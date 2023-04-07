20 Spring Soups in Three Steps or Less

Spring Green Soup with Chicken

From creamy mushroom soups to brothy chicken soups, these flavorful recipes are packed with seasonal ingredients so you can make the most of your spring veggies. Plus, each pot of soup only takes three steps or less to prepare, so they're as easy to make as they are healthy and delicious. Recipes like our Thai-Inspired Curry Carrot Soup and Cream of Asparagus Soup are tasty meals you can enjoy for lunch or dinner.

Cream of Broccoli Soup

Cream of Broccoli Soup

This simple and healthy cream of broccoli soup recipe gets its flavor from a mixture of aromatic vegetables, including leeks and celery. Using an immersion blender (or regular blender) gives it a smooth, creamy texture. Enjoy this easy homemade cream of broccoli soup as a comforting appetizer or pair it with a sandwich or salad for lunch or dinner.

Thai-Inspired Curry Carrot Soup

8408759.jpg

This carrot soup is loaded with veggies and features vibrant curry paste and creamy coconut milk. And this big-batch recipe freezes well for up to 4 months. Enjoy this mildly spicy soup with a toasted mango-chutney-and-cheese sandwich, or thin the soup with more water or broth and use it as the base for a curry with chunks of firm white fish and broccoli.

Chicken & Kale Soup

chicken kale soup

This easy chicken and kale soup will keep you warm on a cold and rainy day or any day that calls for a simple, hearty soup. For convenience, you can make this soup with frozen kale without the need to thaw it beforehand.

Creamy Mushroom & Orzo Soup with Lemon & Parmesan

creamy mushroom orzo soup
This creamy mushroom soup is filled with hearty orzo and plenty of veggies. The sherry, thyme and lemon boost and brighten the flavor, while sour cream thickens the broth and gives it extra tanginess.

Cream of Asparagus Soup

Cream of Asparagus Soup
This cream of asparagus soup is velvety and elegant, yet simple to prepare. The onion and garlic add flavor but don't overpower the soup, and the fresh tarragon melds well with the asparagus.

Spring Green Soup with Chicken

Spring Green Soup with Chicken

Sautéing chicken in a little oil first (rather than poaching in the broth) creates some browned bits in the pan (aka fond) that give this green soup a richer flavor.

Siraegi Guk (Radish-Top Soup)

Siraegi Guk (Radish-Top Soup)
This rustic soup is traditionally made with dried radish greens, but this recipe from chef Dennis Lee of California's Namu Stonepot restaurants features fresh ones. Some Korean and Asian markets sell young radishes, which are predominantly the greens—perfect for making this dish. Lacinato kale is a good substitute. Round out the meal with steamed rice and kimchi. Read more about the recipe.

Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Soup

8443810.jpg

This creamy chicken and mushroom soup is easy to make. The mix of vegetables and thyme adds richness, while the bone-in chicken flavors the broth. If you're in a hurry, you can skip the chicken breasts and add rotisserie chicken at the end instead.

Pureed Broccoli Soup

Pureed Broccoli Soup
In this easy recipe, broccoli cooks together with onions, celery, garlic and fresh herbs and is then puréed into a delicious creamy soup. Try this healthy broccoli soup alongside grilled cheese sandwiches or as a starter for a simple dinner.

Creamy Mushroom & Spinach Soup with Wild Rice

Creamy Mushroom & Spinach Soup with Wild Rice
Packed with vegetables, this creamy soup comes together easily for a warming meal. Wild rice adds a boost of protein and fiber, but you could substitute another whole grain like brown rice or barley, if you prefer.

Vegetarian Lasagna Soup

a recipe photo of the Vegetarian Lasagna Soup served in a bowl
All the delicious flavors of a vegetarian lasagna can be found in this cozy soup. Mushrooms, zucchini and spinach provide color and nutrients, while a ricotta-and-mozzarella topping provides the signature cheesiness and creaminess. Serve with a side salad or crusty bread for dipping.

Slow-Cooker Bean, Kale & Barley Soup

Slowcooker Bean Kale and Barley Soup in a ladle
Beans and kale are packed into each bite of this hearty slow-cooker soup. Barley adds a chewiness to provide texture, while dried mushrooms lend an earthiness and depth. Finishing with acidic lemon juice brightens the flavors.

Sopa de Fideos (Chicken Noodle Soup with Sofrito)

Sopa de Fideos (Chicken Noodle Soup with Sofrito)
Sofrito is a flavor base made by sautéing onions and garlic in oil. In Latin America, each region has its own variation that incorporates native ingredients; the tomato-based sofrito here is common in Mexico. The key to the color and flavor of this soup is to fry the sofrito in the oil: it's imperative that it sizzles as soon as it hits the pot. (Stand back and use a long spoon!) Read more about the author's connection to this recipe in Soup—and Life—Lessons From My Grandma.

Roasted Carrot Soup

5450409.jpg

This satisfying and healthy roasted carrot soup gets a flavor boost from roasted vegetables, including the carrots, as well as garlic, onions and ginger.

Creamy Asparagus-Potato Soup

3758966.jpg

In this fast asparagus soup recipe, potato adds creaminess without adding cream. Double or triple this soup and freeze the leftovers for a quick lunch.

Curried Chicken & Cabbage Soup

a recipe photo of Curried Chicken & Cabbage Soup in a pot and served in a bowl
The Madras curry powder gives this curried chicken soup a bit of heat, but you can use a mild curry powder if you prefer.

Spinach-Tortellini Soup

a recipe photo of the Spinach-Tortellini Soup in a bowl
When you need a quick and flavorful dinner, turn to this easy tortellini soup with spinach. Refrigerated cheese tortellini bulk up the soup and cook in just minutes. The tortellini can be delicate, so be careful when stirring the soup to avoid them falling apart.

Pea Soup

Pea Soup

This simple pea soup recipe makes an elegant start to a spring meal. It's also a great way to use frozen vegetables when the produce section is looking bleak.

Copycat Panera's Broccoli-Cheddar Soup

a recipe photo of the Copycat Panera's Broccoli-Cheddar Soup served in two bowls
This velvety copycat of Panera's Broccoli-Cheddar Soup is just like the original, with a cheesy broth and plenty of broccoli and shredded carrot. Enjoy with crusty bread to sop up the leftovers.

Creamy Radish Soup

3758589.jpg

In this creamy radish soup recipe, radishes are sautéed and pureed with potato, creating a velvety, healthy soup. Cooking radishes also tones down any bitterness, while leaving plenty of sweet, earthy flavors to enjoy. Using smaller radishes will give the soup a pretty pink hue, like the one pictured here, while larger radishes result in an almost white soup.

