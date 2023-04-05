16 Creamy Dips You'll Want to Make Forever

Whether you're looking for a shareable snack or the perfect party appetizer, these creamy dips are clear winners. From cheesy slow-cooker dips to your favorite restaurant copycat dips, you'll want to make these highly-rated recipes again and again. Healthy and delicious, pair our recipes like Lobster Roll Dip and Dill Pickle Dip with your favorite veggies and crackers.

01 of 16 Lobster Roll Dip View Recipe This quick and easy summer appetizer turns all the simple flavors of a lobster roll into a warm and bubbling lobster dip.

02 of 16 Dill Pickle Dip View Recipe Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely If you're a dill pickle lover, this dip recipe is calling your name. It uses both dill pickles and their pickle juice that would normally languish in a jar in your fridge or get tossed. The fresh zing from actual dill makes this dip perfect to serve with veggie chips or straight-up veggies that have been lightly blanched and chilled. Did we mention it's excellent for party platters?

03 of 16 Copycat Trader Joe's Caramelized Onion Dip View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn This savory caramelized onion dip features fresh sweet onion, cooked until sweet and golden and combined with Greek-style yogurt, sour cream and cream cheese for added body. Serve this copycat dip with fresh, crispy veggies, pretzel chips or classic potato chips to please a crowd.

04 of 16 Cheesy Jalapeño Corn Dip View Recipe Creamy melted cheese brings sweet corn and spicy jalapeño together with a nice pop of brightness from lime juice and cilantro in this tasty dip inspired by Mexican elote and esquites. This creamy and satisfying dish can be served with tortilla chips and veggies for dipping.

05 of 16 Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip View Recipe This healthy copycat recipe for classic Buffalo dip cooks in your slow cooker for an easy, hands-off appetizer you can keep warm for the whole game, party or any casual gathering. Serve with carrot sticks, celery sticks and tortilla chips for dipping.

06 of 16 Pimiento Cheese View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Prop stylist: Lauren McAnelly Aleppo pepper, a mild and fruity chile, is unusual yet a good fit for pimiento cheese in this easy twist on the classic Southern cheese dip. Ancho chile or even hot sauce works as well. Add this homemade pimiento cheese to a charcuterie board spread, use it in a sandwich or serve alongside cut veggies for a dip.

07 of 16 Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip View Recipe Inspired by the classic combination of smoked salmon and cream cheese, this spread is perfect for slathering on a bagel or serving as a dip with bagel chips. This salmon dip recipe is a great way to use up leftovers from Miso-Maple Salmon (see Associated Recipes).

08 of 16 Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip View Recipe This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt.

09 of 16 Butternut Squash Queso Fundido View Recipe This cheesy dip recipe is lightened up by subbing mashed butternut squash for some of the melted cheese. We also loaded it with chili-spiced caramelized onions. Serve this healthy makeover with tortilla chips or sliced jicama for dipping.

10 of 16 Spinach-Feta Dip with Dill View Recipe Try this spinach dip, infused with fresh dill and briny feta cheese, as a sandwich spread—or serve alongside crackers or crudité.

11 of 16 Easy Black Bean Dip View Recipe This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.

12 of 16 Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Dip View Recipe A quick fresh-made blender enchilada sauce makes all the difference in this slow-cooker recipe for Mexican cheese dip. Serve it straight from the crock pot, with tortilla chips, to keep it warm and gooey.

13 of 16 Kale Artichoke Dip View Recipe A riff on traditional spinach artichoke dip, this creamy, cheesy dip recipe is made healthier by replacing some of the cream cheese with yogurt. Serve as an easy appetizer with tortilla chips and carrot sticks.

14 of 16 Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip View Recipe This healthy Buffalo chicken dip is one quick appetizer to remember for your next Super Bowl party (or any party). A simple mixture of reduced-fat sour cream and reduced-fat cream cheese is baked with shredded chicken breast and the classic spicy-tangy hot sauce with a crumble of blue cheese on top. It's perfect for heaping onto celery and carrot sticks or any other crispy vegetable.

15 of 16 Chile Con Queso View Recipe Our healthier version of chile con queso will have ooey-gooey-cheese lovers celebrating. Now you can enjoy this Tex-Mex dip without all the fat and calories. We replaced some of the cheese with a low-fat white sauce and used sharp Cheddar plus a splash of beer to boost the flavor. Our version cuts the calories in half and reduces total fat and saturated fat by nearly 60 percent.