptoms like digestive issues, joint stiffness and high blood pressure. Recipes like our Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich and Green Goddess Salad are veggie-packed, nutritious and tasty options to help you get back to feeling your best.

01 of 16 Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich View Recipe In this healthy chicken sandwich recipe, the avocado is mashed to create a healthy creamy spread.

02 of 16 Pear, Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad View Recipe This pear and gorgonzola salad celebrates fall with its beautiful colors. The light and refreshing vinaigrette offsets the tangy funk of Gorgonzola and the sweetness from the raisins and pears.

03 of 16 The Best Egg Salad Recipe for Sandwiches View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster This delicious egg salad recipe is the perfect choice for sandwiches, wraps and more. The filling spread can be made ahead of time, which makes this recipe great for meal prep. Creamy, crunchy and satisfying, this easy egg salad recipe has it all. Celery hearts, which are the inner ribs of celery, are more tender than stalks and add a mildly salty and briny flavor. Learn how to make hard-boiled eggs at home, or buy ready-to-eat ones from the store. Serve this egg salad on top of a bed of greens, sandwich it between slices of whole-wheat bread or pair it with carrot and celery sticks.

04 of 16 Green Goddess Salad View Recipe This gorgeous green goddess salad combines fresh shrimp, cucumber, artichoke hearts and cherry tomatoes with homemade dressing.

05 of 16 Salmon Pita Sandwich View Recipe This quick lunch recipe is loaded with heart-healthy omega-3s thanks to the canned sockeye salmon. If you're bringing this sandwich for lunch, keep the salmon salad separate and stuff the pita just before eating.

06 of 16 Chicken Club Wraps View Recipe Whole-wheat tortillas provide a tasty twist in this quick grilled chicken breast recipe that combines all the elements of a classic club sandwich into a wrap. Serve with extra napkins.

07 of 16 Veggie & Hummus Sandwich View Recipe This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.

08 of 16 Chicken Ramen with Bok Choy & Soy Eggs View Recipe Ditch the seasoning packet! Homemade ramen may take more time but it's worth it for the deep, impressive flavor.

09 of 16 Tuna Salad Sandwich with Sweet Relish View Recipe This sweet twist on a classic tuna-salad sandwich is a healthy high-protein lunch that even your kids will love.

10 of 16 Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew View Recipe This satisfying stew comes together in a snap. Mashed chickpeas add body to the broth, and tomato paste adds a savory note without piling on the sodium in this healthy recipe for weight loss.

11 of 16 Cucumber Sandwich View Recipe The English cucumber sandwich gets a healthy fiber bump with sprouted whole-grain bread. This easy open-face sandwich recipe is a great healthy snack or packable lunch idea.

12 of 16 Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap View Recipe This chicken Caesar salad wrap recipe is elevated by the irresistible smoky flavor of grilled chicken and grilled romaine. Whisk together this easy Caesar salad dressing, toss with the grilled chicken and romaine and wrap it all together for a delicious lunch or dinner.

13 of 16 Salmon-Stuffed Avocados View Recipe Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy, omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.

14 of 16 Tea-Leaf Salad View Recipe Traditionally, the star of this famous Burmese salad, laphet, is made by fermenting just-picked tea leaves for several months underground. While laphet is starting to be imported, it is still hard to find. This version of tea leaf salad, using readily available green tea, offers a quick alternative.

15 of 16 Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew View Recipe This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.