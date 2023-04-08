18 High-Protein Vegetarian Dinners for Spring

You can enjoy a meatless main that's packed with protein, thanks to these spring recipes. With at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these dinners are satisfying choices that can help support muscle growth, bone health, healthy digestion and more. Plus, they showcase seasonal ingredients like greens, peas, lemon and asparagus for a flavorful and nutritious meal. Recipes like our Chipotle Tofu Tacos and Crispy Pea Fritter Salad are healthy and delicious vegetarian dishes that embrace spring flavors.

01 of 18 Chipotle Tofu Tacos View Recipe Jason Donnelly Here, we tear the tofu instead of cutting it. That might sound odd, but it's the best way to get crisp, crumbly edges reminiscent of fish tacos. Coating with a flavorful cornstarch mixture helps maximize the crunch.

02 of 18 Baked Kale Salad with Crispy Quinoa View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman Food Stylist: Annie Probst Prop Stylist: Gabe Greco Crisping the quinoa in the oven adds delicious texture to this bright and filling kale salad. The lemon-honey-garlic dressing complements the sweetness from the roasted vegetables. Topping the salad with feta and pepitas gives it a savory note.

03 of 18 Spinach-Tomato Macaroni & Cheese View Recipe An old-school classic gets a boost of nutrition and flavor from garlicky spinach and tomatoes in this healthy mac and cheese recipe.

04 of 18 Crispy Pea Fritter Salad View Recipe Jason Donnelly We mashed together peas, fresh mint and lemon zest with breadcrumbs to make small pan-fried cakes perfect for topping a salad.

05 of 18 Pantry Peanut Noodles View Recipe Jacob Fox Choose your own adventure with these noodles! They're delicious with peanut butter and tahini alike. Plus, you can use whatever frozen vegetables you have on hand and finish the dish off with any herbs still thriving in your garden or hanging out in your crisper.

06 of 18 Lentil Bowls with Fried Eggs & Greens View Recipe Lentils are a quick and easy protein. We like French green lentils, which hold their shape when cooked.

07 of 18 Vegetarian Lasagna Soup View Recipe Photographer: Jennifer Causey, Food stylist: Ali Ramee, Prop stylist: Clairen Spollen All the delicious flavors of a vegetarian lasagna can be found in this cozy soup. Mushrooms, zucchini and spinach provide color and nutrients, while a ricotta-and-mozzarella topping provides the signature cheesiness and creaminess. Serve with a side salad or crusty bread for dipping.

08 of 18 Frittata with Asparagus, Leek & Ricotta View Recipe Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat Serve this spring-vegetable-loaded frittata with an arugula salad and a hunk of crusty bread. Tip: This recipe cooks quickly, so be sure to have all your ingredients prepped and ready to go.

09 of 18 Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms View Recipe Sliced Brussels sprouts and mushrooms cook quickly and cling to the pasta in our fall version of pasta primavera. Look for presliced mushrooms to cut prep time. Serve with a tossed salad.

10 of 18 Buttermilk Fried Tofu with Smoky Collard Greens View Recipe Dipping tofu in buttermilk makes the coating stick for a crispy pan-fried tofu, reminiscent of fried chicken. Spicing up the collards with paprika coats them with smoky flavor while keeping this dish vegetarian. And this quick, easy and healthy dinner comes together in just 25 minutes, so it's great for busy weeknights.

11 of 18 One-Pot Lentils & Rice with Spinach View Recipe This hearty vegan dish gets its earthy flavor from cumin and brown rice. If you can handle extra heat, try doubling the crushed red pepper for a bigger punch of flavor.

12 of 18 3-Ingredient Goat Cheese Pasta with Broccoli View Recipe Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D. Swap out regular pasta for pasta made with chickpeas and you'll more than triple the fiber and double the protein in this simple, satisfying dish. Be sure to save some of the pasta water to make a sauce. Feel free to use frozen broccoli in a pinch (you can blanch the broccoli in the same water you use to cook the pasta).

13 of 18 Couscous & Chickpea Salad View Recipe Cooked couscous and canned chickpeas come together in this quick lunch salad. The basil vinaigrette makes it taste anything but basic! When in season, we recommend adding fresh chopped tomatoes for a spin on tabbouleh.

14 of 18 Crustless Spinach & Asparagus Quiche with Gruyère View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Styling / Emily Nabors Hall / ulia Bayless This light but filling crustless spinach-and-asparagus quiche features plenty of spring vegetables baked with richly flavored Gruyère cheese. Enjoy a slice for dinner with a salad on the side or as part of a simple spring brunch.

15 of 18 Cajun-Spiced Tofu Tostadas with Beet Crema View Recipe Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat Crumbled tofu spiced up with Cajun seasoning is layered onto these tostadas with a juicy mango slaw. A dollop of sour cream zhuzhed up with beet and lime adds even more flavor. Look for precooked beets in the produce department of your grocery store.

16 of 18 Mushroom French Dip View Recipe Jacob Fox Meaty portobello mushrooms have just the right amount of earthy, savory flavor and the perfect texture to replace beef in these vegetarian French dip sandwiches.

17 of 18 Spaghetti with Baked Brie, Mushrooms & Spinach View Recipe Brie Passano Melted Brie cheese coats pasta and roasted veggies in this rich vegetarian pasta dish. White balsamic vinegar adds tang and a hint of sweetness in this easy weeknight dinner.