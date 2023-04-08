11 Creamy Salad Dressings You Should Be Making, Not Buying

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 8, 2023
creamy buttermilk dressing
Photo: Jen Causey

These creamy dressings will have you falling in love with any salad. From classic Caesar dressing to dairy-free ranch dressing, these dressings are well-suited to make and store at home instead of buying a new bottle at the grocery store. Recipes like our Creamy Lemon-Pepper Dressing and Creamy Buttermilk Dressing are smooth, healthy and tasty choices to top off your lunch or dinner salad.

01 of 11

Creamy Lemon-Pepper Dressing

creamy lemon pepper dressing
Sonia Bozzo

This creamy lemon-pepper dressing is tangy and bright with a peppery bite! This dressing pairs well with greens or other veggie salads.

02 of 11

Caesar Salad Dressing

6326434.jpg

Double this Caesar salad dressing recipe to have extra on hand for tomorrow night's salad.

03 of 11

Creamy Buttermilk Dressing

creamy buttermilk dressing
Jen Causey

This creamy buttermilk-herb dressing recipe is perfect tossed with mixed greens, as a dressing for cold pasta salads or as a dip for crunchy vegetables.

04 of 11

Creamy Lemon-Garlic Dressing

Creamy Lemon-Garlic Dressing
Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Styling / Emily Nabors Hall / Julia Bayless

This creamy lemon-garlic dressing carries the full flavor of roasted garlic, with lemon juice and Dijon mustard rounding out the flavor.

05 of 11

Vegan Ranch Dressing

Vegan Ranch Dressing
Jennifer Causey

Serve this creamy vegan ranch dressing alongside fresh or roasted veggies for dipping, as a spread for vegan sandwiches or as a salad dressing for hearty greens. It's also great with Vegan Cauliflower Buffalo Wings.

06 of 11

Creamy Roasted Garlic Dressing

Roasted Garlic Dressing
Jason Donnelly

Made with mellow roasted garlic and chicken broth, this creamy dressing is perfect with a simple salad of romaine lettuce and red onion rings or with a main-dish salad.

07 of 11

Tahini Dressing

Tahini Dressing
Jason Donnelly

Tahini adds richness to this creamy dressing. Its nutty flavor will enliven any salad.

08 of 11

Tomatillo Ranch Dressing

3759053.jpg

Raw tomatillos replace the tang usually provided by buttermilk in this creamy salad dressing recipe. Toss with your favorite greens or serve with crudités or roasted potato wedges.

09 of 11

Copycat Olive Garden Italian Dressing

Copycat Olive Garden italian dressing
Jacob Fox

This copycat Olive Garden Italian dressing tastes just like the original. Italian seasoning is the backbone of this easy dressing, while mayonnaise gives it body and a little creaminess. Enjoy it on a salad or as a quick and simple marinade for chicken.

10 of 11

Creamy Curry Dressing

3843672.jpg

Toss this creamy curry dressing with a salad of red-leaf lettuce, baby spinach, slivered red bell pepper, chopped hard-boiled egg and a sprinkle currants or raisins.

11 of 11

Honey-Tahini Dressing

3757061.jpg

Extra-virgin olive oil and lemon juice are the backbone of this dressing, but it gets a unique toasty flavor from tahini.

