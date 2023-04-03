17 High-Fiber Whole Grain Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

These delicious dishes feature whole grains like barley, brown rice, oatmeal and quinoa, so it's no wonder that they have at least 6 grams of fiber per serving. Each boasting four- and five-star ratings, these recipes are ones you'll want to make over and over again. From breakfasts like our Muesli with Raspberries and Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats to lunches and dinners like our Bean & Barley Soup and Fajita-Inspired Stuffed Peppers, these meals are satisfying choices to help you up your intake of whole grains throughout your day.

01 of 17 Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats with Banana View Recipe It takes just a few minutes to prepare these overnight oats and you will be all set with 4 packable healthy breakfasts to enjoy throughout the week. Use whatever milk you have on hand for this easy meal-prep breakfast recipe.

02 of 17 Fajita-Inspired Chicken-Stuffed Peppers View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn These chicken-stuffed peppers feature a delicious blend of savory ingredients that closely resemble the flavors of chicken fajitas. The chicken and bean filling fits neatly into a nice, sweet pepper with a cheesy topping. Packaged brown rice makes this dinner super easy, but leftover rice will work just as well!

03 of 17 Quinoa Avocado Salad with Buttermilk Dressing View Recipe Persimmons add sweetness to this healthy avocado salad. Crispy fried quinoa adds unexpected crunch, putting the salad over the top in the best way.

04 of 17 Muesli with Raspberries View Recipe Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

05 of 17 One-Pot Beans & Rice with Corn & Salsa View Recipe This one-pot dinner is like a deconstructed burrito bowl--especially when topped with salsa, sliced avocado or a dollop of Greek yogurt for a cool, creamy accent. You can also enjoy it as a meal on its own, or as a vegetarian taco or burrito filling or a side dish on taco night.

06 of 17 Bean & Barley Soup View Recipe This hearty bean and barley soup tastes like it has simmered for hours, but actually it's quite quick to throw together. Plus this recipe for healthy bean and barley soup freezes beautifully. If you have cooked barley on hand, omit the quick-cooking barley and stir in 1 1/2 cups cooked barley along with the broth in Step 2.

07 of 17 Meal-Prep Roasted Vegetable Bowls with Pesto View Recipe Your co-workers will be jealous when you pull out this healthy lunch of roasted veggies and brown rice. Put together 4 lunches when you have time and you will have packable lunches (or ready-to-eat dinners) for several days--just grab a container on your way out the door in the morning.

08 of 17 Apple Pie Energy Balls View Recipe Andrea Mathis These no-bake Apple Pie Energy Balls come together easily and will give your body the energy it needs to power through the afternoon.

09 of 17 Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry View Recipe To make this 20-minute vegan curry even faster, buy precut veggies from the salad bar at the grocery store. To make it a full, satisfying dinner, serve over cooked brown rice. When shopping for simmer sauce, look for one with 400 mg of sodium or less and check the ingredient list for cream or fish sauce if you want to keep this vegan. If you like a spicy kick, add a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce at the end.

10 of 17 Clean-Eating Bento Box Lunch View Recipe Who says bento boxes are just for kids? This healthy bento-style lunch--loaded with clean, satisfying foods--is perfect to pack for work.

11 of 17 One-Pot Lentils & Rice with Spinach View Recipe This hearty vegan dish gets its earthy flavor from cumin and brown rice. If you can handle extra heat, try doubling the crushed red pepper for a bigger punch of flavor.

12 of 17 Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl View Recipe This black bean and quinoa bowl has many of the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.

13 of 17 Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats View Recipe It takes just a few minutes in the evening to mix rolled oats and almond milk and you have a head start on a healthy breakfast the following morning. In the morning, top the oatmeal with fresh fruit and toasted nuts. Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.

14 of 17 Instant Pot Chicken Soup with Root Vegetables & Barley View Recipe Be sure to use bone-in chicken here--it enhances the flavor of the broth, and the bones are easy to remove after cooking. This healthy chicken soup can be made in an Instant Pot or pressure cooker.

15 of 17 Vegan Superfood Grain Bowls View Recipe This nutrient-packed grain bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights.

16 of 17 Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix View Recipe Make your own hot cereal mix with this healthy recipe. Keep it on hand and just cook up the amount you need when you're ready for a hot breakfast. One serving of the warm cereal contains six grams of fiber—almost a quarter of your daily quota.