18 Copycat Snack Recipes Worth Making, Not Buying

When you're in the mood for a chewy granola bar or crunchy potato chips, don't run to buy the packaged snacks. Instead, make your own versions at home with these copycat recipes. You can pack these snacks for lunch or an afternoon bite, making them perfect additions to your meal-prepping plan. Recipes like our Homemade Multi-Seed Crackers and Chocolate-Covered Brownie Bites are healthy and tasty choices that are worth making instead of buying.

01 of 18 Peanut Butter Energy Balls View Recipe These healthy peanut butter and chocolate energy balls deliver a mixture of simple and complex carbohydrates to help fuel you up whenever you need a little boost.

02 of 18 Mango Fruit Leather View Recipe This no-sugar-added fruit snack is a healthy treat kids and adults will both love. It's perfect for packing in a lunchbox for school or work or just enjoying as a snack or better-for-you dessert at home.

03 of 18 Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Granola Bars View Recipe These easy-to-make homemade granola bars are inspired by the flavors of a classic oatmeal chocolate chip cookie. But feel free to vary the mix-ins to your preference. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.

04 of 18 Homemade Multi-Seed Crackers View Recipe Turn leftover brown rice and quinoa from dinner or meal-prepping into these delicious crispy crackers that are loaded with three good-for-you seeds--and create an everything-bagel flavor, without the bagel. The whole grains that make up this copycat cracker recipe add lots of fiber for a healthy snack that pairs perfectly with hummus or cheese.

05 of 18 Microwave Potato Chips View Recipe You don't need a deep fryer to make crispy potato chips. We toss thinly sliced potatoes with just a touch of olive oil, pop them in the microwave and voilà! Crispy, crunchy homemade potato chips with 8 grams less fat per serving than regular chips.

06 of 18 Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars View Recipe There are plenty of granola bar options at the grocery store, but they're also easy (and often healthier) to make at home. Feel free to vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the dried cranberries and nuts in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.

07 of 18 Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls View Recipe Ali Redmond If you're looking for a midday pick-me-up, these irresistible blueberry-lemon balls come together in minutes and make a perfect on-the-go snack. Walnuts add a boost of plant-based protein and help keep you energized, while a bit of maple syrup adds sweetness.

08 of 18 Chocolate-Covered Brownie Bites View Recipe We like to use chocolate with 60-72% cacao content in these rich, fudgelike brownies, as it imparts a deeper, fuller flavor than less-chocolaty choices. Dip these bite-size pieces of brownie into melted chocolate for an easy treat to satisfy your chocolate craving.

09 of 18 Spiced Crackers View Recipe Give plain crackers a flavorful boost when you roast them with paprika and oregano. For a touch of smokiness, try smoked paprika instead of regular. Serve with hummus, cheese or your favorite dip.

10 of 18 Homemade Trail Mix View Recipe Try this with portable mix with any combination of dried fruits and nuts.

11 of 18 Banana-Peanut Granola Bars View Recipe These healthy, homemade granola bars are reminiscent of peanut butter-and-banana sandwiches. Be sure to look for dried banana, not banana chips. The chips are cooked in oil and, if not stored properly, can have an off taste. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.

12 of 18 Peanut Butter Crispy Rice Treats with Chocolate & Caramel Drizzle View Recipe Johnny Autry Peanut butter and corn syrup replace the usual marshmallows in these bars—the combo delivers the sticky Rice Krispies Treats texture you know and love while providing another layer of flavor.

13 of 18 Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips View Recipe Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.

14 of 18 Crackers with Peanut Butter View Recipe Salty and sweet, crunchy and creamy, this snack combines the best of all worlds.

15 of 18 Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls View Recipe Ali Redmond These energy balls are the perfect make-ahead snack. Filled with cranberries, almonds, oats and dates, these energy balls come together in minutes. Maple syrup and tahini help bind everything together while adding a touch of sweetness and bitterness.

16 of 18 Chive Cheese Crackers View Recipe These can't-stop-at-one healthy crackers are like cheesy shortbread cookies. The texture is slightly crisp on the edges and a bit tender in the center.

17 of 18 Chewy Granola Bars View Recipe You can make these bars ahead of time and freeze them, tightly wrapped in foil, for up to 3 months.