30-Day DASH Diet Weight Loss Dinner Plan

We have dinners all figured out for you this month, thanks to these delicious recipes. These meals follow the DASH diet—AKA the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension —so they follow both our healthy blood pressure and heart-healthy nutrition parameters . Plus, these tasty dishes are low in calories (no more than 575 per serving) and high in fiber (at least 6 grams per serving), so they can help you meet your nutritional goals, including weight loss. Recipes like our Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce and White Turkey Chili are nutrient- and flavor-packed choices for dinner tonight.

01 of 30 Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce View Recipe We love the crunch from sliced cucumber and jicama in these savory chicken lettuce wraps. Serve with the simple peanut sauce for an easy dinner recipe that will impress kids and adults alike.

02 of 30 Peppery Barbecue-Glazed Shrimp with Vegetables & Orzo View Recipe In this healthy BBQ shrimp recipe, shrimp are seasoned with a peppery spice blend and served with zucchini, peppers and whole-grain orzo for a delicious and easy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. The shrimp and veggies are cooked in the same skillet, so cleanup is a snap too.

03 of 30 Cauliflower Fajita Skillet View Recipe Jacob Fox Thinly sliced cauliflower florets mimic the signature shape of fajita meat in this dish. We cook it in a cast-iron skillet for that tableside sizzle you'd get at a restaurant.

04 of 30 Chicken & Sun-Dried Tomato Orzo View Recipe Sun-dried tomatoes and Romano cheese pack a flavorful punch along with the tantalizing aroma of fresh marjoram in this rustic Italian-inspired dish. Serve with sautéed fresh spinach or steamed broccolini.

05 of 30 White Turkey Chili View Recipe This healthy white turkey chili recipe is gorgeous, with flecks of green from zucchini, oregano and green chiles. To keep the saturated fat low, we use one pound of ground turkey and add whole-grain bulgur to boost the volume and fiber in this chili recipe. After all the ingredients are added to the pot, we like to slowly simmer our chili for close to an hour to develop the best flavor, but if you're in a hurry, reduce the liquid by half and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.

06 of 30 Lentil Stew with Salsa Verde View Recipe This healthy vegetarian recipe is hearty and satisfying. Don't skip the parsley relish (salsa verde)—it's easy to make and lends a tangy accent that balances the flavors of the lentil stew. We prefer French green lentils for this stew, as they don't fall apart while cooking; however, regular brown lentils (found in most supermarkets) will also work.

07 of 30 One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake View Recipe photography / Caitlin bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall In this chicken and asparagus bake recipe, we use one baking sheet to whip up dinner quickly, veggies included. Pounding the chicken thin helps it cook quickly alongside the carrots and potatoes, with asparagus rounding out the meal.

08 of 30 Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Thyme Sweet Potatoes View Recipe A pork tenderloin is baked with sweet potatoes, onions and apples for a dinner that's quick enough for weeknights but special enough for guests.

09 of 30 Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing View Recipe Hearty yet simple to prepare, this stuffed sweet potato with black beans, kale and hummus dressing is a fantastic 5-ingredient lunch for one!

10 of 30 Three-Bean Chili View Recipe This rib-sticking bean chili is richly flavored with cumin, chili, paprika, oregano and an assortment of peppers. Use whatever beans you have in your pantry.

11 of 30 Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew View Recipe This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.

12 of 30 Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens View Recipe In this healthy salmon dinner, you'll get a dose of greens and green dressing! Chowing down on 6 or more servings of dark leafy greens a week can help keep your brain in top shape. This dish features the Test Kitchen's current go-to method for doctoring a can of chickpeas: spice them up and roast until crispy.

13 of 30 Lemony Linguine with Spring Vegetables View Recipe Instead of cooking pasta in a huge pot of water, here we use just 3 1/2 cups for this one-pot pasta recipe. When the pasta is al dente, most of the water has evaporated and the bit that's left is thickened with the starch that cooks off the pasta. With just a few add-ins like lemon and Parmesan cheese you have a delicious silky sauce. Want to use up your veggie stash in the freezer? Swap in 8 ounces frozen spinach for fresh.

14 of 30 Stuffed Eggplant with Couscous & Almonds View Recipe Smoky almonds, meaty eggplant and whole-grain couscous with herbs make this meal plenty satisfying. Harissa gives the creamy sauce a little kick.

15 of 30 Spicy Shrimp, Vegetable & Couscous Bowls View Recipe Jacob Fox We like the chewy bite and large size of pearl couscous (sometimes labeled Israeli couscous) for the base of these bowls.

16 of 30 Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage View Recipe Though traditional stuffed cabbage recipes are made with meat, here Savoy cabbage leaves are stuffed with a combination of rice, mushrooms, onions, garlic and herbs for a healthy vegetarian stuffed cabbage recipe. The stuffed cabbage leaves gently bake in a simple tomato sauce. This easy stuffed cabbage recipe can be made ahead of time and baked just before serving.

17 of 30 Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potato Wedges and Brussels Sprouts View Recipe This easy sheet-pan recipe brings together many fall favorites into a hearty dinner.

18 of 30 White Bean Soup with Pasta View Recipe Jacob Fox We use mirepoix—a combination of onion, celery and carrots—to flavor this white bean soup. Keep a store-bought bag of the mixture in your freezer to ensure you always have some on hand without worrying about it going bad.

19 of 30 Chicken & Mushroom Ragu View Recipe Jacob Fox An electric pressure cooker makes quick work of this rich, savory sauce. Deglazing with wine and scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pot is the key to building flavor.

20 of 30 No-Cook Black Bean Salad View Recipe The dressing for this vegan black bean salad gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.

21 of 30 Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa View Recipe Fish plus two sides? It seems fancy but this healthy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes.

22 of 30 Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl View Recipe This flavorful burrito bowl features grilled chicken coated in a spicy chipotle glaze. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthier dinner.

23 of 30 Winter Vegetable Mulligatawny Soup View Recipe Jacob Fox Our meatless version of the Indian-inspired British colonial soup includes parsnip and squash to keep it hearty and satisfying.

24 of 30 Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Pasta View Recipe The combination of slightly smoky grilled eggplant and sweet tomatoes is delightful. The eggplant-tomato mixture served over whole-wheat pasta with fresh basil and a bit of salty cheese makes an easy, healthy weeknight dinner.

25 of 30 Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls View Recipe Skip takeout and whip up these equally delicious and easy-to-make burrito bowls at home. They're great for a fast and easy dinner or a healthy meal to pack for work throughout the week.

26 of 30 Falafel Burgers View Recipe Pureed chickpeas, seasoned with the characteristic flavors of falafel, make excellent veggie burgers. We use a two-stage method for cooking the patties, first browning them in a skillet and then finishing them in the oven. Garnish the burgers with tzatziki or tahini sauce (see associated recipes), pickled red onions, lettuce and tomatoes.

27 of 30 Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing View Recipe Curly kale forms the base of this salad, but you could use chard or spinach. To the greens, add a multitude of chopped veggies, such as broccoli, cabbage and carrots. Finish with rich salmon for protein and a drizzle of creamy yogurt dressing to bring it all together.

28 of 30 Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa & Beans View Recipe Taco night meets baked potato night with this simple recipe for loaded baked potatoes with salsa, beans and avocado. This easy, healthy family dinner comes together with just 10 minutes of active time, so you can make it on even the busiest of weeknights. This recipe is just as delicious with sweet potatoes in place of russets.

29 of 30 Chicken & Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette View Recipe The key to this chicken salad is the homemade bacon dressing, which is made directly in the pan used to cook the bacon. Brussels sprouts are tossed with the dressing in the warm pan, allowing the residual heat to gently wilt the shredded sprouts.