16 Spring Breakfasts That Are Ready in 15 Minutes or Less

By
Eleanor Chalstrom
Eleanor Chalstrom
Eleanor Chalstrom

Eleanor is EatingWell's editorial apprentice. She attends Iowa State University, where she is a junior studying journalism, political science and history. During her time at college, she has worked as an editor and reporter at the campus newspaper, the Iowa State Daily, where she wrote about culture and lifestyle. She is an editorial director at TREND Magazine, an on-campus fashion publication.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023
California-Style Breakfast Sandwich 
Photo: Evan de Normandie

Start your morning off on a delicious note with these fresh, seasonal recipes. These easy breakfast dishes come together quickly and are ready in 15 minutes or less. Featuring springtime produce like berries, kale and avocado, recipes like our California-Style Breakfast Sandwich and Ricotta-Berry Crepes are the perfect way to start your day.

01 of 16

Mascarpone & Berries Toast

Mascarpone & Berries Toast

Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast.

02 of 16

California-Style Breakfast Sandwich

California-Style Breakfast Sandwich 
Evan de Normandie

This fresh-tasting bagel breakfast sandwich comes together in minutes with just a few ingredients. Creamy avocado pairs with crunchy onions and sprouts for a filling, healthy breakfast with layers of flavor.

03 of 16

Ricotta-Berry Crepes

8530331.jpg

Make a big batch of these easy 3-ingredient crepes to stash in your freezer so you always have a healthy breakfast on hand. A dollop of ricotta adds protein to a store-bought crepe, while the berries give a burst of sweetness and a little fiber.

04 of 16

Breakfast Naan Pizza

breakfast naan pizza
Ted Cavanaugh

Give your morning eggs a tasty spin by building an easy individual pizza on a prepared naan.

05 of 16

Egg Tartine

Egg Tartine

Bruschetta meets avocado toast in this simple breakfast upgrade.

06 of 16

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

3759411.jpg

This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

07 of 16

Salsa Egg Skillet

Salsa Egg Skillet
Ted Cavanaugh

Poach your egg right in flavorful tomatillo salsa to put a little kick in your breakfast. It's even better if you have some Roasted Tomatillo Salsa in the fridge.

08 of 16

Chickpea & Kale Toast

Chickpea & Kale Toast
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

This healthy toast recipe combines chickpeas, kale and feta for a savory bite.

09 of 16

Avocado & Kale Omelet

7881847.jpg

Make this kale and avocado omelet for a satiating, high-protein breakfast. Fiber-rich kale will keep hunger at bay for longer in this healthy omelet recipe.

10 of 16

Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies

pink smoothie made with mint and kefir in glass on black background

Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.

11 of 16

Avocado & Smoked Salmon Omelet

7861194.jpg

Stay full until lunch when you add this avocado and smoked salmon omelet to your morning routine. This healthy omelet recipe is packed with healthy fat, which helps quash hunger, and the avocado's fiber helps you feel full longer.

12 of 16

Pineapple Spinach Smoothie

Pineapple Spinach Smoothie
Eva Kolenko

Use juice rather than added sugar, such as honey or maple syrup, to balance the bitter taste of greens and suddenly you have a serving of vegetables that tastes like dessert. Of course, you can use any juice without added sugar, including apple or orange, for example. But the relaxing-poolside flavor of pineapple combined with the ready-to-go convenience of the small, shelf-stable cans makes this our fave.

13 of 16

Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette

Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette

Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.

14 of 16

West Coast Avocado Toast

4473424.jpg

Hummus, sprouts and avocado top sprouted whole-wheat bread in this healthy vegan lunch idea. Look for sprouted bread in the freezer section of your grocery store.

15 of 16

Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage

8412477.jpg

Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes and herbs.

16 of 16

Spinach & Feta Scrambled Egg Pitas

5694957.jpg

This meatless dinner comes together in only 15 minutes, thanks to the convenience of frozen chopped spinach and crumbled feta. We've added a flavorful burst of sun-dried tomato tapenade to spread over the whole-wheat pita before nestling the scrambled eggs inside. If you can't find it, basil pesto or sun-dried tomato pesto also work well.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
breakfast naan pizza
25 Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes in 10 Minutes or Less
Salsa Egg Skillet
15 15-Minute Breakfast Recipes Perfect for the Mediterranean Diet
8530331.jpg
18 Warm & Comforting Breakfast Recipes in 15 Minutes
Avocado & Kale Omelet
Our 25 Best Healthy 10-Minute Breakfast Recipes
Avocado & Smoked Salmon Omelet
20 High-Protein Breakfast Recipes in 10 Minutes
10-Minute Spinach Omelet
15 Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes for Busy Mornings
Avocado & Kale Omelet
18 Easy High-Protein Breakfast Recipes That Can Help Reduce Inflammation
3-Ingredient-Bfast-Diabetes_Bell-Pepper-Egg-Cups
22 Healthy Breakfast Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
"Hash Brown, Egg & Cheese Sandwich"
23 Healthy Breakfast Ideas That Serve One
stack of two pancakes with orange segments
30 Copycat Breakfasts That Taste Just Like Your Favorite Restaurant Dish
a recipe photo of the Overnight Steel-Cut Oats served in jars
30-Day Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Plan
Avocado & Kale Omelet
25 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts You Can Make in 15 Minutes or Less
Chocolate Banana Oatmeal
20 Gut-Healthy Breakfasts in 10 Minutes or Less
Salsa Egg Skillet
23 Vegetarian Breakfasts Ready in 10 Minutes
5891454.jpg
20 Low-Carb Breakfasts Ready in 15 Minutes
3759352.jpg
29 Egg Breakfast Recipes in 15 Minutes or Less