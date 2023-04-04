16 Spring Breakfasts That Are Ready in 15 Minutes or Less

Start your morning off on a delicious note with these fresh, seasonal recipes. These easy breakfast dishes come together quickly and are ready in 15 minutes or less. Featuring springtime produce like berries, kale and avocado, recipes like our California-Style Breakfast Sandwich and Ricotta-Berry Crepes are the perfect way to start your day.

01 of 16 Mascarpone & Berries Toast View Recipe Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast.

02 of 16 California-Style Breakfast Sandwich View Recipe Evan de Normandie This fresh-tasting bagel breakfast sandwich comes together in minutes with just a few ingredients. Creamy avocado pairs with crunchy onions and sprouts for a filling, healthy breakfast with layers of flavor.

03 of 16 Ricotta-Berry Crepes View Recipe Make a big batch of these easy 3-ingredient crepes to stash in your freezer so you always have a healthy breakfast on hand. A dollop of ricotta adds protein to a store-bought crepe, while the berries give a burst of sweetness and a little fiber.

04 of 16 Breakfast Naan Pizza View Recipe Ted Cavanaugh Give your morning eggs a tasty spin by building an easy individual pizza on a prepared naan.

05 of 16 Egg Tartine View Recipe Bruschetta meets avocado toast in this simple breakfast upgrade.

06 of 16 Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl View Recipe This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

07 of 16 Salsa Egg Skillet View Recipe Ted Cavanaugh Poach your egg right in flavorful tomatillo salsa to put a little kick in your breakfast. It's even better if you have some Roasted Tomatillo Salsa in the fridge.

08 of 16 Chickpea & Kale Toast View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh This healthy toast recipe combines chickpeas, kale and feta for a savory bite.

09 of 16 Avocado & Kale Omelet View Recipe Make this kale and avocado omelet for a satiating, high-protein breakfast. Fiber-rich kale will keep hunger at bay for longer in this healthy omelet recipe.

10 of 16 Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies View Recipe Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.

11 of 16 Avocado & Smoked Salmon Omelet View Recipe Stay full until lunch when you add this avocado and smoked salmon omelet to your morning routine. This healthy omelet recipe is packed with healthy fat, which helps quash hunger, and the avocado's fiber helps you feel full longer.

12 of 16 Pineapple Spinach Smoothie View Recipe Eva Kolenko Use juice rather than added sugar, such as honey or maple syrup, to balance the bitter taste of greens and suddenly you have a serving of vegetables that tastes like dessert. Of course, you can use any juice without added sugar, including apple or orange, for example. But the relaxing-poolside flavor of pineapple combined with the ready-to-go convenience of the small, shelf-stable cans makes this our fave.

13 of 16 Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette View Recipe Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.

14 of 16 West Coast Avocado Toast View Recipe Hummus, sprouts and avocado top sprouted whole-wheat bread in this healthy vegan lunch idea. Look for sprouted bread in the freezer section of your grocery store.

15 of 16 Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage View Recipe Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes and herbs.