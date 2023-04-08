18 High-Protein Vegetarian Dinners for Spring

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 8, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Baked Kale Salad with Crispy Quinoa
Photo: Photographer: Brie Goldman Food Stylist: Annie Probst Prop Stylist: Gabe Greco

You can enjoy a meatless main that's packed with protein, thanks to these spring recipes. With at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these dinners are satisfying choices that can help support muscle growth, bone health, healthy digestion and more. Plus, they showcase seasonal ingredients like greens, peas, lemon and asparagus for a flavorful and nutritious meal. Recipes like our Chipotle Tofu Tacos and Crispy Pea Fritter Salad are healthy and delicious vegetarian dishes that embrace spring flavors.

01 of 18

Chipotle Tofu Tacos

Chipotle Tofu Tacos
Jason Donnelly

Here, we tear the tofu instead of cutting it. That might sound odd, but it's the best way to get crisp, crumbly edges reminiscent of fish tacos. Coating with a flavorful cornstarch mixture helps maximize the crunch.

02 of 18

Baked Kale Salad with Crispy Quinoa

a recipe photo of the Baked Kale Salad with Crispy Quinoa
Photographer: Brie Goldman Food Stylist: Annie Probst Prop Stylist: Gabe Greco

Crisping the quinoa in the oven adds delicious texture to this bright and filling kale salad. The lemon-honey-garlic dressing complements the sweetness from the roasted vegetables. Topping the salad with feta and pepitas gives it a savory note.

03 of 18

Spinach-Tomato Macaroni & Cheese

6859869.jpg

An old-school classic gets a boost of nutrition and flavor from garlicky spinach and tomatoes in this healthy mac and cheese recipe.

04 of 18

Crispy Pea Fritter Salad

Crispy Pea Fritter Salad
Jason Donnelly

We mashed together peas, fresh mint and lemon zest with breadcrumbs to make small pan-fried cakes perfect for topping a salad.

05 of 18

Pantry Peanut Noodles

Pantry Peanut Noodles
Jacob Fox

Choose your own adventure with these noodles! They're delicious with peanut butter and tahini alike. Plus, you can use whatever frozen vegetables you have on hand and finish the dish off with any herbs still thriving in your garden or hanging out in your crisper.

06 of 18

Lentil Bowls with Fried Eggs & Greens

8115221.jpg

Lentils are a quick and easy protein. We like French green lentils, which hold their shape when cooked.

07 of 18

Vegetarian Lasagna Soup

a recipe photo of the Vegetarian Lasagna Soup served in a bowl
Photographer: Jennifer Causey, Food stylist: Ali Ramee, Prop stylist: Clairen Spollen

All the delicious flavors of a vegetarian lasagna can be found in this cozy soup. Mushrooms, zucchini and spinach provide color and nutrients, while a ricotta-and-mozzarella topping provides the signature cheesiness and creaminess. Serve with a side salad or crusty bread for dipping.

08 of 18

Frittata with Asparagus, Leek & Ricotta

Asparagus, Leek & Ricotta Frittata
Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat

Serve this spring-vegetable-loaded frittata with an arugula salad and a hunk of crusty bread. Tip: This recipe cooks quickly, so be sure to have all your ingredients prepped and ready to go.

09 of 18

Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms

containers

Sliced Brussels sprouts and mushrooms cook quickly and cling to the pasta in our fall version of pasta primavera. Look for presliced mushrooms to cut prep time. Serve with a tossed salad.

10 of 18

Buttermilk Fried Tofu with Smoky Collard Greens

Buttermilk Fried Tofu with Smoky Collard Greens

Dipping tofu in buttermilk makes the coating stick for a crispy pan-fried tofu, reminiscent of fried chicken. Spicing up the collards with paprika coats them with smoky flavor while keeping this dish vegetarian. And this quick, easy and healthy dinner comes together in just 25 minutes, so it's great for busy weeknights.

11 of 18

One-Pot Lentils & Rice with Spinach

8050078.jpg

This hearty vegan dish gets its earthy flavor from cumin and brown rice. If you can handle extra heat, try doubling the crushed red pepper for a bigger punch of flavor.

12 of 18

3-Ingredient Goat Cheese Pasta with Broccoli

3-Ingredient Goat Cheese Pasta with Broccoli
Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Swap out regular pasta for pasta made with chickpeas and you'll more than triple the fiber and double the protein in this simple, satisfying dish. Be sure to save some of the pasta water to make a sauce. Feel free to use frozen broccoli in a pinch (you can blanch the broccoli in the same water you use to cook the pasta).

13 of 18

Couscous & Chickpea Salad

5241946.jpg

Cooked couscous and canned chickpeas come together in this quick lunch salad. The basil vinaigrette makes it taste anything but basic! When in season, we recommend adding fresh chopped tomatoes for a spin on tabbouleh.

14 of 18

Crustless Spinach & Asparagus Quiche with Gruyère

Crustless Spinach & Asparagus Quiche with Gruyere
Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Styling / Emily Nabors Hall / ulia Bayless

This light but filling crustless spinach-and-asparagus quiche features plenty of spring vegetables baked with richly flavored Gruyère cheese. Enjoy a slice for dinner with a salad on the side or as part of a simple spring brunch.

15 of 18

Cajun-Spiced Tofu Tostadas with Beet Crema

Cajun-Spiced Tofu Tostadas with Beet Crema
Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat

Crumbled tofu spiced up with Cajun seasoning is layered onto these tostadas with a juicy mango slaw. A dollop of sour cream zhuzhed up with beet and lime adds even more flavor. Look for precooked beets in the produce department of your grocery store.

16 of 18

Mushroom French Dip

Mushroom French Dip
Jacob Fox

Meaty portobello mushrooms have just the right amount of earthy, savory flavor and the perfect texture to replace beef in these vegetarian French dip sandwiches.

17 of 18

Spaghetti with Baked Brie, Mushrooms & Spinach

Spaghetti with Baked Brie, Mushrooms & Spinach
Brie Passano

Melted Brie cheese coats pasta and roasted veggies in this rich vegetarian pasta dish. White balsamic vinegar adds tang and a hint of sweetness in this easy weeknight dinner.

18 of 18

Vegetarian Protein Bowl

vegetarian protein bowl
Fred Hardy

This vegetarian protein bowl has everything you need for a complete meal in one bowl. Beans not only boost protein, but also add creaminess to the farro mixture. Chimichurri sauce brightens the dish.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Cajun-Spiced Tofu Tostadas with Beet Crema
30-Day High-Protein Vegetarian Dinner Plan
Grilled Garlic Shrimp Pasta with Asparagus
30 Healthy Dinners to Make in April
a collage of recipes photos from 22 Easy Vegetarian Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever
22 Easy Vegetarian Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever
Crispy Pea Fritter Salad
27 Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinners That Are Packed with Protein
Orange-Mint Freekeh Salad with Lima Beans
34 Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinners to Make Tonight
Cheesy Spinach-Zucchini Lasagna
20 500-Calorie Vegetarian Dinners That Are High in Protein
Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta
A Month of Vegetarian Dinners in 30 Minutes
a recipe photo of the Green Goddess Farro Bowl
21 Healthy Dinners That Use Up Your Spring Produce
One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan
28 High-Protein Vegetarian Meals That Are Delicious and Easy to Make
Kale & Lentil Stew with Mashed Potatoes
36 Vegetarian Dinners That Can Help You Lose Weight
Spaghetti with Baked Brie, Mushrooms & Spinach
25 Vegetarian Pasta Dinners That Are High in Protein
Slow-Cooker Chicken with Rosemary & Mushrooms over Linguine
30-Day High-Protein, High-Fiber Dinner Plan
Spring Veggie Wraps
32 Vegetarian Dinners You'll Want to Make This Spring
3-Ingredient-Bfast-Diabetes_Bell-Pepper-Egg-Cups
17 Low-Carb, Vegetarian Breakfast Recipes
Chicken & Mushroom Ragu
30-Day Mediterranean Diet Weight-Loss Dinner Plan
Spinach & Mushroom Tortellini Bake
12 High-Protein Vegetarian Casserole Recipes