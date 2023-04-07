20 Anti-Inflammatory Dinners to Make This April

This month, try out these fresh, healthy and delicious dinner recipes. The featured ingredients like avocado, citrus fruits and dark leafy greens are in season, but that's not all. They can also help reduce inflammation and combat its pesky symptoms like joint stiffness, digestive issues and high blood pressure. Recipes like our Braised Chicken Thighs with Olive, Orange & Fennel and Kale & Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Avocado Caesar Dressing embrace spring flavors and will keep you feeling your best.

01 of 20 Braised Chicken Thighs with Olive, Orange & Fennel This technique sears chicken thighs before braising. Serve this vibrant skillet chicken dish with rice or cauliflower rice.

02 of 20 Dan Dan Noodles with Spinach & Walnuts In this riff on Sichuan dan dan noodles, spinach and red bell peppers are tossed with a sesame-chile-soy sauce and topped with walnuts. If you want to bump up the protein, add tofu, seitan or even chopped egg.

03 of 20 Kale & Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Avocado Caesar Dressing This salad combines the flavors of a Caesar salad with tender green lacinato kale and the crunch of raw, shaved Brussels sprouts. The brown-butter breadcrumbs add additional crunch and a nutty, toasted flavor. Serve with grilled chicken for an added boost of protein.

04 of 20 Spinach-Mushroom Frittata with Avocado Salad Frittatas are like omelets, only easier--and they taste great hot, warm or cold. This vegetable-packed version is spiked with flavor and paired with a cool salad of lemony cucumbers and tomatoes with creamy avocado. This easy recipe is perfect for brunch, lunch or dinner!

05 of 20 Braised Black Lentil & Quinoa Bowls These healthy vegetarian bowls feature black lentils braised in spices like thyme and smoked paprika. Riced cauliflower and quinoa bulk up the dish to make it satisfying for any weeknight dinner. A creamy yogurt topping finishes the recipe.

06 of 20 Sheet-Pan Lemon-Garlic Salmon with Delicata & Kale In this easy sheet-pan dinner, salmon is roasted alongside vegetables for a filling, flavorful meal. The sweetness of the squash balances the bitter kale, while a squeeze of lemon juice brightens the dish. Be sure to spread the kale out on the baking sheet to encourage even browning.

07 of 20 Walnut-Stuffed Black Sea Bass This preparation is common in Georgia (the country, not the state), where it's traditionally made with freshwater trout. Fenugreek leaves and seeds have a complex flavor that's a little nutty and almost maple-y. Look for them at well-stocked grocery stores and online.

08 of 20 Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp Cut some carbs and use spiralized zucchini in place of noodles in this zesty pesto pasta dish recipe. Top with Cajun-seasoned shrimp to complete this quick and easy dinner.

09 of 20 Orange-Ginger Chicken Bowls The orange-ginger chicken gets a cornstarch coating for a few reasons: It locks moisture into the meat, creates a crispy coating and gives something for the sauce to cling to. We like the hint of flavor peanut oil adds to this stir-fry. But if you need to omit it due to a food allergy, any high-heat oil will do, like canola or grapeseed.

10 of 20 Seared Barramundi with Olive-Herb Sauce Barramundi (aka Asian sea bass) is a mild white fish with a flaky texture and a respectable amount of omega-3s (830 mg per serving compared to 280 mg for cod and 180 mg for mahi-mahi). Most farmed barramundi is rated a Best Choice by Seafood Watch. Coating fish with a little cornstarch, as we do here, before searing it in a hot pan ensures you'll get a crispy exterior. Serve with roasted potatoes.

11 of 20 Lumpiang Sariwa (Fresh Spring Rolls) These spring rolls (sariwa means fresh in Tagalog) were first introduced to the Philippines by Chinese immigrants and traders. They usually consist of vegetables, meat or seafood, rolled up in lettuce and a thin wrapper. Read more about this recipe.

12 of 20 Baked Spinach & Feta Pasta Feta softens in the oven before it's combined with spinach and pasta, with the pasta cooking right in the baking dish. Enjoy this one-pan pasta with feta dish on its own as a vegetarian main or serve with sautéed chicken breast for a boost of protein.

13 of 20 Lemony Shrimp, Kale & Potato Salad Hearty kale and potatoes put a seasonal spin on a Greek-style salad featuring feta, olives and cherry tomatoes. Russet potatoes absorb flavor like a sponge, making them a great choice for salads with flavorful vinaigrettes like this one.

14 of 20 Chiles en Nogada (Picadillo-Stuffed Chiles in Walnut Sauce) Chiles en nogada is a traditional and iconic Mexican dish featuring roasted poblano chiles stuffed with picadillo and topped with a velvety walnut sauce.

15 of 20 Grilled Salmon with Blueberry Sauce This quick and simple recipe pairs grilled salmon with a sweet and nutritious blueberry sauce. Serve it with steamed snap peas for a colorful and great-tasting meal.

16 of 20 Guacamole Chicken This sautéed chicken breast recipe topped with melty cheese and creamy guacamole is your ticket to a superfast and satisfying family dinner. Round out this healthy meal with Spanish rice (or cauliflower rice to keep it grain-free).

17 of 20 Kale & Lentil Stew with Mashed Potatoes Fire-roasted tomatoes add slightly smoky flavor to red lentils. The addition of mashed potatoes gives this an upside-down shepherd's pie feel.

18 of 20 Air-Fryer Orange Salmon with Avocado Salsa Salmon and orange pair beautifully together, and here we use the citrus in two ways. First, orange marmalade and Dijon mustard make a tangy-sweet glaze for the fish. Then, a salsa made with avocado, scallion and orange segments finishes the dish for a pop of freshness and color.

19 of 20 Vegan Walnut Tacos with Avocado Cream A savory blend of walnuts and mushrooms stands in for meat in these tasty vegan Tex-Mex tacos. Creamy avocado sauce and crunchy cabbage provide just the right combination of flavors and textures. These tacos get a nice kick from chili powder, but feel free to reduce the amount if you prefer a less spicy taco. Add a side of beans to round out the meal. The filling and avocado cream would also be great in a rice bowl, on nachos or in a burrito.