16 High-Protein, Low-Carb Dinners to Make This April

If you are looking for a seasonal dinner that helps you meet your nutritional goals, these recipes are for you. Each of these dishes follow our nutritional guidelines for low-carb recipes with 14 grams or fewer per serving and our high-protein guidelines by boasting 15 grams of protein or more per serving. Not only are these recipes nutritious, but they are also packed with springtime flavors like lemon and basil, and seasonal ingredients like asparagus, leeks and greens. Recipes like our Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach and Salmon Caesar Salad are perfect dinners to make this month.

01 of 16 Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce View Recipe Looking for a recipe to help you eat more heart-healthy fish and veggies? Add this salmon and asparagus dinner to your rotation. Not only is it healthy and delicious, this sheet-pan dinner is also easy to make and a breeze to clean up.

02 of 16 Coriander-&-Lemon-Crusted Salmon with Asparagus Salad & Poached Egg View Recipe Crushed coriander seeds and lemon zest give this quick salmon recipe praiseworthy flavor that pairs beautifully with a shaved asparagus and poached egg salad. Served with a glass of white wine, this healthy recipe makes the ultimate lunch or light dinner.

03 of 16 Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach View Recipe Diana Chistruga This simple, ultra-quick chicken dinner—packed with spinach and peppers—is delicious on its own or served over brown rice or your favorite pasta.

04 of 16 20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Pesto Sauce View Recipe Serve these creamy pesto chicken cutlets over your favorite pasta or zucchini noodles. This easy dinner recipe is sure to become a new family favorite.

05 of 16 Chicken with Lemon-Caper Pan Sauce View Recipe A quick sauce made with leeks, lemon and capers gives this chicken breast recipe bright Italian flavor. Serve with farro or capellini, steamed broccoli and a glass of crisp pinot grigio. Save the unused chicken tenders in an airtight container in your freezer for up to 3 months. Once you have enough, thaw them out for another use.

06 of 16 Frittata with Asparagus, Leek & Ricotta View Recipe Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat Serve this spring-vegetable-loaded frittata with an arugula salad and a hunk of crusty bread. Tip: This recipe cooks quickly, so be sure to have all your ingredients prepped and ready to go.

07 of 16 Salmon Caesar Salad View Recipe This easy Caesar salad subs creamy Greek yogurt and buttermilk for the traditional egg yolks and olive oil and mixes in mildly bitter radicchio in addition to classic romaine. Using just a small amount of flavorful Parmigiano-Reggiano shaves calories and sodium too.

08 of 16 One-Pot Shrimp with Tomatoes & Feta View Recipe Jason Donnelly Thanks to quick-cooking shrimp, this one-pot meal comes together in record time. Tomatoes add a burst of color and acidity, while chopped basil brings freshness. Serve over pasta or whole grains.

09 of 16 Pan-Seared Steak with Crispy Herbs & Escarole View Recipe This easy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare, meaning that seared steak can be a weeknight meal. Cooking herbs in the pan with the steak releases their aroma, infusing it into the meat while creating a crispy garnish. After the steaks and herbs are pan-seared, the escarole is cooked in the same skillet, so this healthy dinner requires minimal cleanup too.

10 of 16 Chicken & Bok Choy Soup with Ginger & Mushrooms View Recipe Photographer: Dera Burreson, Food stylist: Josh Hake This healthy and nourishing chicken and vegetable soup is the perfect winter meal.

11 of 16 Shrimp Scampi Zoodles View Recipe Classic garlicky shrimp scampi gets a low-carb makeover in this easy dinner recipe. Zucchini noodles, also known as "zoodles," are a healthier alternative to traditional pasta--they mimic the texture of pasta while taking on the flavor of whatever sauce you serve them with. Make sure you salt and drain the zoodles, otherwise your final dish will be soupy and the flavor will be diluted.

12 of 16 Spicy Slow-Cooker Chicken with Lime, Basil & Mint View Recipe Busy week coming up? Cook up these easy poached chicken breasts infused with flavor from fish sauce, Thai chiles and lime zest in your slow cooker on Sunday. Then enjoy the leftover chicken three different ways over the days to come—ladled with the broth over rice noodles, layered with vegetables on a sandwich and mixed with mayo to make a creamy chicken salad.

13 of 16 Shrimp Cobb Salad with Dijon Dressing View Recipe We've replaced chicken with shrimp in this delicious and easy spin on the classic Cobb salad. This satisfying salad takes just 20 minutes to make, so it's perfect for weeknight dinners, but it's elegant enough to serve to guests.

14 of 16 Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy & Ginger View Recipe All the ingredients for this easy beef stir-fry recipe are cooked in one wok (or skillet), so not only is the meal-prep fast for this healthy dinner, cleanup is quick too. Look for Lee Kum Kee Premium oyster-flavored sauce in the Asian-foods aisle of your grocery store. It has the most concentrated oyster flavor.

15 of 16 Grilled Chicken with Red Pepper-Pecan Romesco Sauce View Recipe Many variations of the Catalonian roasted tomato sauce, romesco sauce, add roasted red peppers for a little sweetness. Here, we scorch the peppers and tomato on the grill alongside the chicken to keep things simple.